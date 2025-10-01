ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever watched a cat completely lose it over a piece of string or stare at a wall like it just saw a ghost, you know the internet would be a sad place without our feline friends. Nikita, aka Drewanimal, has taken these hilarious cat moments and turned them into adorable illustrations and comics that perfectly capture every goofy expression and ridiculous antic. From viral videos to random funny photos, nothing escapes Nikita’s pen—if it makes you laugh, it’ll probably end up in a comic.

Whether you’re a lifelong cat lover or just here for a quick laugh, Nikita’s art is a reminder that sometimes, or even most of the time, the internet’s best moments come on four paws.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny art of a viral cat stuck in a red box, showcasing humorous moments of cats in playful situations.

drewanimal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon cat peeking over a bowl of cereal, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art illustration.
    Cartoon cat peeking over a bowl of cereal, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art illustration.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny art of a viral cat moment showing a cat stuck inside a clear fishbowl on a table.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Illustration of two cats, one licking the other, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art.
    Illustration of two cats, one licking the other, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cartoon illustration of viral cat moments featuring three white cats in a humorous and playful outdoor scene.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny art illustration of a cat showing a viral moment with a cat and person on a couch in four panels.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Illustration of a person sitting with head down as a viral cat moment is turned into funny art by an artist.
    Illustration of a person sitting with head down as a viral cat moment is turned into funny art by an artist.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two cats playfully interacting in a funny art style illustrating viral cat moments by a creative artist.
    Two cats playfully interacting in a funny art style illustrating viral cat moments by a creative artist.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration of a white cat hanging upside down on a wooden chair, representing viral cat moments in funny art.
    Illustration of a white cat hanging upside down on a wooden chair, representing viral cat moments in funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoon art of viral cat moments showing a black and gray cat in funny and cute expressions.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon art of a dog and cat on a couch, showing funny viral cat moments turned into creative art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny art of viral cat moments showing two cats interacting near a computer and a soft cushion in a cartoon style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Digital art of a viral cat moment showing an orange cat standing on a person's hands at night outdoors.
    Digital art of a viral cat moment showing an orange cat standing on a person's hands at night outdoors.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cartoon of a viral cat moment featuring a funny cat peeking over a surface with exaggerated fangs and expression.
    Cartoon of a viral cat moment featuring a funny cat peeking over a surface with exaggerated fangs and expression.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny art of viral cat moments showing a cat jumping into water with a dog watching in a comic style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Digital art of a person in a black beanie holding a funny cat, capturing viral cat moments in creative artwork.
    Digital art of a person in a black beanie holding a funny cat, capturing viral cat moments in creative artwork.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cartoon art of a cat interacting humorously with a robot vacuum, showcasing viral cat moments in funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Illustration of a surprised black and white cat being dipped in water, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art.
    Illustration of a surprised black and white cat being dipped in water, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon of a black and white cat with wide eyes, part of viral cat moments turned into funny art illustrations.
    Cartoon of a black and white cat with wide eyes, part of viral cat moments turned into funny art illustrations.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon illustration of a viral cat moment with a funny expression and orange fur in digital art style.
    Cartoon illustration of a viral cat moment with a funny expression and orange fur in digital art style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Comic art of a black cat in funny poses on stairs, capturing viral cat moments with humorous and playful expressions.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Funny art of a viral cat moment showing a chubby cat lounging on a wooden table next to juice and glasses.
    Funny art of a viral cat moment showing a chubby cat lounging on a wooden table next to juice and glasses.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny art of viral cat moments showing two cats playfully interacting inside and around a cardboard box.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny art of a black and white cat reacting to a red spot, highlighting viral cat moments in a four-panel comic style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Cartoon showing viral cat moments with funny art style featuring interactions between a black dog and an orange cat.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Cartoon of a cat interacting with a green balloon in funny viral cat moments turned into art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Illustration of viral cat moments transformed into funny art showing a cat jumping into bushes in four panels.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Illustration of a viral cat moment showing an orange cat humorously interacting with a cupboard door in funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Comic-style funny art of a viral cat moment showing a spotted cat interacting humorously on a gray cushion.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Cartoon illustration of a viral cat moment showing a person hugging an orange and white cat in funny art style.
