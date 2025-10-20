ADVERTISEMENT

John Dabreo is the artist behind "3JP Comics", a colorful and energetic series filled with quick humor and clever everyday observations. His two main comic lines, "Teef Hed" and "Lil’ Puttong", capture relatable moments through simple yet expressive characters. The art style is bold and bright, using strong color contrasts and clear layouts that make each joke easy to follow and instantly funny.

Drawing inspiration from Caribbean culture and daily life, Dabreo’s comics combine humor, personality, and timing in a way that appeals to readers of all ages. Whether it’s a funny misunderstanding, a social comment, or pure silliness, each strip delivers quick laughs that stick with you.

More info: Instagram

#1

Two colorful penguin characters in a comic scene, showcasing humor and vibrant art from 3JP Comics.

Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Men wouldn't need to ask for directions if women could read maps...

    #2

    Colorful comic panels from 3JP Comics showing characters expressing sadness with humor and bright, bold designs.

    #3

    Colorful 3JP Comics showing a cartoon dog sneezing and expressing dislike for getting sick in a humorous style.

    #4

    Colorful comic strip by 3JP Comics featuring humorous characters in a playful rock, paper, scissors challenge.

    #5

    Colorful comic panels showing humorous dialogue between a purple dog and a yellow bird about singing in the rain.

    #6

    Colorful comic strip from 3JP Comics showing a humorous exchange between a blue king and his green advisor about taxes.

    #7

    Colorful 3JP Comics characters express humor and fun, jumping excitedly into a muddy field in a vibrant comic strip.

    #8

    Colorful 3JP Comics strip showing humorous exchange between two cartoon characters discussing service rates.

    #9

    Colorful comic panels from 3JP Comics featuring humorous dialogue between a bird and a sheep reacting to trainers everywhere.

    #10

    Colorful 3JP Comics cartoon with humorous characters showing everyday life moments in bright comic panels.

    #11

    Comic panel from 3JP Comics showing a red warrior with sword and a phone screen being unfollowed, color and humor style.

    #12

    Colorful 3JP Comics cartoon featuring humorous characters with bright backgrounds expressing contrasting emotions.

    #13

    Comic from 3JP Comics showing a red monster humorously intimidating a small human in vibrant colors.

    #14

    Colorful 3JP Comics panel depicting humorous talking animals in a school setting with playful dialogue and vibrant backgrounds.

    #15

    Colorful 3JP comics panel showing humorous characters engaged in a conversation about boys and online shopping.

    #16

    Colorful comic panels by artist 3JP Comics featuring humorous dialogue and unique characters in an everyday setting.

    #17

    Colorful 3JP Comics panel featuring humorous animal characters in a vibrant, playful cartoon style by the artist.

    #18

    Colorful comic strip by 3JP Comics featuring humorous dialogue between a snake and a tongue playing rock paper scissors.

    #19

    Colorful comic strip by 3JP Comics featuring a humorous staring contest between a purple owl and a yellow bird outdoors.

    #20

    Colorful 3JP Comics panel shows funny dog characters reacting to a spicy chip and calling the fire service.

    #21

    Colorful 3JP Comics panel featuring a pirate captain humorously reflecting on his scars and survival.

    #22

    Colorful 3JP Comics panel showing a green monster attacking a city with jets, blending humor and everyday life.

    #23

    Cartoon dogs in colorful comic panels expressing surprise and humor in a vibrant 3JP comics artwork.

    #24

    Comic strip by 3JP Comics showing humorous colorful scenes of a blue character reacting to waiting and a called number six.

    #25

    Colorful comic panels from 3JP Comics featuring humorous characters discussing history with witty dialogue.

    #26

    Colorful 3JP Comics cartoon showing humor in everyday life with a king, knight, and a pool noodle sword.

    #27

    Colorful 3JP Comics panel showing a purple dog, owl, and other characters with humorous dialogue in a vibrant outdoor scene.

    #28

    Colorful 3JP Comics panels showing humorous everyday interactions between stylized characters in bold contrasting backgrounds.

    #29

    Colorful comic panels from 3JP Comics humorously debating pineapple on pizza with vibrant characters and bold text.

    #30

    Colorful 3JP Comics panel showing humorous dialogue between two stylized characters about change and confusion.

