Cameron Spires is the creator of "Goat-To-Self," a four-panel comic series that thrives on wordplay, surreal scenarios, and everyday awkwardness taken to absurd extremes. His strips often start with a simple setup before twisting into hilariously unexpected territory, whether that means a goat spiraling into existential dread or a pun that takes on an uncomfortably literal meaning.

As Spires explains, “I actually love working within the four-panel structure. I find it forces you to be concise. You have just enough time to set an expectation and then break it.” While puns are a recurring theme, he adds, “the pun can’t be the only joke—there’s got to be some kind of extra gag or funny button on it.” With that mix of sharp timing and layered humor, Spires has built a comic series that is both ridiculous and strangely relatable.

