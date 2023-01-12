"The Jenkins" is a comic series featuring the adventures of three brothers, Barney, Butch, and Junior Jenkins, who all live in their parents' basement. The creator of the series is known for their quirky style and knack for crafting comics with twisted or absurd endings.

Their work is a unique blend of humor and satire that often pokes fun at our modern-day society, be it the work culture, dating, family, or even mental health. The series is not just entertaining but also relatable at times, therefore "The Jenkins" is a must-read for anyone who is looking for unique but slightly ridiculous comics.

