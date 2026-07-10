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It's not just intelligence where the collective outperforms the individual. More often than not, the same is true for humor. After all, there's a reason shows like South Park and Saturday Night Live rely on entire writers' teams instead of putting the pressure on a single comedian.

To prove the point, we present the subreddit r/TheRealJoke. It's dedicated to finding comments that are funnier than the posts they're responding to. Sometimes the punchline is just the setup for an even better one! Enjoy some of its best examples below.