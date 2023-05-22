For some people, dark jokes are a constant companion, popping up in our thoughts when we least expect. Sometimes they can seem a bit off if you share them at the wrong place or time. Yet, this whole glass-half-empty take on life can be a lifesaver in a lot of cases, helping us crack a smile when things go south. This is exactly what the 'Dog on the 4th' comics nail right on the head.

So, we've put together some of the newest and funniest from these comics right here for you to check out. Hopefully, they'll give you a good laugh, even when life gets tough. After all, there's something oddly beautiful about dark humor that lets us find the funny in the unfunny.

With all of that out of the way, feel free to also check out 'Dog on the 4th's' previous comics on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com