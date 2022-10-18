As the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have shown us time and time again, animal photos don't have to be perfect to put a smile on our face.

But the Facebook group 'Crap bird photography' takes this notion to another level. As the people behind the online community explain in its About section, the group is dedicated to those images that aren't up to scratch.

"You know the story: there's always something in the way, they just won't pose right; the camera does something it shouldn't; wrong exposure, fuzzy photos, can't get the bird in the frame, etc, etc," they write. "We preferably want photos of wild birds. Funny photos are acceptable, but keep in mind the main emphasis should be on photos gone wrong."

So continue scrolling to check out the group's latest viral posts and fire up our first publication on it for the earlier ones!

More info: Facebook

#1

I Was Told This Belongs Here. My Husband And Nugget

I Was Told This Belongs Here. My Husband And Nugget

Molly Jean Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Run Nugget RUN

#2

Bit Tricky, This Cr*p Birdie Photography... "Swan Lake"

Bit Tricky, This Cr*p Birdie Photography... "Swan Lake"

Bob Schofield Report

Jo Morris
Jo Morris
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Sychonrised swimming for swans!

#3

The Rarely Seen Fish Tailed Osprey!

The Rarely Seen Fish Tailed Osprey!

Rebecca Fatzinger Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Digestion gone wrong?

#4

Have Been Trying To Land A Photo Of A Darwinian Finch - This One Was Having None Of It…

Have Been Trying To Land A Photo Of A Darwinian Finch - This One Was Having None Of It…

Peta Payne Report

Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
20 minutes ago

A fast and furious finch.

#5

Back Before I Had Chickens Of My Own And I Didn't Know How To Pick Them Up

Back Before I Had Chickens Of My Own And I Didn’t Know How To Pick Them Up

Ashley Happ Garrison Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Your face says it all.

#6

A Camera-Shy Seagull

A Camera-Shy Seagull

Iwen Chiu Report

Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Looks like a building with a giant seagull on top.

#7

Now, I Know There's A Labour Shortage Currently, But This Is Scraping The Bottom Of The Barrel Woolworths. This Guy Seems To Be Dawdling Very Near To The Bird Seed Too

Now, I Know There's A Labour Shortage Currently, But This Is Scraping The Bottom Of The Barrel Woolworths. This Guy Seems To Be Dawdling Very Near To The Bird Seed Too

Lenny Pelling Report

Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
21 minutes ago

No, it wants to buy the cleaning supplies to wipe down a few statues.

#8

One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others

One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others

Jose Doo Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
33 minutes ago

It's the white duck far back in the picture, isn't it?

#9

This Magpie Is The Mascot. It Has Pie In Its Mouth

This Magpie Is The Mascot. It Has Pie In Its Mouth

Kristin Flett Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Literally Australia in a nutshell

#10

This Is What Happens When You Try To Take A Nice Photo At The Beach

This Is What Happens When You Try To Take A Nice Photo At The Beach

Jen Whaley Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
20 minutes ago

TaKE thE bOy

#11

Very Fast

Very Fast

Rachelle de Poorter Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
11 minutes ago

nnnnnnREWWWWWW

#12

Someone Pulled The Plug

Someone Pulled The Plug

Bonny Martin Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Took me a second!

#13

I Was Really On The Ball That Day

I Was Really On The Ball That Day

Les Mulder Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Paper swans?

#14

Now Bank Left. The Other Left

Now Bank Left. The Other Left

Jamie Cannon Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Bonk!

#15

As An Avid Bird Photographer, I Know The Value Of Waiting For The Exact Moment And Angle Where A Bird Is Presented In All Of His Magnificent Glory. And So I Give You "Twisted Egret"

As An Avid Bird Photographer, I Know The Value Of Waiting For The Exact Moment And Angle Where A Bird Is Presented In All Of His Magnificent Glory. And So I Give You "Twisted Egret"

Nicole Wilde Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Gracious

#16

Birds Eating (What's Left Of!) My Delicious Cake!

Birds Eating (What's Left Of!) My Delicious Cake!

Jacqui Symonds Report

#17

"I Wear The Pants In This Family, And I Won't Stand For It," Clucked Charles. But He *was* Standing… And He *wasn't* Wearing Pants…

“I Wear The Pants In This Family, And I Won’t Stand For It,” Clucked Charles. But He *was* Standing… And He *wasn’t* Wearing Pants…

Elizabeth DC Fowler Report

#18

In Case You're Hankering To Peer Down A Goose's Tonsils, Claude Is Here To Help

In Case You’re Hankering To Peer Down A Goose’s Tonsils, Claude Is Here To Help

Kath Wilson Report

Tai Dallen
Tai Dallen
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Nope!

#19

Some Of Us Have Never Held A Chicken Before And It Shows

Some Of Us Have Never Held A Chicken Before And It Shows

Jenna Clare Report

#20

3 Finches Must Weigh A Tonne. The Sign Post Is Leaning Like The Tower Of Pisa

3 Finches Must Weigh A Tonne. The Sign Post Is Leaning Like The Tower Of Pisa

Lizzie Helen Report

#21

My First Submission

My First Submission

Audrey Ellen Bunce Bohl Report

#22

I Am Particularly Proud Of This Excellent Shot. This Wonderful Ostrich Kept Trying To Eat My String On My Hoodie. I Have No Idea Why It Has Zombie Eyes In This Photo. It Was Totally Normal In Person

I Am Particularly Proud Of This Excellent Shot. This Wonderful Ostrich Kept Trying To Eat My String On My Hoodie. I Have No Idea Why It Has Zombie Eyes In This Photo. It Was Totally Normal In Person

Katie Phillips Report

#23

Excuse Me. Did You Say Something?

