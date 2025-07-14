Speaking of summer and dogs, it’s important to know how to take care of your furry friends during hot weather. While these pets instinctively change their behaviors to adapt to warmer climates, they might not always notice or be aware that they’re overheating.

Usually, dogs seek out cooler spots when they’re feeling hot, so they might lie on colder surfaces like tile floors or areas under shade, which helps to reduce their body temperature. They also stretch out their bodies to maximize the exposure to cooler air.