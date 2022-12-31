I'm Rusty and I draw a little webcomic called No Happy People. I always wanted to be a cartoonist when I was little — 25 years later, I'm finally doing it!

Here are some of my favorite comics I drew in the year 2022. Hope you enjoy!

For more of my comics on Bored Panda, see part 1.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | reddit.com | patreon.com | rustycreates.substack.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Report

8points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#2

Report

6points
Rusty Epstein
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Report

6points
Rusty Epstein
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Report

6points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#5

Report

5points
Rusty Epstein
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gasp** they told the gurl to read a book... SHe SHalL nOT ReAD a BooK

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Report

5points
Rusty Epstein
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Report

5points
Rusty Epstein
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Report

5points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#9

Report

5points
Rusty Epstein
POST
View more comments
#10

Report

5points
Rusty Epstein
POST
View more comments
#11

Report

4points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#12

Report

4points
Rusty Epstein
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dont wilt the flower... its just bein a sweet sunflower

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Report

4points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#14

Report

4points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#15

Report

3points
Rusty Epstein
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not where I thought that was going

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Report

3points
Rusty Epstein
POST
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've only ever seen it blue and black until today. Wtf

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Report

3points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#18

Report

3points
Rusty Epstein
POST
View more comments
#19

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#20

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And ill give you the ol "i couldnt care less"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#23

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#24

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dark indeed... do i see seaworld 😃🙃

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#26

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
Waddling Land Fish (She/her)
Waddling Land Fish (She/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to see a musical named Shark the Herald Angels Sing

2
2points
reply
#27

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#28

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#29

Report

2points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#30

Report

1point
Rusty Epstein
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Report

1point
Rusty Epstein
POST
#32

Report

1point
Rusty Epstein
POST
#33

Report

1point
Rusty Epstein
POST
#34

Report

1point
Rusty Epstein
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But nightmares are the best kind 🙂🙃

1
1point
reply
#35

Report

0points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#36

Report

0points
Rusty Epstein
POST
#37

Report

0points
Rusty Epstein
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!