Excuse Me. Did You Say Something?

Kym James Report

#24

Bad Hair Day

Bad Hair Day

Jeff Craig Report

#25

I Thought I Had A Fish

I Thought I Had A Fish

Suzanne Coleman Report

#26

A Little Dancing Queen On The Azores, She Was Checking Out If We Had Some Cookie Crumbs...

A Little Dancing Queen On The Azores, She Was Checking Out If We Had Some Cookie Crumbs...

Yvonne Scherrer Report

#27

Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing

Michelle McNaughton Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
13 minutes ago

bin chicken!

#28

Words Fail Me

Words Fail Me

Ellany Whelan Report

AppletreeChild
AppletreeChild
Community Member
21 minutes ago

This is poetry

#29

Behold! I Have Taken This From My Feed, Chook Poo Lotto, Guess Who I Thought Of!

Behold! I Have Taken This From My Feed, Chook Poo Lotto, Guess Who I Thought Of!

Angela Ditchmen Report

#30

I've Never Managed To Get A Good Pic Of The Stunning Bright Green Parakeets In London – Until Today

I've Never Managed To Get A Good Pic Of The Stunning Bright Green Parakeets In London – Until Today

Jez Kemp Report

#31

Nice Photo But…

Nice Photo But…

Steve Caskey Report

#32

Thought I Got A Great Photo Of A White Ibis. Thinking, Now, It Might Just Be One Of Lady Gaga'S Hats

Thought I Got A Great Photo Of A White Ibis. Thinking, Now, It Might Just Be One Of Lady Gaga‘S Hats

Holly Stoepker Report

#33

Shark!! False Alarm, Just A Swan Butt

Shark!! False Alarm, Just A Swan Butt

Kristina Teddy Berends Report

#34

Cancún Mx 2022

Cancún Mx 2022

David Francis Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
11 minutes ago

what a magnificent creature

#35

Allow Me To Present The Reverent House Sparrow

Allow Me To Present The Reverent House Sparrow

Todd Jameson Saettele Report

#36

Taken Today

Taken Today

Jennifer Wilson-Pines Report

#37

And Now, In Local News; Empty Suet Feeder Sends Backyard Red-Bellied Woodpecker Into Full Blown, Feather Temper Tantrum, Literally "Flipping The Bird" At Homeowner, As She Casually Takes Photo Of The Event. Details On This Story Are A Little Blurry

And Now, In Local News; Empty Suet Feeder Sends Backyard Red-Bellied Woodpecker Into Full Blown, Feather Temper Tantrum, Literally “Flipping The Bird” At Homeowner, As She Casually Takes Photo Of The Event. Details On This Story Are A Little Blurry

Holly Stoepker Report

#38

It's Usually A Butcher Bird

It's Usually A Butcher Bird

Danny Fog Report

#39

Spotted In The Wild: Duck, Duck, Goose, Anyone?

Spotted In The Wild: Duck, Duck, Goose, Anyone?

Kelli Webb Report

PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Looks like Canada goose on left, domestic duck in the middle. Can't make out the rump on the right.

#40

Just A Chicken Carrying Food On Her Back While Attempting To Swallow Bread And Potato At Once

Just A Chicken Carrying Food On Her Back While Attempting To Swallow Bread And Potato At Once

Mia Parker Report

#41

He Was Trying To Drink Water Left After Rain. Don't Know How Much Water He Would Get In This Position

He Was Trying To Drink Water Left After Rain. Don't Know How Much Water He Would Get In This Position

Birding Fotografer Report

#42

Birds Have Problems Too

Birds Have Problems Too

Patrycja Oleszek Report

#43

Odd Looking Bin Chicken Haha

Odd Looking Bin Chicken Haha

Liz Cusack Report

#44

The Kookaburra Is Such A Graceful, Peaceful And Trusting Bird, As I Slowly Get Closer, And Press

The Kookaburra Is Such A Graceful, Peaceful And Trusting Bird, As I Slowly Get Closer, And Press

Gary Hayes Report

#45

Ate A Muffin At The Train Station And This Pigeon Ate The Crumbs I Dropped

Ate A Muffin At The Train Station And This Pigeon Ate The Crumbs I Dropped

Anne LP Enna Report

#46

Went To Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, Here's Me Feeding A Rosella . Photos Are Great For Memories

Went To Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, Here’s Me Feeding A Rosella . Photos Are Great For Memories

Chris Homburg Report

#47

Nailed It

Nailed It

Jackie Mittler Report

#48

Holy C. She Stole My Breaky

Holy C. She Stole My Breaky

Lynne Ridgway Report

#49

My Headless Chickens. Looking A Bit Like Rugby Balls With Ugly Little Legs. I Love 'Em

My Headless Chickens. Looking A Bit Like Rugby Balls With Ugly Little Legs. I Love 'Em

Alison Desbrow Report