    Cartoon illustration of a viral cat moment showing a person hugging an orange and white cat in funny art style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Illustration of a gray cat in various funny poses inside a litter box, showcasing viral cat moments in art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Illustration of viral cat moments showing two playful cats in funny art style on a sofa.
    Illustration of viral cat moments showing two playful cats in funny art style on a sofa.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Illustration of a cat in funny poses on a couch, showcasing viral cat moments turned into humorous art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cartoon of a playful cat with colorful paw pads, inspired by viral cat moments turned into funny art.
    Cartoon of a playful cat with colorful paw pads, inspired by viral cat moments turned into funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny art of viral cat moments showing two cats, one orange and one black with spots, in playful poses on the floor.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny art of a curious cat interacting with packing tape on a cardboard box in a viral cat moment illustration.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Cartoon of two cats on a bed depicting viral cat moments turned into funny art by an artist in four panels.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Cartoon cat drinking from a sink faucet in funny viral cat moments art by an artist.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Illustration of two cats in a funny moment with one cat spinning rapidly in viral cat art style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Illustration of a spotted dog sitting on a couch with an orange cat hiding beneath its legs in viral cat art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Illustration of a cat with human hands playfully pressing its paws into dough, capturing viral cat moments in funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Cartoon cat interacting with a steaming humidifier in a funny viral cat moments art style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Cartoon-style funny art of a viral cat moment featuring an expressive wide-eyed cat face with pink ears.
    Cartoon-style funny art of a viral cat moment featuring an expressive wide-eyed cat face with pink ears.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Illustration of a viral cat moment transformed into funny art showing a startled cat reacting to a hand gesture.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Illustration of a curious cat inspired by viral cat moments, turned into funny art by a creative artist.
    Illustration of a curious cat inspired by viral cat moments, turned into funny art by a creative artist.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Digital art of cats in funny viral moments, showcasing expressive faces and playful interactions in a colorful cartoon style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Cartoon of a viral cat moment showing a wide-eyed black and white cat hanging onto an orange chair.
    Cartoon of a viral cat moment showing a wide-eyed black and white cat hanging onto an orange chair.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny art of a viral cat moment showing a calico cat reacting with surprise and biting a human arm playfully.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Comic-style art of a viral cat moment showing a curious black and white cat near a bathtub and doors.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Comic-style funny art of a black and white cat playing with a ball on a wooden floor in viral cat moments artwork.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Funny art of a black cat interacting with a person's finger, capturing viral cat moments in a cartoon style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Four-panel funny art showing a viral cat moment with an orange cat jumping and hanging inside a living room.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Illustration of a cat in water spread across four panels, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Illustration of viral cat moments showing two cats in funny art style with one cat sticking out its tongue.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Illustration of a viral cat moment showing an orange cat climbing and sitting on a box in funny art style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny art of a viral cat moment showing an orange cat playing with a shiny disco ball on a wooden floor.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Cartoon sequence of a funny orange and white cat scratching and rolling captured as viral cat moments in art.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Cartoon of a gray spotted cat turning viral cat moments into funny art by interacting with litter and small objects.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Funny art illustration of viral cat moments showing humorous interactions between cats on a couch.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Illustrated viral cat moments showing a black and white cat playfully interacting with a curtain in funny art style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Illustration of a cat slipping on stairs in funny art capturing viral cat moments in a humorous style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cartoon cat and dog in funny viral cat moments art playing and interacting in a living room setting.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Illustration of viral cat moments turned into funny art showing two cats interacting on a tiled floor in four panels.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny art featuring a cat interacting with a colorful ball, showcasing viral cat moments in a creative illustration style.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Digital art of a black cat drinking from a faucet, showcasing viral cat moments turned into funny art illustrations.

    drewanimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!