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Most of us get something delivered to our homes almost daily. Whether it’s packages, groceries, or a pizza, many people probably have tales of deliveries gone wrong to share. About 745 parcels move through different delivery networks in the U.S. every second, and 64 to 67 million are shipped around daily. So, it’s almost statistically impossible that every single one arrives in mint condition.

Indeed, delivery fails can be a genre of their own. Torn letters, funny instructions from homeowners, or a bear at a door for a reason as to why your parcel arrived late again. These are just some examples of funny delivery mishaps that Bored Panda came across all across the internet in our search for the most unhinged delivery experiences. So, scroll down and see the delivery chaos that left people speechless, laughing, and, in some cases, even crying.

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#1

My UPS Driver Followed The Instructions Perfectly

A package delivery fail shows multiple bins on a large box, meant for deliveries, with a dog peeking out.

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    #2

    No, I’m Sorry. For Using This Service

    A damaged USPS package with a sticker indicating damage during processing, a common delivery fail that can make people cry.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The article isn't even there at this point

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    #3

    We Are Home. Do Not Leave That Stickie Note Here

    A note to UPS man and a UPS Infotrace label on a red door. A funny delivery fail.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get why they do this. One time I was expecting a delivery from work that needed to be signed for, and the guy knocked once lightly (we have a doorbell) and then started to run away with the package. He seemed annoyed when I opened the door and called to him. 🙄

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    If you’ve ever received a damaged, misplaced, or otherwise ruined package, you’re not alone. In the U.S., 67% of consumers report experiencing some kind of problems with home delivery. Most examples of why they’re unhappy, you can probably find on this list. Nevertheless, such bad experiences lead people to avoid ordering online in the future.

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    But such is the reality of e-commerce today: there are probably few people who haven’t had at least one order in the last 10 years or so. According to Shopify, electronics are the most common items people order online. In 2024, online electronics purchases in the U.S. totaled $922.5 billion in revenue. Fashion, food, and beverages followed, with items like furniture, hardware, and media being less popular to order online.
    #4

    Ordered A Warranty Replacement Motherboard From Dell. FedEx Shipped

    A brown delivery box with a clear footprint on top, highlighting a delivery fail.

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    #5

    Grocery Delivery Decided To Skipped Bagging. (Fwiw I Tipped $25)

    Groceries spread out on a concrete porch, indicating a possible delivery fail or unusual drop-off.

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    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assume a couple of bags broke.

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    #6

    Had To Call Maintenance To Get Out

    A delivery fail shows a tall Amazon package propped against a door, trapping residents inside their apartment.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a storm door that swings outwards and this has happened to me before. It's also happened with food delivery that I had to knock over a drink in order to open the door, because they put it so close. And then there was the one time the delivery person threw my package on top of a big pile of raccoon doody that was on the doormat. I didn't see the p0o until I picked up the box and got it on my hands. 😫😕

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    Many delivery mishaps start with failed first attempts. A delivery worker approaches your house with a parcel, rings the doorbell, but there’s no one home, so they either leave a notice, put the package on your doorstep, or leave it to porch pirates to steal. However, first-attempt delivery failures aren’t as common as we might think — perhaps it’s just our own bias?

    According to research, only about 3% of deliveries in the U.S. fail on the first attempt. In the UK, it’s about 6-7%. Still, that’s quite a small percentage, and companies have an incentive to ensure customers receive their deliveries the first time. In fact, 63% of people in the U.S. claim to have taken action against a delivery service or a retailer because of a bad delivery experience.
    #7

    The Only Good Excuse For A Late Package

    A delivery notice with the reason for non-delivery written as Bear at Door, a funny delivery fail.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Understandable, have a good day

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    #8

    Bed Bath & Beyond May Have Gone A Little Overboard With The Packaging On This One... 🤦🏼‍♀️

    A delivery fail with a large box containing minimal items and excessive packing material, leading to laughter or crying.

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    #9

    Delivered A Package This Morning. Think I Nailed It

    A doormat requesting packages be hidden from husband, with a large box placed directly on top, a funny delivery fail.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you guys know what changed in the picture? I can't tell

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    Sometimes, even if a delivery worker does their job perfectly, you might still not get your package. Porch pirates are a problem everywhere, with £666.5 million worth of parcels stolen in the UK in 2025. While the term for the thieves sounds whimsical, the scope of the problem is quite serious. We are at the peak of online shopping, so there’s never been more opportunities to snatch someone’s parcel from their porch.

