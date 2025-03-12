From Relatable To Bizarre: 26 Funny Comics By Mesut Kaya (New Pics)Interview With Artist
A German artist, Mesut Kaya, creates funny comics that range from relatable to bizarre. The common thread in his work is the protagonist—an exaggerated version of himself. This makes it no surprise that his comics offer a peek into Mesut’s real life.
It’s been a while since we last shared Mesut’s work, and that’s because he recently experienced a major life change—he became a dad! Mesut shared: “I'm a dad now and was a stay-at-home dad for the last six months. I had to put everything on hold, but now I'm back to drawing and working.”
With that, let’s dive into his latest comics and this exciting new chapter of his life!
In an interview with Bored Panda, Mesut shared what drew him to the world of artistry.
He wrote: “I love visual storytelling! Getting likes and comments is just a bonus. As a kid, I used to watch a lot of cartoons and movies, and quoted them all the time. I still feel like I'm quoting stuff when I draw my comics.”
Mesut also described the essence of his comics: “My comics are about human interactions and emotions. I try to keep them short and to the point. Sometimes a lot is happening, but the conclusion is always quite simple.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, Mesut commented: “Be kind and don't be cynical. Enjoy the smaller things and don't be too serious.”
Lastly, the artist added: “Thanks for reading my comics! I hope you had fun reading them!”