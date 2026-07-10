40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)
It's not just intelligence where the collective outperforms the individual. More often than not, the same is true for humor. After all, there's a reason shows like South Park and Saturday Night Live rely on entire writers' teams instead of putting the pressure on a single comedian.
To prove the point, we present the subreddit r/TheRealJoke. It's dedicated to finding comments that are funnier than the posts they're responding to. Sometimes the punchline is just the setup for an even better one! Enjoy some of its best examples below.
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Hehehe…..woof Woof
404 Unfound
Ayo What’s This Person Planning
📦
Ouch
We’re Gonna See This On A “Top 10 Pranks Gone Too Far” Video In 10 Years
Me Aswell!
Memory Loss
The Heir Club For Men
He’s All Right
Professor Of Advanced Plot Twists
Op Is The One Who Got De-Feeted Here
Clever With A Perfect Delivery
Mutant Ninja Tuetlw
Imagine being a talented master and having to explain it as divine revelation, just so they wouldn't burn you alive
Jake Paul Ends School Shootings
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Beans
Madlads Caught A Wolf
Big Oooof
That Is Exactly How It Works
Only one in 10 steps actually are attracted to the same s*x steps. The others are there for support.