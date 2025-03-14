ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing comics do best, it’s capturing the essence of a subject in just a few panels—and Luke McGarry is a master of it. With his vibrant style and razor-sharp humor, he transforms everything from absurd situations to political and social issues into brilliant cartoons that make you laugh and think at the same time.

His talent has caught the attention of major brands, and his work has appeared in Playboy, MAD, The New Yorker, The Hollywood Reporter, and even on Coachella posters. Whether he’s poking fun at daily life or tackling serious topics with irony, Luke strikes the perfect balance between critique and entertainment.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | lukemcgarry.com