ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoonist Nate Fakes has become a favorite among Bored Panda readers, thanks to his delightfully twisted humor, unexpected characters, and signature single-panel style that always delivers a punchline you didn’t see coming.

Nate’s cartooning journey began early—he sold his first cartoon in the 5th grade and spent most of middle and high school sketching in the margins instead of focusing on the lessons. That lifelong obsession with drawing turned into a full-fledged career: today, he's a professional storyboard artist, commercial illustrator, cartoonist, and author. His work has appeared in major publications such as MAD Magazine and The New York Times, as well as in books, greeting cards, ad campaigns, and across the web. With a style that blends wit, absurdity, and just the right amount of cynicism, Nate Fakes continues to prove that a single panel can say (and hilariously ruin) a thousand words.

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | x.com | Facebook