    However, experts say it’s not the only reason people are experiencing more visits from porch pirates. “People see it as a low-level crime opportunity and are taking advantage of it,” Gary Winter, the vice-president of global strategic initiatives at the technology company Quadient, explains.
    #10

    No Need To Look At The Picture On The Front Of The Box

    A heavily damaged box with broken glasses, evidence of a bad delivery fail.

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    #11

    FedEx Keeps "Delivering" Packages By Throwing Them Over The Fence

    A large cardboard box with a delivery fail, left precariously on snowy bushes by a brick wall.

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    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FedEx is the literal worst. I stopped ordering from Chewy because they ship with FedEx. The driver who "delivers" to my apartment complex is a lazy sh!t who leaves packages just anywhere.

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    #12

    UPS Drivers Are Heartless

    A small, intact delivery box sits on a porch, next to a shattered gnome, indicating a delivery fail.

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    There’s also the fact that we don’t have to sign off on many of our deliveries nowadays. In the past, your signature was required to get something delivered to your home. But today, this process is far easier: a delivery person can just chuck your parcel at your front door, take a picture, and mark it as “delivered.”

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    #13

    Look Up

    A delivery fail where a package is taped high up on a porch ceiling, with a note to look up.

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    #14

    Sorry We Missed You. We Left Your Brand New Converse Under A Plant Pot

    A delivery note stating a parcel was left under a bucket by a car, showing a significant delivery fail.

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    #15

    Door To Door Delivery

    A FedEx truck crashed into a house, a dramatic example of delivery fails.

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    Couriers also lack the time to ensure every parcel reaches its recipient. As the vice chair of the UK’s National Courier and Despatch Association, Darren Walmsley explained to The Guardian, their workload is just too big.

    “[Multi-job couriers will] be asked to do 100-plus deliveries a day, whereas a same-day delivery driver might do 10 deliveries a day, so they can afford to take a lot more time. For example, if someone elderly ordered something quite large, the courier would be more able to assist them to get the package inside.”

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    #16

    This Is The Picture Amazon Sent My Bil To Say The Packages Were "Delivered To A Family Member Directly"

    An Amazon delivery fail photo showing two packages placed on a driveway with a black dog looking at them.

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    #17

    That's A New One

    A social media post with a package tracking update showing status: Package Fell into Ocean, a funny delivery fail.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless someone moved Indiana it's nowhere near the ocean!

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    #18

    Jesus Christ FedEx

    A hand holding a severely damaged FedEx package, a clear example of delivery fails that leave people speechless.

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    What is your funniest or most infuriating experience with delivery services, Pandas? Have you ever gotten a package so mangled and disrespected that you had to contact the service provider? Do you have any funny stories about your packages? Let us know in the comments! And while you’re here, don’t forget to check out these face-palm-worthy food delivery fails and the most hilarious photos people received from their food delivery drivers.
    #19

    I Hate You USPS

    A big brown package stuffed into a small mailbox compartment, a clear delivery fail.

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the worst. 😑 I've had to watch for the postperson to come and ask them to get it out for me in similar situations.

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    #20

    Package Fail

    A tweet about a Hermes delivery fail, where a parcel was left in a greenhouse the recipient does not own.

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    #21

    Delivery Substitutions That Don’t Make Sense

    A screenshot showing a delivery fail where an order for Tampax Pearl Tampons was substituted with Whole White Mushrooms.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welp, that'll work just fine :D

    4
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    #22

    Saw Someone Post Their Door Dash Delivery Confirmation Photo Earlier... So I Raise You One

    A silver SUV overturned on a street with a red delivery bag nearby, depicting a major delivery fail incident.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw one where the Door Dash driver got arrested so the cops delivered the food for him. 😂

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    #23

    Got A Delivery Notification From Amazon Today. Don’t Know Whether To Be Mad Or Impressed

    An image of a delivery package seemingly suspended in mid-air on a porch, capturing a humorous delivery fail.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on what was in that bag

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    #24

    Nailed It

    A split image showing a delivery request for a package under the doormat and a large box left upright beside the front door, a delivery fail.

