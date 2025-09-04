ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Kuhn is the creative mind behind the comic strip A Bird’s-Eye View. With a sharp sense of humor and a keen eye for everyday absurdities, Kuhn brings to life a quirky group of characters who navigate the ups and downs of work and life in hilarious ways. His playful style makes the comic both fun and relatable, appealing to readers who enjoy clever humor mixed with a touch of satire.

A Bird’s-Eye View follows Elvis Byrd, Nextar Jr. Jr., Al Vocādo, Sherman Oaks, and the imaginary company that employs them. Through short, funny strips, Kuhn explores office life, odd situations, and human quirks, often with unexpected twists. The comic’s mix of wit and visual humor keeps readers coming back for more, making it a standout in the world of webcomics.

More info: Instagram