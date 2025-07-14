ADVERTISEMENT

We’re quickly approaching the halfway point of summer, and some of us are realizing that what we imagined, i.e., lazy beach days, rooftop cocktails, and all-you-can-eat gelato, isn’t coming. Instead, we’re stuck with emails, meetings, and sweating on the commute home while scrolling through our friends’ vacation photos. But don’t worry, we’re all in this sweaty mess together. To lighten the mood and preserve our sanity, we’ve prepared a list of some of the most precious dog memes, courtesy of the Spicy Dog Memes Instagram account. While they might not solve all of your problems, they come pretty close to doing so. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those even your pooch would approve of!

#1

Husky dog photobombing a group of people with surprised eyes, a funny emotional support dog meme to make you feel better.

spicydogmemes Report

    #2

    Small dog with a distorted large nose and big eyes captured using a wide angle lens, fitting emotional support dog memes content.

    urfaavcolor Report

    #3

    Puppy with fluffy tail appearing to float above brick pavement in emotional support dog memes collection.

    spicydogmemes Report

    Speaking of summer and dogs, it’s important to know how to take care of your furry friends during hot weather. While these pets instinctively change their behaviors to adapt to warmer climates, they might not always notice or be aware that they’re overheating.

    Usually, dogs seek out cooler spots when they’re feeling hot, so they might lie on colder surfaces like tile floors or areas under shade, which helps to reduce their body temperature. They also stretch out their bodies to maximize the exposure to cooler air.

    #4

    Dog wearing a wig that looks like a lion’s mane, featured in emotional support dog memes to brighten your mood.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #5

    Small emotional support dog pokes head out of hoodie sleeve while resting on couch with owner and daughter nearby.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #6

    Tweet about giant dogs and their fluff, illustrating emotional support dog memes that bring comfort and joy.

    StandardsRaised Report

    One other way dogs cool down is by panting. Since they can’t really sweat except through paw pads, which aren’t really effective, they compensate for it by rapidly exhaling and inhaling.

    This helps to exchange warm air from the body with cooler air from the outside. The moisture from their tongue also evaporates during it, which takes away heat from their body. However, when the weather itself is humid, this becomes impossible. Therefore, the combination of heat and humidity is especially risky for dogs.
    #7

    Young woman with backpack holding a drink while a small dog with heart emojis looks proudly at her, emotional support dog meme.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #8

    Poster in a girls bathroom showing a missing dog photo with a message about missing the emotional support dog at school.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #9

    Small dog wearing a pink crocheted hat with bunny ears, showcasing emotional support dog memes that bring joy and comfort.

    BreannaRufina Report

    Other changes in dogs' behavior that help them cool down include becoming less active and eating less. Some may confuse these cues as signs of overheating, but they’re actually not.

    Indications of overheating are excessive panting, drooling, thirst, bright or dark red gum/tongue color (they should be pink), disorientation, stumbling, weakness, and in more extreme cases vomiting and diarrhea.

    #10

    Chihuahua wearing a miniature sombrero and saddle outdoors, one of 55 emotional support dog memes to make you feel better.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #11

    Small dog sitting in a bathroom shower shelf looking sad, illustrating emotional support dog memes relief.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #12

    Brown dog tied to a water bottle outside a house, illustrating a humorous emotional support dog meme.

    spicydogmemes Report

    In case these symptoms become noticeable, immediate action to cool them down needs to be taken. They should be brought indoors to a cool place and given wet cloths or towel compresses on their neck, armpits, or behind their hind legs. Cool, not cold, as the cold can further trap the heat.

    Try also gently wetting their ears and paws, and offering something to drink without forcing them to. If the signs of overheating continue or the dog collapses, they should be taken to a vet.

    #13

    White emotional support dog sitting sadly on a red blanket in a car seat, showing relatable feelings in dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #14

    Person and emotional support dog wearing matching skeleton socks with orange accents on wooden floor.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #15

    Dog staring at its reflection in a mirror, showcasing a relatable emotional support dog meme to lift your mood.

    spicydogmemes Report

    Fortunately, there are ways to avoid overheating and support doggies' natural cooling-down abilities. First and foremost is ensuring that they have plenty of fresh water and shade. Following this, make sure that you limit the amount of activity outdoors on extremely hot and humid days. If it’s more than 70°F (21°C) outside, you might want to stick to walks and any other activity in cooler hours, such as early in the morning or evening.

    #16

    Four-panel meme showing close-ups of pitbulls and seals with similar facial expressions, highlighting emotional support dog humor.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #17

    Blurry dog shaking head next to cappuccino with messy foam resembling a dog, emotional support dog memes concept.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #18

    Man with beard and sunglasses driving car with large furry dog in passenger seat, featuring emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plus he's a good mechanic. Just don't anger him by beating him at board games....

    In 80–90°F (27–32°C) temperatures, it’s best to take short walks only to let the pet relieve themselves. Since dogs’ body temperature is higher than humans', this puts them more at risk for heatstroke, which occurs when their body temperature increases by only 4 degrees and can lead to death. The moral of this is that caring for dogs during hot weather should be taken very seriously.
    #19

    Smiling couple with two excited dogs, highlighting emotional support dog memes guaranteed to make you feel better.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #20

    Puppy enjoying first beach trip with joyful expressions, perfect for emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #21

    Fluffy emotional support dog puppy with black and white Oreo-like fur sitting outdoors near a tree.

    spicydogmemes Report

    If owners have the time, refreshing activities such as swimming, running through sprinklers, and enjoying frozen treats can also be very beneficial on a sweltering day. There are also cooling accessories, like mats, vests, and bandanas, that can keep the pet cooler.

