Cameron Spires is the creator of "Goat-To-Self," a four-panel comic series that thrives on wordplay, surreal scenarios, and everyday awkwardness taken to absurd extremes. His strips often start with a simple setup before twisting into hilariously unexpected territory, whether that means a goat spiraling into existential dread or a pun that takes on an uncomfortably literal meaning.

As Spires explains, “I actually love working within the four-panel structure. I find it forces you to be concise. You have just enough time to set an expectation and then break it.” While puns are a recurring theme, he adds, “the pun can’t be the only joke—there’s got to be some kind of extra gag or funny button on it.” With that mix of sharp timing and layered humor, Spires has built a comic series that is both ridiculous and strangely relatable.

#1

Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires shows a character humorously pushing down trash, avoiding responsibility.

goattoself Report

    #2

    Comic strip by Cameron Spires showing a man and a police officer discussing a legally blind certificate humorously.

    goattoself Report

    #3

    Absurd comic by Cameron Spires shows a man attempting a weird exercise to stay young with unexpected results.

    goattoself Report

    #4

    Comic strip featuring absurd humor with anthropomorphic glue characters by Canadian artist Cameron Spires.

    goattoself Report

    #5

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing two goldfish with a humorous conversation about promises.

    goattoself Report

    #6

    Comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a character struggling to frown with exaggerated effort.

    goattoself Report

    #7

    Comic strip by Cameron Spires showing two gaslighters discussing their future profession with absurd humor.

    goattoself Report

    #8

    Two characters in a hilarious absurd comic by Cameron Spires, one struggling with a squat rack in a gym setting.

    goattoself Report

    #9

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires shows characters humorously naming inventions in a quirky conversation.

    goattoself Report

    #10

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires featuring two roosters humorously debating with witty dialogue.

    goattoself Report

    #11

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires shows a humorous father-son conversation about driving and car lights.

    goattoself Report

    #12

    Comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires shows a person humorously debating kombucha culture and cancel culture.

    goattoself Report

    #13

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a detective scene with a surreal elephant Jesus character.

    goattoself Report

    #14

    Comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a person struggling with Instagram algorithm and foot fetish videos.

    goattoself Report

    #15

    Hilariously absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a woman asking a pumpkin-faced figure about profile picture recency.

    goattoself Report

    #16

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires featuring a character humorously struggling with a toy weapon and batteries.

    goattoself Report

    #17

    Comic by Cameron Spires featuring absurd humor about baskets and eggs in a unique cartoon style.

    goattoself Report

    #18

    Comic strip by Cameron Spires showing a family humorously interacting with Easter bunnies in an absurd scene.

    goattoself Report

    #19

    Comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a humorous sheep coughing and a person praising silk in a robe.

    goattoself Report

    #20

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires depicting a humorous birthday scene with biblical characters and Santa portrait.

    goattoself Report

    #21

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires featuring a courtroom joke about pornstar names and witness humor.

    goattoself Report

    #22

    Comedic comic strip featuring an absurd therapy session, illustrating hilariously absurd comics by Canadian artist Cameron Spires.

    goattoself Report

    #23

    Absurd comic panels by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a character's insecurities and humorous self-reflection.

    goattoself Report

    #24

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a man falling after tidying his garage in four panels.

    goattoself Report

    #25

    Comic strip by Canadian artist Cameron Spires shows a humorous conversation about shopping for a marital bed mattress.

    goattoself Report

    #26

    Comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a vet school humorously correcting a mistaken animal identification.

    goattoself Report

    #27

    Comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a speaker and a confused Grim Reaper discussing fear of public speaking.

    goattoself Report

    #28

    Absurd comic by Cameron Spires showing a confused cat reacting to the phrase curiosity killed the cat in four panels.

    goattoself Report

    #29

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing a humorous restroom scene with quirky dialogue and characters.

    goattoself Report

    #30

    Comic strip showing Santa and Rudolph with dialogue about color blindness and discrimination, a hilariously absurd comic by Cameron Spires.

    goattoself Report

    #31

    Hilariously absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires showing talking horses debating what a unicorn is.

    goattoself Report

    #32

    Absurd comic by Canadian artist Cameron Spires featuring a fish in a suit refusing to share his milkshake.

    goattoself Report

