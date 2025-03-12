ADVERTISEMENT

A German artist, Mesut Kaya, creates funny comics that range from relatable to bizarre. The common thread in his work is the protagonist—an exaggerated version of himself. This makes it no surprise that his comics offer a peek into Mesut’s real life.

It’s been a while since we last shared Mesut’s work, and that’s because he recently experienced a major life change—he became a dad! Mesut shared: “I'm a dad now and was a stay-at-home dad for the last six months. I had to put everything on hold, but now I'm back to drawing and working.”

With that, let’s dive into his latest comics and this exciting new chapter of his life!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | patreon.com | x.com | imgur.com | webtoons.com

#1

Comic by Mesut Kaya showing a person hoping baby will sleep, both closing their eyes humorously.

iammesutkaya Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, Mesut shared what drew him to the world of artistry.

He wrote: “I love visual storytelling! Getting likes and comments is just a bonus. As a kid, I used to watch a lot of cartoons and movies, and quoted them all the time. I still feel like I'm quoting stuff when I draw my comics.”
    #2

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing a man being embarrassed at a club when a woman offers to dance with him.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #3

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing a humorous interaction between two characters in bed.

    iammesutkaya Report

    Mesut also described the essence of his comics: “My comics are about human interactions and emotions. I try to keep them short and to the point. Sometimes a lot is happening, but the conclusion is always quite simple.”
    #4

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing a couple on a scooter, entitled "Hop on and Hold Tight."

    iammesutkaya Report

    #5

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing characters humorously discussing farting in a theater setting.

    iammesutkaya Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Mesut commented: “Be kind and don't be cynical. Enjoy the smaller things and don't be too serious.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “Thanks for reading my comics! I hope you had fun reading them!”
    #6

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a playful interaction between two game consoles.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #7

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya depicting a checkout line scenario with humorous dialogue between characters.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #8

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing a couple exhausted from unpacking boxes over four weeks.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #9

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a character's missing pizza dilemma.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #10

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing a character venting to a stranger, ending with both relaxing while ignoring a work message.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #11

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya: characters react to a man in a funny deep V-neck shirt with humor and surprise.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #12

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing a parent struggling with a child who refuses to sleep in his own bed.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #13

    Two elves mistakenly build toy blocks instead of a PS5; child opens gift looking disappointed. Comic by Mesut Kaya.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #14

    Father and child pointing at animals in a funny comic by Mesut Kaya, featuring a capybara, toucan, and a pigeon.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #15

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a character using a dating app for hacking schemes.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #16

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a humorous take on bald passengers on a flight, emphasizing "bald is beautiful."

    iammesutkaya Report

    #17

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a gorilla and a man admiring a baby, highlighting humor in parenting compliments.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #18

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya: A snail gets encouragement, then another character finds the snail on a post three days later.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #19

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing characters exchanging brushes as gifts in a humorous twist.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #20

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring ducks and humans in various humorous situations.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #21

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a playful journey from childhood to adulthood with a humanoid game device.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #22

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya of a character activating beast mode but falling asleep on a pull-up bar.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #23

    Comic by Mesut Kaya: A character is shown a palace built by a turtle, expressing amazement and excitement.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #24

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a turtle, a couple in a car, and a roadside scene.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #25

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya showing a chick dressed as a bat hero, surprising its mom with the costume.

    iammesutkaya Report

    #26

    Funny comic by Mesut Kaya featuring cars and a character making funny sounds.

    iammesutkaya Report

