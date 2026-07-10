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It's not just intelligence where the collective outperforms the individual. More often than not, the same is true for humor. After all, there's a reason shows like South Park and Saturday Night Live rely on entire writers' teams instead of putting the pressure on a single comedian.

To prove the point, we present the subreddit r/TheRealJoke. It's dedicated to finding comments that are funnier than the posts they're responding to. Sometimes the punchline is just the setup for an even better one! Enjoy some of its best examples below.

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#1

Hehehe…..woof Woof

Funny and savage comments section example: a joke about a wife leaving, with a savage comment suggesting the original poster is a dog.

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12points
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    #2

    404 Unfound

    A funny example of a comment section joke about the Christian Life International (CLI) logo and a cross.

    anonymous_dancer Report

    11points
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    #3

    Ayo What’s This Person Planning

    A savage example from the comments section on how a husband named his wife. This is a savage example.

    spotthehoodedfang Report

    10points
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t “Jennifer Wortman” her name?

    1
    1point
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    #4

    📦

    A FedEx delivery truck with a news headline and funny comments section about a driver's altercation.

    jesusmansuperpowers Report

    8points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣 Same day delivery, too!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #5

    Ouch

    A funny example from the comments section about hatching a Magikarp. This is a funny example.

    LokiBonk Report

    8points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooo. Major burn. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    1
    1point
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    #6

    We’re Gonna See This On A “Top 10 Pranks Gone Too Far” Video In 10 Years

    A funny example from the comments section showing a skeleton in a wall. This is a funny example.

    aaka98 Report

    8points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's the icing on the cake. 🤭

    1
    1point
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    #7

    Me Aswell!

    Funny and savage comments section about a hammerhead shark sculpture, showing great examples of checking the comments section.

    AdhesivenessFit8085 Report

    7points
    POST
    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How are they going to make a blue whale?

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Memory Loss

    Funny and savage comments section example: a tweet about depression and memory loss, with a witty reply.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    7points
    POST
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    #9

    The Heir Club For Men

    A newborn baby on a parent's chest with a funny comments section about the baby's hair.

    TurkeyVolumeGuesser Report

    7points
    POST
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    #10

    He’s All Right

    A screenshot showing funny comments on Reddit about a user who had part of their brain removed. This is one of many funny and savage examples.

    Vicvince Report

    7points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an insensitive pun. And funny.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #11

    Professor Of Advanced Plot Twists

    A Reddit post about Professor Sydney Engelberg holding a baby in class, with a funny comment below. This is one of many funny and savage examples.

    Anotner_Shrubbery Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Op Is The One Who Got De-Feeted Here

    A funny example of a comment section joke with a dad joke about losing legs in a duel.

    Darth_Phantos Report

    7points
    POST
    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't come running to me for help.

    4
    4points
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    #13

    Clever With A Perfect Delivery

    A funny example of a comment section joke about Jesus driving a Honda Accord, not parallel parking.

    [deleted] Report

    7points
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    #14

    Mutant Ninja Tuetlw

    A funny example of a Michelangelo quote with a comment section joke about the ninja turtle.

    [deleted] Report

    7points
    POST
    s-akimov avatar
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine being a talented master and having to explain it as divine revelation, just so they wouldn't burn you alive

    0
    0points
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    #15

    Jake Paul Ends School Shootings

    A funny and savage comment section example about Jake Paul deciding to end school shootings.

    OrwellianWiress Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    🗿

    A funny and savage image with comments section about ladies with nose rings and conservative men.

    chai_pio-biskut_khao Report

    6points
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gentlemen, there's been a misunderstanding. We get tattoos and piercings because WE like how it looks, not be be attractive for random men.

    6
    6points
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    #17

    Beans

    A funny joke example from the comments section about nicknaming a Mexican girl Beans.

    mysterious45670 Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Madlads Caught A Wolf

    A funny image showing comments section about madlads rescuing a wolf they thought was a dog.

    CraWseN Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Big Oooof

    Funny and savage examples in the comments section regarding a political tweet, emphasizing the importance of checking the comments section.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    That Is Exactly How It Works

    Funny and savage comments section on a Facebook post about avoiding gay stairs, displaying amusing examples of checking the comments section.

    Skyforlife2957 Report

    6points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only one in 10 steps actually are attracted to the same s*x steps. The others are there for support.

    1
    1point
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    #21

    The Real Dad Joke

    Funny and savage comments section example: a dad joke about a newborn, with a humorous correction in the comments.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    #22

    Rip Grandma

    Funny and savage comments section example: a discussion about parents using emojis incorrectly, with a dark joke.

    Teddy-24 Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Nice Pun There

    A funny example from the comments section about a deer in a shop. This is a funny example.

    kvt_17 Report

    6points
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    #24

    Venn Diagram

    A savage example from the comments section with a Venn diagram and explanations. This is a savage example.

    theLekhapal Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Pizza

    Funny comments section about a rap name, showing amusing examples of checking the comments section.

    jsg144 Report

    5points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🍕🍕🤣 Need I say more?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Un Oeuf

    Savage comments section on a Beauty and the Beast meme, highlighting funny examples from checking the comments section.

    OliBoliz Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Bingo?

    A Reddit post about why poor people have many children, featuring a savage comments section.

    ItzSamy Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Told It Better

    A funny example showing why you should always check the comments section about screwing in a light bulb.

    algabanane Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Dont Let Op Miss A Punchline Like That

    Funny and savage comments section example: a joke about a dinner party and a punchline, with a comment emphasizing the missed opportunity.

    algerbanana Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Nuclear Rawfare

    A YouTube screenshot of Gordon Ramsay as a vault dweller from Kitchen Nightmares, with a funny comment. This is one of many funny and savage examples.

    MycoProTeam Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    No Gum Gum For Dumb Dumb

    An anti-meme showing a dumb and dumb couple creating a moai statue, with a funny comment. This is one of many funny and savage examples.

    Nekrubbobby64 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Some Dude Said Why

    A viral image with funny comments saying 'Yo bro no disrespect but if you go to my funeral I ain't going to yours'. This is one of many funny and savage examples.

    Rude-Application-497 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Stimulates

    Funny and savage examples from comments section with a Reddit post displaying a large GPU resembling an AC unit and user comments.

    PhoenixfischTheFish Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    My IKEA Coffee Table And I Feel Personally Attacked By This

    Funny and savage examples from comments section showing a Reddit post about a disappearing swimming pool with user comments.

    Anotner_Shrubbery Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Smug Twitter Comedian Shut Down With 2:1 Ratio Comeback

    A female comedian on stage, with a controversial joke and a savage comments section on Twitter.

    plitox Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Bruh

    A Reddit meme comparing old and new Reddit, with a funny comments section below.

    Senior-Mix-3715 Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Ea-Nassir Lives Forever!

    Savage examples from comments section with a Reddit post about a London trip for a removed exhibit and user comment.

    LazyFlamingRooster Report

    2points
    POST
    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a Cop(per) out!

    0
    0points
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    #38

    While My Revolver Gently Weeps

    A funny example of a comment section joke about Pattie Boyd shot by George Harrison.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Nope Gates

    Funny and savage examples from comments section featuring a Reddit post about an electronics lab with a funny user comment.

    PhoenixfischTheFish Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    No Joker!

    Funny examples from comments section showing a Reddit post about Gardevoir foresight and various user comments.

    ShockTheMonster Report

    1point
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