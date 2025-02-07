Hilarious Animal-Themed Illustrations By This Tattoo Artist (47 Pics)Interview With Artist
A tattoo artist from Portugal has caught our attention with her hilarious animal-themed designs. From awkward dogs to silly mice, Lunana is a master of creating funny illustrations, and people are obsessed with them.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Luana shared that she studied graphic design in high school and then took a course in illustration and comics. At the same time, she also had the opportunity to learn how to tattoo, and since then, it has become her job and passion.
Luana travels and sets tattoo appointments abroad, so if you find yourself particularly enjoying her work, make sure to visit her social media for upcoming places where you can book an appointment.
More info: Instagram
We continued the interview with Luana, where she shared more about what initially drew her to the world of artistry.
“I started drawing when I was 3 years old and it became my favorite thing to do in my childhood. I was obsessed with animals, so everything I did had to be animal-themed including my drawings. As I grew older this obsession faded a little bit until I started studying arts and having to find my personal artistic style, I was not quite sure what I should draw when it was so obvious my whole life that what gives me more pleasure is to draw animals,” wrote Luana.
We asked Luana herself to describe the theme behind her illustrations.
She wrote: “Obviously animals and their behaviors but also animals impersonating human thoughts and behaviors with a humorous side of it.”
As for the creative process, Luana commented: “Most of my illustrations are inspired by pictures, videos, and information of animals I find online and my human daily thoughts that I write on my notes.”
Lastly, Luana shared what she hopes her audience will take away from her artwork.
“I hope they can relate and have a laugh.”