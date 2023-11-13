We were also curious what advice the author of the ‘Hoppy Doodle’ series could give to aspiring comic artists who are looking to establish themselves in the online space. We heard: “The way I got my comics out there was through Reddit, as there are many webcomics posted there. Initially, I posted on r/comics, thinking it would make sense for my comic, but they didn’t perform well. I had published my comics on other platforms where they did better, so I was puzzled. I then started targeting my comics to other Reddit subs like r/funny, r/memes, and r/gaming, since many of my comics revolve around gaming. That’s when my comic began to gain traction, and people started to share and like it. One needs to be very patient and try to share their comics/art in as many places as possible because even if there aren’t many on a particular platform who like your content, there may be others elsewhere. You end up creating 20-50 bad comics before you make a good one, so persistence is key.”