    All of these precautions are especially important for elderly, ill, or overweight pets or those who have trouble breathing (mostly applicable for short-nosed dogs). Naturally, these dogs are less tolerant of heat and can be affected by it more quickly and severely.

    #22

    Golden retriever holding a stick in its mouth with a caption about emotional support dog memes and stress relief.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #23

    A dog with its tongue out peeking from a backpack on a train, featured in emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #24

    Text meme about wedding vows humorously pledging to never stop adopting a dog, related to emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    Other quick tips that can help fight heat are trimming your pet, but not completely shaving them, as their fur protects them from overheating and sunburn. Regular brushing is also key! Never leave your dogs unattended in a car or around the pool, and don’t let their little paws linger on hot asphalt, as it can burn them. So check it before walking. And if you’re enjoying the beach together, make sure they don’t drink too much salt water, as it can make them sick.

    #25

    Text message conversation about having supper with a dog beside a dinner plate, emotional support dog memes concept.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #26

    Happy brown and white puppy with a heart-shaped marking on his head, perfect for emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #27

    Brown dog resting in a crate with a blanket and stuffed toy, showcasing emotional support dog comfort and care.

    spicydogmemes Report

    That’s all, folks! Enjoy the rest of your summer with your furry friends and keep yourself safe! And if you’re cooped up inside with your AC blasting and would benefit from more dog memes, you can check our previous articles here and here!
    #28

    Person holding a small dog and later a large dog in elevator mirrors, showing emotional support dog humor and relatable moments.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #29

    Dog sitting patiently in an empty pink pool, a relatable emotional support dog meme showing loyalty and expectation.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #30

    Dog showing emotional support dog paw print painting resembling flowers, suggesting it deserves to be hung on the fridge.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #31

    Dog dressed as a sheep by a fence illustrating emotional support dog memes about no dogs allowed rules.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #32

    Man excitedly looking out of a car window with a camera, illustrating emotional support dog memes about walks and curiosity.

    spicydogmemes Report

    elliecracknell avatar
    Ellie Ahmed
    Ellie Ahmed
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why dogs are such good exercise motivation. Sometimes you're not motivated to go for a walk, but you remember how your dog reacts every single time - like it's the single most exciting thing that's ever happened to them - and it convinces you

    #33

    Small dog wearing a sombrero stretching outdoors, illustrating funny emotional support dog memes for comfort and happiness.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #34

    Two dogs outdoors, a black dog biting a white dog’s head, relatable to emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #35

    Dog cuddling with sleeping man in bed, showcasing emotional support dog love and comfort after night shift.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #36

    A series of emotional support dog memes showing a dog seeking attention without asking, illustrating comfort and empathy.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #37

    German Shepherd dog lying down then running excitedly outdoors, a funny emotional support dog meme.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #38

    A Rottweiler lying on a bed with a blanket and pillow, providing emotional support dog comfort and companionship.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #39

    A dog asleep on a desk next to a laptop and notebook, showing emotional support dog memes about comfort and companionship.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #40

    Emotional support dog dressed as a doctor with a stethoscope and surgical cap in a medical setting.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #41

    Dog wearing sunglasses sitting on a bar stool with people nearby, a funny emotional support dog meme to brighten your day.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #42

    Dog wrapped in a blanket with a hole chewed through it, a cute emotional support dog meme to brighten your day

    spicydogmemes Report

    #43

    Small dog napping on larger fluffy dogs at daycare, showcasing adorable emotional support dog moments in a comforting setting.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #44

    Dog trapped behind a barrier in a car, humorously testing its resistance, featuring emotional support dog meme humor.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #45

    Dog sitting protectively with a kitten on the couch, showcasing emotional support dog compassion and care.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #46

    Happy dog lying on beach sand at sunset with people in the background, capturing emotional support dog vibes

    spicydogmemes Report

    #47

    Australian Shepherd lying near a hole with a guilty look, relatable emotional support dog meme humor.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #48

    Two dogs and a woman resting on a bed, illustrating a humorous emotional support dog meme moment.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #49

    Home security camera view showing two dogs inside a living room, capturing emotional support dog moments for meme content.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #50

    Small dog celebrating second birthday with balloons and decorations, featured in emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #51

    Golden retriever with a harness carrying a small dog toy, showcasing emotional support dog bond in a parking lot setting

    spicydogmemes Report

    #52

    Golden retriever lying in a shopping cart with text about hoping mom won't notice, from emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #53

    Golden retriever sitting on a rooftop with caption expressing love despite the dog being kinda weird, emotional support dog meme.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #54

    Dog with reindeer antlers seen in car side mirror, a cute moment from emotional support dog memes.

    spicydogmemes Report

    #55

    Blurry cartoon characters showing excitement, illustrating emotional support dog memes that brighten your mood and make you feel better.

    spicydogmemes Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!