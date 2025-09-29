ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing how much street photography piques the interest of our community, we’re always on the lookout for photographers from around the world who are dedicated to this field. This time, we’d like to highlight the work of Milan-based photographer Giancarla Pancera.

Bored Panda has previously featured one of her award-winning images and shared insights into her creative process, inspirations, and the challenges of photographing life in public spaces. From blending seamlessly into the crowd to experimenting with surreal reflections and playful contrasts, her approach shows just how much beauty and meaning can be found in ordinary city moments.

More info: Instagram