Cyanide & Happiness has been a staple of internet humor for years, instantly recognizable for its simple stick-figure style and punchlines that go from silly to shockingly dark in just a few panels. Created by the team behind Explosm, the series has built a huge following by taking everyday situations, twisting them into the absurd, and never shying away from humor that is as uncomfortable as it is hilarious.

This latest roundup brings together the newest Cyanide & Happiness comics since our last feature, proving the series has not lost any of its chaotic edge. Whether the joke is morbid, ridiculous, or so wrong it loops back around to being funny, these comics still know exactly how to catch readers off guard. Scroll down to check out the newest batch, and do not forget to vote for the ones that made you laugh the hardest.

