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Andy Babbitz has become a familiar name to Bored Panda readers, and for good reason. Previously featured on our site, the Los Angeles-based artist has a talent for turning everyday situations into smart, unexpected jokes. With a clean visual style and a sharp sense of humor, his comics capture the little absurdities of modern life in a way that feels both relatable and delightfully offbeat.

In his latest batch of comics, Babbitz once again proves that even the most ordinary moments can be full of comedic potential. From social awkwardness to workplace nonsense and all the strange little habits in between, his work finds humor in the things we usually overlook.

Scroll down to check out the comics we picked for this post, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram | andybabbitz.com | newyorker.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    robeccaleyden avatar
    ROB
    ROB
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    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is me and my emotional support tabs

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    #3

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In some states, he's bringing an arrow to a gunfight.

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get an exercise bike and a treadmill. They can hold lots of laundry, and are better for air drying the items that come out more damp then the rest.

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    #5

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Financial support dog. Especially useful when buying the plane tickets.

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    #6

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️

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    #9

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Understandable. I've already forgotten the previous cartoon.

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    #10

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    #11

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loving the dog!

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd have to leave this home immediately

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    #14

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    technoviolett299 avatar
    Niels AirMax
    Niels AirMax
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shut up, that's just hilarious! 😂

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    #15

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    kathryn-a-young16-civ avatar
    KatInAHat
    KatInAHat
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those windows are in for a wait in my house. :)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coal rollin, Yankee style!

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    #18

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww! At least after all this time they're happy to see her

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    #19

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    michaelsmith_2 avatar
    Michael Smith
    Michael Smith
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are reaction limits really necessary? If I saw something like that I would rage quit the site.

    0
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    #20

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Canned by Cheech and Chong?

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    #22

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me a few seconds but I got there

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if there's only one "what", there's still a question of "if", Grasshopper.

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    #24

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first one might pass for a reflex, but the second one does not seem so accidental.

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    #25

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    #28

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    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His Presiduncial LieBury will be a monument to integrity in politics.

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    #29

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to look at the comments on the original page, aapparently the top 2 are him daydreaming, and the bottom one is what's happening in that moment in reality. And KPIs are Key Performance Indicators.

    5
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    #31

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most women appreciate skill in the last one. Some even require it.

    1
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    #32

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    #33

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excellent presentation, but how does it taste?

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
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    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Strumming my fate with his fingers, singing my life with his song..."

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    #41

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    #42

    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How sweet and romantic. Joined at the replaced hips.

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    #46

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    #47

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    gehtinixon avatar
    Gehti nIXON
    Gehti nIXON
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's one of those one time password things where the numbers disappear after a while and change to a new set of "protective" numbers.

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    #50

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    #51

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    58 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

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    #54

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    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In about 5,676e+13 kilometers / 3.527e+13 miles from now.

    2
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    Leila Brown
    Leila Brown
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    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand the pepperoni pizza day but what does Nat Chanel turn into?

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