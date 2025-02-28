ADVERTISEMENT

Not every comic needs to be obvious, and John Atkinson—an Ottawa-based fine art graduate—proves this with his sharp, witty humor, rich in literary, artistic, and cultural references. With a masterful blend of wordplay and irony, he creates illustrations that challenge logic while delivering a good laugh.

Atkinson’s latest cartoons stay true to his signature style: unexpected connections infused with a touch of brilliance. Yet, despite the intellectual edge of his work, he remains refreshingly down-to-earth. When someone admits they don’t understand one of his jokes, he casually responds, “Neither do I.”

More info: Instagram | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com