There’s something so special about cats. Many of them treat their owners like their personal butlers, but they can usually get away with that kind of behavior because they're just too fabulous to say no to. Kitties are confident creatures that never question how beautiful, capable and intelligent they are. And if you could learn a thing or two from their behavior, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Cats With Pawerful Aura on X and gathered some of their most captivating posts below. From kittens curled up in piles of flower petals to adorable cats that look like they woke up on the wrong side of the bed, this list is full of reminders that felines are some of the most amusing creatures on the planet. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you want to adopt another kitty ASAP!