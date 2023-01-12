This Artist Makes Comics That Are Full Of Silly Humor And Absurd Situations (42 New Pics) Interview With Artist
"The Jenkins" is a comic series featuring the adventures of three brothers, Barney, Butch, and Junior Jenkins, who all live in their parents' basement. The creator of the series is known for their quirky style and knack for crafting comics with twisted or absurd endings.
Their work is a unique blend of humor and satire that often pokes fun at our modern-day society, be it the work culture, dating, family, or even mental health. The series is not just entertaining but also relatable at times, therefore "The Jenkins" is a must-read for anyone who is looking for unique but slightly ridiculous comics.
Also, if you'd love to see part 1 of the post on Bored Panda, then make sure to click here.
More info: Instagram | thejenkinscomic.wordpress.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The author behind "The Jenkins" series was contacted by Bored Panda yet again with some new questions. One of the first questions we asked was if they had any upcoming series of works that readers should be looking forward to.
"I don’t have anything in particular planned for the future. However, I recently came out with a book of my comics, which was a very exciting project. The book has comics from the past three years, and it is available on Amazon."
The artist then shared some facts about their favorite comic to-date. "From the past year, my favorite is the one about two women discussing a guy who thinks he’s a smoke detector. I don’t know if there’s any particular reason why; I just find it really, really funny. It’s the sort of comic that really makes you wonder, 'Where is this going?' and then the punchline is so timid and robotic but delivered so emotionally." The author told us.
When asked if there was a particular style the artist would like to tackle, they shared some of their thoughts. "As for particular styles I’d like to dabble in, I think more film noir or anything with extreme lighting would be neat. I also want to take inspiration from television cinematography. Cameras can do things that panels can’t do, like pan or zoom, but I want to try and find similar methods to tell a story creatively in comics. And as for writing style, I want to try and have some longer threads based around a single topic. The most recent miniseries of this nature is 'Toddler Lawyer'."
The artist was also asked what sort of advice they would give to someone who is looking to make comics as well.
"If you’re looking to make comics for fun, then my advice is simply to do whatever you want and have fun. However, some tips for a comedy: I’d first encourage someone to start by making short, standalone strips (no overarching plot). And as a general mantra, simpler is better. Cut any dialogue or details that aren’t essential to the joke. And perhaps most important of all: have clear, large, legible text." The author of "The Jenkins" explained to Bored Panda.
When asked about what they would like for people to take away from their comics, the artist responded by saying "Day to day, I mostly just want people to laugh. I suppose I also want the comic to be a reminder of the breadth that comedy can have. Not only do Jenkins comics concern all sorts of ideas, but I also feel the style or vessel of the jokes varies quite a lot. I hope people appreciate this."
They went on to express that on a daily basis, their main goal is for readers to find humor in their comics and that they want the comics to remind readers of the wide range of topics that comedy can cover, and how Jenkins comics tackle a variety of ideas and that the style and delivery of the jokes also varies greatly.
The artist was then also queried about what drives them to make comics, to which they replied "I want to entertain myself and pose a fun challenge to myself. I write this comic for the sheer enjoyment of it. It’s a fun challenge—to write a new joke every now and then. It’s incredibly fulfilling and I couldn’t imagine not doing it alongside my life. As a bonus, I get fun comics to share with people." They explained that their main motivation for making comics is to entertain themselves and to challenge themselves to come up with new and interesting jokes.
When asked if there was any particular comment that had stood out to them over the years of making comics, the artist reminisced about an interaction they had in 2022. They shared that "In 2022, there was a conference in Switzerland to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Rorschach test. Someone reached out asking if one of my comics could be shown as part of this conference. I naturally said yes."
This exchange, they said, was a fun reminder that their comics probably appear in the most random places around the world. They went on to say "Although I only see my comics from my side of the screen, they are out there leaving impressions on people in ways I couldn’t possibly imagine." this statement highlights the artist's realization of the reach and impact of their comics beyond their own perspective.
As the interview came to a close, the artist shared a bit about their interests outside of making comics. "Outside of making comics, my biggest hobbies are playing piano and programming," they said. They went on to explain that programming encompasses a wide range of projects, such as sudoku solvers and trippy shaders, similar to the broad range of humor found in their comics. The artist also mentioned that they enjoy consuming media like music and television. It was clear that the artist has a diverse set of interests and talents, and a passion for problem-solving and creativity. As the interview ended, it was clear that the artist behind "The Jenkins" comics is a creative individual with a wide range of interests and abilities, that they use to entertain and inspire people.
for me it is the ENTIRE lyrics to "kyles mom is a b!tch"