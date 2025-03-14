Hilarious Take on 21st-Century Society Through These Witty Comics By Luke McGarry (50 New Pics)
If there’s one thing comics do best, it’s capturing the essence of a subject in just a few panels—and Luke McGarry is a master of it. With his vibrant style and razor-sharp humor, he transforms everything from absurd situations to political and social issues into brilliant cartoons that make you laugh and think at the same time.
His talent has caught the attention of major brands, and his work has appeared in Playboy, MAD, The New Yorker, The Hollywood Reporter, and even on Coachella posters. Whether he’s poking fun at daily life or tackling serious topics with irony, Luke strikes the perfect balance between critique and entertainment.
More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | lukemcgarry.com
🎵 For if we don't find the next whiskey bar I tell you we must die 🎵