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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they followed the instructions.

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    #25

    I Don't Live In A Great A Neighborhood. Thanks, USPS

    A delivery notice indicating a package is hidden inside a bush, illustrating a funny delivery fail.

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    #26

    FedEx Decided To Get Creative On Me

    A package precariously balanced on a porch overhang, showing an unusual delivery fail.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're protecting you from Porch Pirates!

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    #27

    Delivery Guy Ate The Food And Replied "I Don't Care"

    A smartphone screen displaying a chat about a delivery fail where the rider ate the food.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's an awful man

    4
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    #28

    Amazon "Delivered" My Parcel And This Is Where They Left It

    An Amazon package inside a brown bin with other trash, highlighting a typical delivery fail for online orders.

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    #29

    Think You Have My Parcel

    A tweet about a delivery fail, showing a package left at a doorway with a person's bare foot visible inside.

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    #30

    Worst Delivery Ever

    A delivery fail notice stating a parcel was accidentally thrown on the roof, with an image of the package on a house roof.

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    #31

    The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door

    A UPS delivery fail note left on a door saying Sorry we missed you, with a handwritten note saying I am home! Please knock.

    I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had "attempted" to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.

    NeevBunny Report

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    #32

    The FedEx Deliveries In My Area Frequently Get Lost. Today Someone Found 300-400 Boxes In A Ravine

    A large pile of discarded boxes and packages in a wooded area, showing a major delivery fail.

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    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh look, there's my Chewy package! M*****f*****g FedEx!

    1
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    #33

    Merry Christmas, Here’s Your Gift

    A damaged blue enamel pot unpacked from a box, revealing a delivery fail.

    I sent my sister a stockpot and claimed other home goods for Christmas (she just got an apartment and has nothing for her kitchen).
    She came home to find her package looked like it had been run over. The guy at the front desk who took the package in said the delivery driver seemed supremely uninterested in the problematic package. Getting it refunded and a new one sent over, hopefully in better condition and in time for Christmas.
    Bonus cat in pic too. Say hello to Star.

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    #34

    Failed Delivery Attempt Because My Mailbox Was Full... Hopefully They Have Better Luck Tomorrow Fitting The Queen Sized Bed Frame Into My Mailbox

    A screenshot showing a delivery attempt failed because the mailbox was full, highlighting common delivery fails.

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    #35

    Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago. Couldn't Find It, Snow Finally Melted A Bit. (1/2 Mile Away From House)

    A package left on a snowy fence post next to a road, depicting an unusual delivery fail.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The delivery driver gave up

    4
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    #36

    Package Got Delivered. Shortly After, It Was Very Slowly Undelivered

    A delivery worker leaves a package, and an elderly woman struggles to move it, depicting a frustrating delivery fail.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone wasn't watching Klepto Granny when they were supposed to be. 😂

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    #37

    The Dasher Took A Photo Right As I Opened The Door

    A dark, eerie silhouette of a person stands in a brightly lit doorway at night, showcasing a creepy delivery fail.

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    db_24 avatar
    d b
    d b
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude's giving '31 Creepy Photos With No Explanation' energy.

    0
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    #38

    To My Driver On 28 July…thank You For This Gem Of A Drop Off Photo

    A cat standing on its hind legs reaches for a delivery package, highlighting a funny delivery fail.

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    #39

    Apparently This Was Delivered Near My “Front Porch” Where Anyone Passing By Can Take It. I’m Not Off Until Midnight

    An Amazon tracking screenshot showing a package precariously balanced on a metal fence in front of a house, demonstrating delivery fails.

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stabbed and everything, nice. 🙄

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    #40

    Amazon Keeps Delivering My Packages To A Random Barn In A Far Away Field. I Live In A Subdivision

    Several packages are haphazardly placed on the windshield of a small car, showcasing a delivery fail.

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    #41

    Feel Your Pain

    A meme with a package left at the door next to a Tom and Jerry cartoon, depicting a relatable delivery fail.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why I wait a moment before I open the door. 😂

    2
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    #42

    Parcel Left In A Field, Over A Kilometer Away From My House!

    A single package is left in a grassy field, emphasizing an unusual delivery fail.

