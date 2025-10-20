ADVERTISEMENT

John Dabreo is the artist behind "3JP Comics", a colorful and energetic series filled with quick humor and clever everyday observations. His two main comic lines, "Teef Hed" and "Lil’ Puttong", capture relatable moments through simple yet expressive characters. The art style is bold and bright, using strong color contrasts and clear layouts that make each joke easy to follow and instantly funny.

Drawing inspiration from Caribbean culture and daily life, Dabreo’s comics combine humor, personality, and timing in a way that appeals to readers of all ages. Whether it’s a funny misunderstanding, a social comment, or pure silliness, each strip delivers quick laughs that stick with you.

More info: Instagram