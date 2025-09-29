ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing how much street photography piques the interest of our community, we’re always on the lookout for photographers from around the world who are dedicated to this field. This time, we’d like to highlight the work of Milan-based photographer Giancarla Pancera.

Bored Panda has previously featured one of her award-winning images and shared insights into her creative process, inspirations, and the challenges of photographing life in public spaces. From blending seamlessly into the crowd to experimenting with surreal reflections and playful contrasts, her approach shows just how much beauty and meaning can be found in ordinary city moments.

More info: Instagram

#1

Person standing in front of a statue, creating a funny coincidence with the statue head perfectly aligned as their own.

gianca_bene Report

    #2

    Two trash bins with yellow and white lids align with a poster in a street photo full of funny coincidences.

    gianca_bene Report

    #3

    Group of people sitting on a bench with a dog-faced bag on cobblestone street in a funny coincidence street photo.

    gianca_bene Report

    #4

    Man in dark clothing and sunglasses standing in a dimly lit street photo full of funny coincidences.

    gianca_bene Report

    #5

    Street photo capturing funny coincidences with reflections, sculptures, and people blending in an urban setting.

    gianca_bene Report

    #6

    Man appearing to walk down stairs painted on a wall above a shark, a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #7

    People leaning over a glass railing create funny coincidences in this street photo with reflections and architectural background.

    gianca_bene Report

    #8

    Reflection showing people and escalator with dots aligning perfectly, a funny coincidence in street photos.

    gianca_bene Report

    #9

    Street photo of a saxophone player creating a funny coincidence with a sculpture in an urban outdoor setting.

    gianca_bene Report

    #10

    Man in sunglasses from a poster appears to hold a red handrail, creating a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #11

    Black and white street photo showing light reflection creating a funny coincidence with a poster and glass doors.

    gianca_bene Report

    #12

    Street photo showing a funny coincidence with a no entry sign perfectly covering a woman's mouth in a large Nike mural.

    gianca_bene Report

    #13

    Woman posing perfectly in front of large red flower mural, creating a funny coincidence in a street photo scene.

    gianca_bene Report

    #14

    Two headless mannequins align with a profile portrait in a funny street photo coincidence by Giancarla Pancera.

    gianca_bene Report

    #15

    Man sitting on a chair reading newspaper with an eye on the paper aligning with his face in a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #16

    Giant face mural with wide eyes perfectly aligned with birds sitting on a streetlamp, a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #17

    Woman wearing white sunglasses peeking from behind a wall, blending with a poster's face in a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #18

    Street photo showing a reflection creating a funny coincidence with a sunglasses ad in a storefront window.

    gianca_bene Report

    #19

    Person standing behind street photo display creates a funny coincidence with religious painting, blending art and reality.

    gianca_bene Report

    #20

    Man and child looking from window with pants hanging outside, a funny coincidence street photo in black and white.

    gianca_bene Report

    #21

    Reflection of a person’s face and hands blending with a street scene, capturing a funny coincidence in a street photo.

    gianca_bene Report

    #22

    Reflection in a metro mirror aligns with a large face poster, creating a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #23

    Street photo showing a large billboard of a face blending with an urban building facade under clear sky.

    gianca_bene Report

    #24

    Woman walking on a mural appears to be stepping on a passing tram in a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #25

    Man behind coin-operated binoculars creating a funny coincidence in a street photo by Giancarla Pancera near the water.

    gianca_bene Report

    #26

    Street photo showing a plane seemingly hanging from a building, a funny coincidence in urban photography.

    gianca_bene Report

    #27

    Trash can with a flame-patterned bag inside, creating a funny street photo coincidence in an urban setting.

    gianca_bene Report

    #28

    Woman sitting on stone bench, wearing sunglasses and colorful shirt, engrossed in phone in a funny street photo coincidence.

    gianca_bene Report

    #29

    Child appears to be floating in air due to reflection in a street photo full of funny coincidences.

    gianca_bene Report

    Black and white street photo showing a layered reflection of a woman's face and a walking figure, capturing funny coincidences.

    gianca_bene Report

