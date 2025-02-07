ADVERTISEMENT

A tattoo artist from Portugal has caught our attention with her hilarious animal-themed designs. From awkward dogs to silly mice, Lunana is a master of creating funny illustrations, and people are obsessed with them.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Luana shared that she studied graphic design in high school and then took a course in illustration and comics. At the same time, she also had the opportunity to learn how to tattoo, and since then, it has become her job and passion.

Luana travels and sets tattoo appointments abroad, so if you find yourself particularly enjoying her work, make sure to visit her social media for upcoming places where you can book an appointment.

More info: Instagram