Animals truly hold our hearts, and they’re also the reason for so many of our biggest smiles. Their playful antics, quirky habits, and adorable personalities have a magical way of melting stress and making worries fade away, even if just for a moment.

Today, we’ve searched the internet high and low to bring you the best dog memes. Keep scrolling and enjoy the feel-good joy that only animal memes can bring.

#1

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

cutepuppiesplanet Report

karmore333
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I'd be over the fence in a heartbeat! "But Officer...Puppies"!!!

#2

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

cutepuppiesplanet Report

#3

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#4

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

ipetsplanet Report

#5

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

cutepuppiesplanet Report

#6

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#7

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#8

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

ipetsplanet Report

#9

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#10

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
25 minutes ago

We don't know for certain that it wasn't for him

#11

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#12

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#13

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

venmo4feet Report

gezgin
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 1 minute ago

If he also had a harmonica they'd be singing too.

#14

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#15

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

tucker_cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I think that's a maremma, so protective instincts are second nature

#16

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This doggie is definitely an Angel and I suspect those ears maybe wings

#17

Dog-Funny-Memes

cutepuppiesplanet Report

#18

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Exactly the face I make when anyone approaches me

#19

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#20

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#21

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
13 minutes ago

This image is a bit sad as I think the dog did this because it's bored and being left on it's own for long periods of time

#22

Dog-Funny-Memes

goodboysamy Report

#23

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

cutepuppiesplanet Report

#24

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#25

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#26

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#27

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I feel I'm being judged just looking at this doggie

#28

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

cutepuppiesplanet Report

#29

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#30

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#31

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#32

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#33

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#34

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#35

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#36

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I'll be doing this before Christmas and then spending the next 3 months avoiding looking at any reflection of myself

#37

Dog-Funny-Memes

goodboysamy Report

#38

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#39

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mypawsplanet Report

#40

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#41

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogtv Report

#42

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#43

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#44

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#45

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#46

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#47

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#48

Dog-Funny-Memes

goodboysamy Report

#49

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#50

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#51

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#52

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#53

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#54

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#55

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#56

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#57

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#58

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#59

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#60

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#61

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#62

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#63

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#64

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#65

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

ipetsplanet Report

#66

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#67

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#68

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#69

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#70

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#71

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#72

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#73

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#74

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#75

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#76

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#77

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#78

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#79

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#80

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#81

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

mydogsplanet Report

#82

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#83

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#84

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#85

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#86

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#87

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#88

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#89

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#90

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#91

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#92

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#93

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#94

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

goodboysamy Report

#95

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

#96

Funny-Cute-Dog-Memes-Jokes

idogsplanet Report

