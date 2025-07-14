55 Emotional Support Dog Memes That Are Guaranteed To Make You Feel Better
We’re quickly approaching the halfway point of summer, and some of us are realizing that what we imagined, i.e., lazy beach days, rooftop cocktails, and all-you-can-eat gelato, isn’t coming. Instead, we’re stuck with emails, meetings, and sweating on the commute home while scrolling through our friends’ vacation photos. But don’t worry, we’re all in this sweaty mess together. To lighten the mood and preserve our sanity, we’ve prepared a list of some of the most precious dog memes, courtesy of the Spicy Dog Memes Instagram account. While they might not solve all of your problems, they come pretty close to doing so. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those even your pooch would approve of!
Speaking of summer and dogs, it’s important to know how to take care of your furry friends during hot weather. While these pets instinctively change their behaviors to adapt to warmer climates, they might not always notice or be aware that they’re overheating.
Usually, dogs seek out cooler spots when they’re feeling hot, so they might lie on colder surfaces like tile floors or areas under shade, which helps to reduce their body temperature. They also stretch out their bodies to maximize the exposure to cooler air.
I made a calculated decision but I'm very bad at math. lol
One other way dogs cool down is by panting. Since they can’t really sweat except through paw pads, which aren’t really effective, they compensate for it by rapidly exhaling and inhaling.
This helps to exchange warm air from the body with cooler air from the outside. The moisture from their tongue also evaporates during it, which takes away heat from their body. However, when the weather itself is humid, this becomes impossible. Therefore, the combination of heat and humidity is especially risky for dogs.
Other changes in dogs' behavior that help them cool down include becoming less active and eating less. Some may confuse these cues as signs of overheating, but they’re actually not.
Indications of overheating are excessive panting, drooling, thirst, bright or dark red gum/tongue color (they should be pink), disorientation, stumbling, weakness, and in more extreme cases vomiting and diarrhea.
He knows its a bottle...but he is wondering if you know.
In case these symptoms become noticeable, immediate action to cool them down needs to be taken. They should be brought indoors to a cool place and given wet cloths or towel compresses on their neck, armpits, or behind their hind legs. Cool, not cold, as the cold can further trap the heat.
Try also gently wetting their ears and paws, and offering something to drink without forcing them to. If the signs of overheating continue or the dog collapses, they should be taken to a vet.
Fortunately, there are ways to avoid overheating and support doggies' natural cooling-down abilities. First and foremost is ensuring that they have plenty of fresh water and shade. Following this, make sure that you limit the amount of activity outdoors on extremely hot and humid days. If it’s more than 70°F (21°C) outside, you might want to stick to walks and any other activity in cooler hours, such as early in the morning or evening.
Plus he's a good mechanic. Just don't anger him by beating him at board games....
In 80–90°F (27–32°C) temperatures, it’s best to take short walks only to let the pet relieve themselves. Since dogs’ body temperature is higher than humans', this puts them more at risk for heatstroke, which occurs when their body temperature increases by only 4 degrees and can lead to death. The moral of this is that caring for dogs during hot weather should be taken very seriously.
If owners have the time, refreshing activities such as swimming, running through sprinklers, and enjoying frozen treats can also be very beneficial on a sweltering day. There are also cooling accessories, like mats, vests, and bandanas, that can keep the pet cooler.
All of these precautions are especially important for elderly, ill, or overweight pets or those who have trouble breathing (mostly applicable for short-nosed dogs). Naturally, these dogs are less tolerant of heat and can be affected by it more quickly and severely.
Other quick tips that can help fight heat are trimming your pet, but not completely shaving them, as their fur protects them from overheating and sunburn. Regular brushing is also key! Never leave your dogs unattended in a car or around the pool, and don’t let their little paws linger on hot asphalt, as it can burn them. So check it before walking. And if you’re enjoying the beach together, make sure they don’t drink too much salt water, as it can make them sick.
That’s all, folks! Enjoy the rest of your summer with your furry friends and keep yourself safe! And if you’re cooped up inside with your AC blasting and would benefit from more dog memes, you can check our previous articles here and here!
That's why dogs are such good exercise motivation. Sometimes you're not motivated to go for a walk, but you remember how your dog reacts every single time - like it's the single most exciting thing that's ever happened to them - and it convinces you