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    #43

    Less Than 10 Minutes Ago, A Delivery Guy Forgot To Use His Handbrake On Our Steep Driveway. His Car Rolled Over The Ledge And Garden And Then Fell In Front Of Our Living Room 3-4 Metres Down

    An overturned white car, a delivery fail, lies on a grassy lawn next to a modern house and lush green hedge.

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    #44

    Amazon Shipped My Hot Sauce Without Any Padding

    A hand holds a cardboard package spilling a thick brown liquid, a clear example of delivery fails.

    bizzaromatt Report

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    #45

    The Delivery Guy Apparently Really Wanted To Deliver The Package That Clearly Doesn't Fit And Broke Our Mailbox In The Proces

    A mail slot broken off a white door with a package on the floor, showcasing delivery fails.

    LauraEatsFalafel Report

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    #46

    A Package I Forgot I Ordered Missed The Entire Biden Presidency

    A screenshot showing an order placed in 2019 with an estimated delivery date in 2025, a significant delivery fail.

    longislandicedz Report

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    #47

    The Customer Has To Refuse The Delivery Of The Item…

    A chaotic stack of packages, some damaged, inside a delivery truck, illustrating a delivery fail.

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    #48

    Amazon Has Hired Ace Ventura To Deliver Packages, People!

    A delivery fail depicts a severely damaged package next to decorative orange and white pumpkins on a doorstep.

    rscottyb86 Report

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    #49

    Tried To Surprise My Mum For Mother's Day. Put This In The Special Requirements And They Printed It On The Box

    Close-up of a delivery instruction label requesting discretion for party supplies, a potential delivery fail.

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    #50

    Been Waiting Over A Month For This Delivery. It Finally Came Today. I Had Left A Pre-Sign Agreement On The Door So I Wouldn't Have To Miss Work To Sign For It. The Driver Just Put A Missed You Notice Right Beside It And Didn't Deliver My Package

    A FedEx delivery fails notice and release authorization form stuck to a glass door, highlighting delivery fails.

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    #51

    Delivery Fail

    A screenshot of a text message from a food delivery guy saying, Excuse me, I watered your food a bit, I fell off my bike, a clear delivery fail.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well he sounds like a nice guy

    1
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    #52

    My So Tried Ordering From Doordash

    A screenshot showing a delivery driver asking about chips, illustrating a common delivery fail in online shopping.

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    #53

    Went To Eat My Uber Eats Delivery From Dq In Bellingham Washington And There’s A Bite Out Of It…

    A half-eaten hamburger in its box, illustrating a hilarious or frustrating delivery fail experience.

    whatsqwerty Report

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    #54

    My Mail Lady Bends Every Package Marked "Do Not Bend"

    A damaged book is shown after being sent in a mailer marked DO NOT BEND, a clear example of a delivery fail.

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    #55

    The Doordash Driver’s Picture Is Great

    Two chickens stand next to a delivery package on a porch, illustrating an unexpected delivery fail.

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    #56

    Amazon Delivered My Package To A Rock Instead Of My House. My House Is In The Middle Of An Oak Forest And I Have No Idea Which Rock This Is

    A delivery photo showing a small package left on a rock amidst dry leaves and sparse plants at night, an example of delivery fails.

    leilareddit27 Report

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    #57

    Best Proof Of Delivery

    A screenshot of a parcel tracking page showing a delivery photo of a package left in dense bushes, highlighting delivery fails.

    CRiver66 Report

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    #58

    Where Is My Parcel?

    A screenshot of a Royal Mail tracking page with a proof of delivery photo featuring a delivery person taking a selfie, showing delivery fails.

    hughesy01611 Report

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did he upload the wrong photo?

    0
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    #59

    I Am Horrified That This Is The Delivery Confirmation I Just Received From Amazon

    A package, a delivery fail, left on the ground in front of a parcel locker with a delivery photo popup.

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    #60

    He Didn't Even Wait 5 Seconds For Me To Even Get To The Door And Left It On The Handle... So As I Opened The Door It Fell On The Floor He Then Looked Back And Carried On Walking To His Van .....prick 🙄

    A black plastic bag, a delivery fail, hanging from a doorknob, displayed on a parcel tracking app.

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    #61

    Found Out Via Amazon Delivery Photo That My Front Door Was Left Wide Open

    A brown package sits incorrectly on a step, illustrating a delivery fail.

