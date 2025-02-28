ADVERTISEMENT

Not every comic needs to be obvious, and John Atkinson—an Ottawa-based fine art graduate—proves this with his sharp, witty humor, rich in literary, artistic, and cultural references. With a masterful blend of wordplay and irony, he creates illustrations that challenge logic while delivering a good laugh.

Atkinson’s latest cartoons stay true to his signature style: unexpected connections infused with a touch of brilliance. Yet, despite the intellectual edge of his work, he remains refreshingly down-to-earth. When someone admits they don’t understand one of his jokes, he casually responds, “Neither do I.”

More info: Instagram | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic by John Atkinson featuring artistic heart designs in styles of famous artists like Van Gogh and Picasso.

    #2

    Comic by John Atkinson showing "old school" rotary phone, "new school" smartphone, and "art school" mobile sculpture.

    #3

    Comic by John Atkinson humorously illustrating films with food references like Ratatouille and Big Fish.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    One could also start by drinking a Manhattan and a Bloody Mary.

    #4

    AI Van Gogh creating art with humorous commentary on algorithms; comic by John Atkinson referencing culture and art.

    #5

    Comic by John Atkinson humorously depicting cats in an art gallery with four amusing exhibits.

    #6

    Comic by John Atkinson showing a blue whale and a "not so blue" whale with a new hat in humorous art.

    #7

    Comic by John Atkinson featuring a humorous take on typing Shakespeare's works with monkeys.

    #8

    Comic by John Atkinson humorously referencing culture with a character critiquing decor next to a gravestone.

    #9

    Comic by John Atkinson showing "The Little Drummer Boy" next to "The Bigger Trumpeter Guy."

    #10

    Comic by John Atkinson humorously summarizes King Lear with cultural and literary references.

    #11

    Regency texting abbreviations comic by John Atkinson, humorously referencing culture and literature with historical attire.

    #12

    Cartoon by John Atkinson featuring a humorous geology lecture, referencing culture, literature, and art.

    #13

    Comic by John Atkinson humorously depicting modern cultural references in period drama adaptations.

    #14

    Comic by John Atkinson with four figures giving different critiques of a painting.

    #15

    Comic by John Atkinson humorously depicting Voltaire's break with the church through a witty dialogue.

    #16

    Comic by John Atkinson shows a distracted driver reacting to a crow, humorously referencing culture and art.

    #17

    Comic by John Atkinson showing Hamlet characters discussing modern coffee culture.

    #18

    Comic by John Atkinson showing Santa's evolution from St. Nicholas to SC-9000, highlighting cultural references.

    #19

    Comic by John Atkinson featuring humorous spins on "A Christmas Carol" with cultural and literary references.

    #20

    Comic by John Atkinson humorously generating Hallmark movie plots, referencing culture and art in a clever way.

