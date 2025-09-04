ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Kuhn is the creative mind behind the comic strip A Bird’s-Eye View. With a sharp sense of humor and a keen eye for everyday absurdities, Kuhn brings to life a quirky group of characters who navigate the ups and downs of work and life in hilarious ways. His playful style makes the comic both fun and relatable, appealing to readers who enjoy clever humor mixed with a touch of satire.

A Bird’s-Eye View follows Elvis Byrd, Nextar Jr. Jr., Al Vocādo, Sherman Oaks, and the imaginary company that employs them. Through short, funny strips, Kuhn explores office life, odd situations, and human quirks, often with unexpected twists. The comic’s mix of wit and visual humor keeps readers coming back for more, making it a standout in the world of webcomics.

More info: Instagram

#1

Office chaos illustrated in a funny comic strip showing two characters discussing work breaks and meetings.

abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

4points
    #2

    Office chaos comic showing characters humorously debating which work department is called "that department" during a meeting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    3points
    #3

    Cartoon comic showing funny office chaos with characters discussing work, meetings, and procrastination in a lighthearted way.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    2points
    #4

    Comic strip showing office characters humorously discussing business in a funny work meeting highlighting office chaos.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    2points
    #5

    Cartoon characters discussing holiday seasons, Halloween decorations, and office humor in a funny comic about work and meetings.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    2points
    #6

    Cartoon characters in an office comic about work and meetings, showing funny moments before a chaotic meeting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #7

    Comic strip showing office characters in a funny work meeting, highlighting confusion and office chaos with playful dialogue.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #8

    Cartoon characters in a funny office comic discussing awkward work questions and office chaos in a meeting setting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #9

    Office humor comic showing birds discussing old bagels and green cream cheese in a chaotic work meeting setting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #10

    Comic about work and office chaos showing characters discussing New Year's Eve parties and recovery days at work.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #11

    Cartoon characters discuss work deadlines, office chaos, and avoiding meetings with humorous commentary.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #12

    Comic strip showing office characters humorously discussing Chinese cuisine and lunch breaks in a work and office chaos setting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #13

    Cartoon bird at office desk reacting to Halloween prank, highlighting work, meetings, and office chaos humor.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #14

    Cartoon showing characters discussing work boredom and office chaos, with humor about motivation and dog treats.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #15

    Comic strip showing a humorous office conversation about work, meetings, and library visits with a bird character.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #16

    Two office characters humorously discuss work decorations and a kindergarten-style turkey drawing in an office chaos comic.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    1point
    #17

    Comic showing a humorous office scene with characters discussing meetings and workplace chaos over coffee.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #18

    Comic panel showing office characters humorously discussing California disasters, highlighting work and office chaos in a funny comic style.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #19

    Comic scene showing office characters humorously discussing chocolate kisses, highlighting work and office chaos themes.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #20

    Comic strip featuring a bird and human discussing books related to organized religions, highlighting office chaos humor.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #21

    Cartoon characters humorously discussing office chaos and meetings while holding down a fort in a work setting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #22

    Cartoon bird sneezing at an office desk in a funny comic about work, meetings, and office chaos.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #23

    Comic panel showing characters humorously discussing office chaos and meetings, featuring a snow sculpture and quirky work priorities.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #24

    Cartoon characters discussing snow in a comic about workplace meetings and office chaos humor.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #25

    Cartoon characters discuss the need for a work break and meet the ghost of workers past in an office chaos comic.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #26

    Comic strip showing characters humorously discussing social media limits in a work meeting about office chaos and meetings.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #27

    Two cartoon characters in a comic about office chaos, discussing work and meetings in a casual diner setting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #28

    Cartoon comic with two bird characters humorously discussing mac and cheese in an office chaos setting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #29

    Comic strip showing office humor with characters discussing Halloween and mini pumpkins at work in a funny office chaos setting.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
    #30

    Two characters in a comic discussing office chaos and meetings while sitting at a table with food and drinks.

    abirdseyeviewcomicstrip Report

    0points
