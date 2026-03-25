58 New Comics By Andy Babbitz That Capture The Funniest Parts Of Being Human
Andy Babbitz has become a familiar name to Bored Panda readers, and for good reason. Previously featured on our site, the Los Angeles-based artist has a talent for turning everyday situations into smart, unexpected jokes. With a clean visual style and a sharp sense of humor, his comics capture the little absurdities of modern life in a way that feels both relatable and delightfully offbeat.
In his latest batch of comics, Babbitz once again proves that even the most ordinary moments can be full of comedic potential. From social awkwardness to workplace nonsense and all the strange little habits in between, his work finds humor in the things we usually overlook.
Scroll down to check out the comics we picked for this post, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.
More info: Instagram | andybabbitz.com | newyorker.com
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Are reaction limits really necessary? If I saw something like that I would rage quit the site.
His Presiduncial LieBury will be a monument to integrity in politics.
I think it's one of those one time password things where the numbers disappear after a while and change to a new set of "protective" numbers.
In about 5,676e+13 kilometers / 3.527e+13 miles from now.
I understand the pepperoni pizza day but what does Nat Chanel turn into?