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    #62

    The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message

    A unique chocolate bouquet and a card, a delivery fail, with specific instructions for a 91-year-old.

    aMac_UK Report

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    #63

    How My New License Plate Was Delivered By FedEx. 1 Day Late

    A damaged FedEx package and a bent license plate lie on a wooden floor, highlighting a severe delivery fail.

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    #64

    Doordash Driver Pulled Up To My House, Marked Order As Delivered, Stole It, And Uploaded This As The Delivery Location

    A McDonald's delivery bag, a delivery fail, sits in a car's passenger seat next to a drink and an ashtray.

    HamAndCheese527 Report

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want food that had been in that nasty car anyway!

    1
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    #65

    “Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk Then Came Up And Rang The Doorbell, And Walked Past Them Again, And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door

    A long, narrow concrete path leading to a front door with a small package at the end of the path, depicting a delivery fail.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That makes absolutely no sense!

    1
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    #66

    So I Ordered Mcdonalds Via Doordash And Found This In The Bag. Not Only Did The Doordash Driver Get My Order Wrong, But I Think He Messed Up Some Poor Dude’s Plans

    A Mcdonald's meal with a handwritten note that says Will you marry me Kim?, next to food, a humorous delivery fail.

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    #67

    This Is My Son’s Insanely Expensive Gene Therapy Medication For His Rare And Permanently Life-Altering Genetic Disorder. And They Also Knocked My Plant Out Of Its Pot. Just For An Extra “F You”

    A white styrofoam box labeled FRAGILE and THIS END UP sits on a doorstep, placed upside down, showing a delivery fail.

    unknown Report

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    #68

    Delivery Window Was 8-12 Am. I Showed Up At 7:45 Am To Find This

    A delivery attempt note from The Home Depot titled WE STOPPED BY TODAY, illustrating a common delivery fail.

    Wife and I bought a house close to where we live now, and are moving in this weekend. Had a fridge delivery window this morning for 8-12, and I came at 7:45 to find they had already came and went (without delivering). I took off work and arranged for family to pick up and watch my toddler to accommodate being there for today’s delivery.

    They refuse to redeliver before Monday.

    PBJLlama Report

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    #69

    How My Target Order Was Left At My Door

    An opened cardboard box with Target tape, showing a small package inside, illustrating delivery fails.

    quite-indubitably Report

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    #70

    Delivery Driver Got My Package Stuck In My Mailbox

    An oversized Amazon package crammed into a small mailbox, highlighting a common delivery fail.

    IAmSurfer Report

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    #71

    Thanks Walmart Delivery 😑

    A hand holding an empty plastic box with a Harrys razor cartridge instruction manual inside, highlighting a delivery fail.

    BricKatz Report

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    #72

    Wow Amazon Is Next Level

    A delivery photo from an online order showing a small package barely visible on the ground in a garden, illustrating delivery fails.

    AlecBonkers Report

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    #73

    I Tried Ordering Iced Coffee With Our Delivery – Doordash Guy Handed Me This And Just Shrugged While Maintaining Full Eye Contact

    A plastic bag containing spilled food and drinks on a table, representing significant delivery fails.

    unknown Report

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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you subtract or void the tip because I would do that while looking at them.

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    #74

    Delivery Fell Off The Truck

    A large pile of various boxes and items dumped on a driveway in front of a house, highlighting delivery fails.

    brittttpop Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone's delivery fell off the truck.

    3
    3points
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    #75

    Amazon Failed To Deliver My Package One And A Half Hour Into The Future

    A screenshot of two email notifications from Amazon about an attempted delivery for Geometry for Ocelots, exemplifying delivery fails.

    beardmire Report

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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just finished reading 'Algebra for Jaguars', I'll have to try this next.

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    #76

    Dpd Delivery Fail

    A large delivery box toppled over in a garden, scattering plants and soil, depicting a messy delivery fail.

    papaya1990 Report

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    #77

    "Attempted Delivery" 🙄

    A screenshot of an attempted delivery photo showing a van full of unorganized packages, a clear delivery fail.

    Returnyhatman Report

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    #78

    Delivery Fail

    Pizza boxes and other food bags left on top of a trash can outside an apartment building, showing a delivery fail.

    ephemeral_buzz Report

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