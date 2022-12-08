Comics have the power to make one feel less alone. Offering a healthy dose of nonsense to everyday life struggles, they seem to be able to talk to everyone. What's a better way to let off steam after a hard day at work than to laugh at all the bothersome nuances? 

So let us introduce you to Kasper Adsbøll - a Danish webcomic artist and a person behind 'Hoppy Doodle' who, we believe, can make you squeeze a smile. He illustrates funny, absurd and sometimes embarrassing everyday life situations with a hint of irony and sarcasm. Scroll down to cheer up!

More info: Instagram | hoppydoodles.com | Facebook | twitter.com | reddit.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

10points
POST
View more comments

We got in touch with Kasper to get to know more about him and his creative process. The artist shared that he's been reading comics his entire life. "If it started with anything, it started with Donald Duck comics back when I was a child. Back then I only looked at the images, though."
#2

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#3

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

8points
POST
the shy platypus from nextdoor
the shy platypus from nextdoor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me it isn't too cold without a blanket, it just feels so unsafe but as soon as there is at least a tiny part of my body covered with it, I am safe again :)

2
2points
reply
View more comments

We asked Kasper where he finds inspiration for his artwork. He replied that he reads a lot of 'Cyanide & Happiness', a webcomic created by Rob DenBleyker, Kris Wilson, Dave McElfatrick and Matt Melvin, and it inspired him to make something of his own. "In the beginning, I had a dead-end job that I had to drive an hour to get to, so on my way to work and on the way home, I started to come up with some ideas for my comics."
#4

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#5

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

7points
POST

Kasper publishes a comic every day on his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, but that is because he has created more than 400 of them! "I create a new comic as often as possible, but usually around 1 every week. A couple of years ago I lost my job and my girlfriend and then corona hit the world, so I had a lot of time to doodle. That summer I created around 200 comics."
#6

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eat faster, to outrun further info about chemical additives

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Explain that to the biohazard response team approaching from the back.

0
0points
reply

After being asked about what Kasper's family and friends think about his comics, the artist revealed that his mom reads them but he doubts she gets them all since they do not have the same humor. "My friends and girlfriend also read my comics sometimes, but I am the nerd in our group so they don't get all of the references."
#8

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

6points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you’re one in a million there are 8000 other people like you, maybe the 4 are part of the same 8000. (But this is probably just saying we all think we are unique)

2
2points
reply
#9

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

4points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No it would benefit me

0
0points
reply

Kasper shared that it is kind of surreal when he sees his comics out in the wild, but he loves that people are looking at and sharing his comics. "I especially love when I see altered editions of my comics."

"I never thought that I had any kind of art style. I just drew what I liked. I am convinced that if the content is great, the art style doesn't matter that much, but if you check my social media pages, you can see I also create other comics where I use Reddit's mascot. That art style is more my original art style."
#10

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

3points
POST
Francesa Miller
Francesa Miller
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need to stop reading BP here. Now. Or I'm going to be late.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

3points
POST
#14

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

3points
POST
Daniel Mattock
Daniel Mattock
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Future me is screwed. And not in a good way

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
MortalFlame
MortalFlame
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What?!?!?!? You motherclucking blond grasshole!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
#17

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
#18

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is us, when one of the dogs sleeps with us in bed ( and yes she will get under the quilt to get warm) :D

1
1point
reply
#19

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
MortalFlame
MortalFlame
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

did he have to come out of the closet to do that?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
#21

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
#22

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

2points
POST
#23

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#24

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#25

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"next week" is always a solid plan

0
0points
reply
#26

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
MortalFlame
MortalFlame
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

uuuum did u see the logo?!?!? it seemed sketchy. Lol

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#28

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you can scroll through BP without fear.

1
1point
reply
#29

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#30

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#31

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#32

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to defend cats here, that does not happen.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#34

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#35

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

1point
POST
#36

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#38

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#39

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#40

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#41

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#42

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#43

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are we sure it's blood? Looks like another body fluid 🤭

0
0points
reply
#44

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#45

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#46

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you can admire your scribbles forever

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#48

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#49

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST
#50

Get To Know The Hoppy Doodle Comics And Have A Happy Day

hoppy.doodle Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!