If there’s one thing comics do best, it’s capturing the essence of a subject in just a few panels—and Luke McGarry is a master of it. With his vibrant style and razor-sharp humor, he transforms everything from absurd situations to political and social issues into brilliant cartoons that make you laugh and think at the same time.

His talent has caught the attention of major brands, and his work has appeared in Playboy, MAD, The New Yorker, The Hollywood Reporter, and even on Coachella posters. Whether he’s poking fun at daily life or tackling serious topics with irony, Luke strikes the perfect balance between critique and entertainment.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | lukemcgarry.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A witty comic by Luke McGarry depicting a humorous twist on a Thanksgiving dinner gone wrong.

lukeymcgarry Report

    #2

    Cartoon by Luke McGarry of a man dressed like Waldo at a gym, humorously pretending to lift weights on a bench press.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #3

    Cartoon character jokes about starting Dry January on January 31st, illustrating a witty take on 21st-century society.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #4

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry showing Freud nearly slipping on a banana peel, humorously titled "Freudian Slip."

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #5

    Comic by Luke McGarry: Character humorously texts "far side-chick" with a surreal image, surprising a friend.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #6

    Comic strip by Luke McGarry humorously depicting a cashier validating parking in a witty take on 21st-century society.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #7

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry showing a humorous take on a futuristic misunderstanding about the year 2025.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #8

    Man reading humorous comic about a cafe's 21st-century quirks, parodying societal changes in different eras, by Luke McGarry.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #9

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry featuring humorous critique of 21st-century society in an art gallery setting.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #10

    Comic by Luke McGarry satirizing 21st-century society with a humorous take on Senate hearings and news broadcasts.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #11

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry satirizing modern men's style with humorous fashion tips.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #12

    Witty comic illustration by Luke McGarry featuring a character in an orange jacket and pop culture references.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #13

    A witty comic by Luke McGarry humorously depicting the irony of flossing in 21st-century society.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #14

    Comic by Luke McGarry depicts a character appreciating rainy weather, humorously declining a DJ invite due to the rain.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #15

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry showing a funny exchange between a comic seller and buyer about pricing strategy.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #16

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry satirizing 21st-century society with humorous conversation about creating a new comic.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #17

    Comic by Luke McGarry satirizing 21st-century society, featuring an American tourist and two bystanders.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #18

    Comic by Luke McGarry featuring John Goodman vs. John Badman, humorously illustrating modern societal contrasts.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #19

    Man embracing post-holiday laziness by returning to bed in witty Luke McGarry comic.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #20

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry satirizing 21st-century society with characters discussing a vampire film in a cinema.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #21

    Comic by Luke McGarry humorously depicting the concept of removing "toxic" friends from life, featuring iconic characters.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #22

    A comic by Luke McGarry showing a person reluctantly agreeing on their phone.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #23

    Cartoonist with coffee mug struggles to draw a non-angry comic character, highlighting 21st-century society humor.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #24

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry humorously critiques a cover band with two characters talking in a bar setting.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎵 For if we don't find the next whiskey bar I tell you we must die 🎵

    #25

    Cartoon by Luke McGarry humorously depicts a sun character surprising a relieved man in November.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #26

    Comic by Luke McGarry featuring a person in bed with a self-help book, humorously questioning a Furby.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #27

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry showing a boy joking about Kendrick and Drake, referencing the men's room.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #28

    Two people holding large cartoon balloon in city, showcasing a witty comic take on modern society by Luke McGarry.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #29

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry satirizing 21st-century society with a comedic take on becoming a comedian.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #30

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry showing a humorous take on counting crows instead of sheep to sleep.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #31

    Man holding a Christmas gift, exclaiming “What’s in the box?!” in a witty comic by Luke McGarry, with a decorated tree nearby.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #32

    Freelancer office party comic by Luke McGarry; puzzled man in party hat asks about bathroom incident.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #33

    Comic by Luke McGarry showing an artist with career goals interrupted by a hissing opossum in the studio.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #34

    Blond character reacts to guinea pig mimicking horror scene in a witty comic about 21st-century society.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #35

    Cartoon by Luke McGarry humorously critiques Instagram's ratio change affecting 21st-century society habits.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #36

    Cartoon by Luke McGarry humorously critiquing 21st-century society, depicting a character reacting to online comments.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #37

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry satirizes 21st-century society with humorous dialogue and comical expressions.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #38

    Comic by Luke McGarry satirizing 21st-century society with witty dialogue about manors costing nothing in today's economy.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #39

    Comic by Luke McGarry humorously depicts a trip to DesignerCon mistaken for a heist opportunity.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #40

    Comic by Luke McGarry humorously depicting 21st-century society with a character commenting on a new band.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #41

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry showing a humorous scene in a waffle house with surprised staff and customer interaction.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #42

    Witty comics by Luke McGarry humorously depict a CEO's dilemma over a new intern and a satirical movie poster.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #43

    Two characters humorously explore a quirky little library, discovering only an Italian J.D. Salinger translation in a witty comic.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #44

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry featuring blue characters with humorous bathroom scenario and text, "Good grief."

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #45

    Comics by Luke McGarry humorously depict a witty take on society through a sports-themed debate.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #46

    Comic satire of 21st-century society with character reacting to news of a celebrity's death while reading on a phone.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #47

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry humorously depicting a conversation about drinks between two characters in a kitchen.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #48

    Comic by Luke McGarry: A character humorously comments on a convention lanyard amidst city skyscrapers.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #49

    A witty comic by Luke McGarry humorously depicts a ritual with a humorous twist on 21st-century society.

    lukeymcgarry Report

    #50

    Witty comic by Luke McGarry featuring humorous holiday message and musical references.

    lukeymcgarry Report

