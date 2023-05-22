For some people, dark jokes are a constant companion, popping up in our thoughts when we least expect. Sometimes they can seem a bit off if you share them at the wrong place or time. Yet, this whole glass-half-empty take on life can be a lifesaver in a lot of cases, helping us crack a smile when things go south. This is exactly what the 'Dog on the 4th' comics nail right on the head.

So, we've put together some of the newest and funniest from these comics right here for you to check out. Hopefully, they'll give you a good laugh, even when life gets tough. After all, there's something oddly beautiful about dark humor that lets us find the funny in the unfunny.

With all of that out of the way, feel free to also check out 'Dog on the 4th's' previous comics on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

12points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A visual representation of, "this won't take long, did it?"

1
1point
reply
#2

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

8points
POST
#3

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

8points
POST
#4

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#5

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

6points
POST
#6

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

6points
POST
#7

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

5points
POST
#8

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

4points
POST
#10

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#11

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

3points
POST
#12

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

3points
POST
#13

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

3points
POST
#14

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

3points
POST
#15

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

3points
POST
#16

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

3points
POST
#17

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

2points
POST
#18

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

2points
POST
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously, you censor vagina, a medical term? Pussies!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

2points
POST
#20

Artist’s 25 New Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

dogsonthe4th Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!