Artist Creates Funny Comics That You Might Find Relatable (50 Pics) Interview With Artist
Comics have the power to make one feel less alone. Offering a healthy dose of nonsense to everyday life struggles, they seem to be able to talk to everyone. What's a better way to let off steam after a hard day at work than to laugh at all the bothersome nuances?
So let us introduce you to Kasper Adsbøll - a Danish webcomic artist and a person behind 'Hoppy Doodle' who, we believe, can make you squeeze a smile. He illustrates funny, absurd and sometimes embarrassing everyday life situations with a hint of irony and sarcasm. Scroll down to cheer up!
More info: Instagram | hoppydoodles.com | Facebook | twitter.com | reddit.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We got in touch with Kasper to get to know more about him and his creative process. The artist shared that he's been reading comics his entire life. "If it started with anything, it started with Donald Duck comics back when I was a child. Back then I only looked at the images, though."
For me it isn't too cold without a blanket, it just feels so unsafe but as soon as there is at least a tiny part of my body covered with it, I am safe again :)
We asked Kasper where he finds inspiration for his artwork. He replied that he reads a lot of 'Cyanide & Happiness', a webcomic created by Rob DenBleyker, Kris Wilson, Dave McElfatrick and Matt Melvin, and it inspired him to make something of his own. "In the beginning, I had a dead-end job that I had to drive an hour to get to, so on my way to work and on the way home, I started to come up with some ideas for my comics."
Kasper publishes a comic every day on his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, but that is because he has created more than 400 of them! "I create a new comic as often as possible, but usually around 1 every week. A couple of years ago I lost my job and my girlfriend and then corona hit the world, so I had a lot of time to doodle. That summer I created around 200 comics."
Eat faster, to outrun further info about chemical additives
Explain that to the biohazard response team approaching from the back.
After being asked about what Kasper's family and friends think about his comics, the artist revealed that his mom reads them but he doubts she gets them all since they do not have the same humor. "My friends and girlfriend also read my comics sometimes, but I am the nerd in our group so they don't get all of the references."
If you’re one in a million there are 8000 other people like you, maybe the 4 are part of the same 8000. (But this is probably just saying we all think we are unique)
Kasper shared that it is kind of surreal when he sees his comics out in the wild, but he loves that people are looking at and sharing his comics. "I especially love when I see altered editions of my comics."
"I never thought that I had any kind of art style. I just drew what I liked. I am convinced that if the content is great, the art style doesn't matter that much, but if you check my social media pages, you can see I also create other comics where I use Reddit's mascot. That art style is more my original art style."
I need to stop reading BP here. Now. Or I'm going to be late.
This is us, when one of the dogs sleeps with us in bed ( and yes she will get under the quilt to get warm) :D
Are we sure it's blood? Looks like another body fluid 🤭