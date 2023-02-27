While humor is the social cement that binds people from all walks of life, dark humor can do exactly the opposite. After all, not everyone is fond of snarky, bold, even rude or somewhat harsh and in-your-face jokes and skits.

But if you are, this comedy Facebook page titled “Dark Humor” is a real content gem. With more than 1M followers, the page states that “dark humor jokes should only be told among close friends or if you have a good sense of the room.”

But if dark humor jokes make you laugh, you just found a safe space to chuckle without getting any eye-rolls. Scroll down and upvote your favorite posts!