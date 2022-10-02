No matter what kind of comics you’re into, the award-winning UK-based sensation Alex Norris and their viral 'Webcomic Name' series need little introduction. The artist has captured the internet’s collective heart with their three-panel comic strips featuring a "badly drawn blob" character who encounters a variety of disappointments in life, both big and small.

When it comes to the appeal of the collection, the humorously awkward take on life’s most mundane struggles is definitely part of the draw. The scenarios the comics recreate are always painfully familiar, uniting the readers in their experiences. From personal space issues to gender perceptions to cats blocking computers, the iconic blob faces everyday challenges and annoyances but fails hilariously and always ends in its trademark punchline — "oh no".

As Alex continues expanding their world, we at Bored Panda have wrapped up the newest batch of comics to remind us that laughter is truly the best medicine, and the best way to take it is by giggling at our silly moments. So continue scrolling, upvote your favorite takes on life, and be sure to check out our previous feature with more of pink blob’s adventures right here!

