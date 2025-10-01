ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever watched a cat completely lose it over a piece of string or stare at a wall like it just saw a ghost, you know the internet would be a sad place without our feline friends. Nikita, aka Drewanimal, has taken these hilarious cat moments and turned them into adorable illustrations and comics that perfectly capture every goofy expression and ridiculous antic. From viral videos to random funny photos, nothing escapes Nikita’s pen—if it makes you laugh, it’ll probably end up in a comic.

Whether you’re a lifelong cat lover or just here for a quick laugh, Nikita’s art is a reminder that sometimes, or even most of the time, the internet’s best moments come on four paws.

More info: Instagram