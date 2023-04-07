47submissions
1week left
Here Are My 47 Favorite Silly Comics With Random Twists I Drew In The Year 2023 So Far (New Pics)
Hello Bored Panda! I’m a Boston-based writer and artist who posts comics online for random strangers on the internet. I always dreamed of being a cartoonist when I was little, so last year I decided to give it a shot — and now I’m finally doing it!
Here are some of my favorite comics I've drawn this year, so far.
For more of my comics on Bored Panda, see parts 1 & 2.
More info: linktr.ee | Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com | reddit.com | rustycreates.substack.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Either ur spying on me, or u coincidentally made that thing just like me
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish