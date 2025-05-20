ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoonist Nate Fakes has become a favorite among Bored Panda readers, thanks to his delightfully twisted humor, unexpected characters, and signature single-panel style that always delivers a punchline you didn’t see coming.

Nate’s cartooning journey began early—he sold his first cartoon in the 5th grade and spent most of middle and high school sketching in the margins instead of focusing on the lessons. That lifelong obsession with drawing turned into a full-fledged career: today, he's a professional storyboard artist, commercial illustrator, cartoonist, and author. His work has appeared in major publications such as MAD Magazine and The New York Times, as well as in books, greeting cards, ad campaigns, and across the web. With a style that blends wit, absurdity, and just the right amount of cynicism, Nate Fakes continues to prove that a single panel can say (and hilariously ruin) a thousand words.

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Sheep wearing 1970s style wigs and accessories in a humorous one-panel comic by Nate Fakes.

    #2

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing two tablets in bed with one holding a screen protector for protection.

    #3

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing an animal reacting to an anthill with a speech bubble saying it’s the apocalypse.

    #4

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing cell phones discussing dominating the world in a humorous setting.

    #5

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing a woman upset about no second date with the Grim Reaper at a dinner table.

    #6

    Two sheep holding phones having a social media conversation in a humorous one-panel comic by Nate Fakes.

    #7

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes featuring a spider stuck in its web thinking it needs to lose weight.

    #8

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing a giraffe surprised by a bird hitting its face in a funny moment.

    #9

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing a cheese slice relaxing at a beach cottage with a coffee mug.

    #10

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing a phone patient refusing life support from a doctor phone character in a hospital room

    #11

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing a steaming coffee cup and a glass of water with a funny speech bubble.

    #12

    Two turtles in a car wearing seatbelts in a hilarious one-panel comic by Nate Fakes.

    #13

    Spider on web surrounded by trapped bugs thinking about finishing leftovers before they go bad in a hilarious one-panel comic.

    #14

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing spiders on a couch and wall with one telling kids to stop blocking the TV.

    #15

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing guitars talking about a smashed uncle guitar in a living room setting.

    #16

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing two cell phones, one leaving the other for an upgrade with chips on a couch.

    #17

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing a cup telling a coffee mug it’s time to meet its maker.

    #18

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing spiders on a web joking about getting spider veins in the future.

    #19

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing ants discussing land development with a humorous twist on nature.

    #20

    Two coffee pods, one labeled bold and one decaf, with arms talking about starting a podcast in a humorous comic panel.

    #21

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing two anteaters dining and discussing their preference for rare ants.

    #22

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing two cassette tapes talking about retirement and rewinding outdoors.

    #23

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing ants warning about a tornado approaching a red lawn mower.

    #24

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing two sheep discussing being bald and sheared over wine.

    #25

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing a sheep saying I'm letting it grow out with a woolly sheep nearby.

    #26

    Sharks in a one-panel comic by Nate Fakes, featuring a joke about using white strips on teeth underwater.

    #27

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes showing two screws with different outfits complimenting each other outdoors.

    #28

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes featuring a penguin drinking and talking about not flying home.

    #29

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes featuring musical notes in a bar with a humorous speech bubble conversation.

    #30

    One-panel comic by Nate Fakes shows a sympathetic spider talking to a butterfly caught in its web.

