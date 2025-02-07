ADVERTISEMENT

A tattoo artist from Portugal has caught our attention with her hilarious animal-themed designs. From awkward dogs to silly mice, Lunana is a master of creating funny illustrations, and people are obsessed with them.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Luana shared that she studied graphic design in high school and then took a course in illustration and comics. At the same time, she also had the opportunity to learn how to tattoo, and since then, it has become her job and passion.

Luana travels and sets tattoo appointments abroad, so if you find yourself particularly enjoying her work, make sure to visit her social media for upcoming places where you can book an appointment.

More info: Instagram

#1

Funny animal-themed illustration of a cat with text, "Carl! Cats have 32 muscles in each ear to help them ignore you."

We continued the interview with Luana, where she shared more about what initially drew her to the world of artistry.

“I started drawing when I was 3 years old and it became my favorite thing to do in my childhood. I was obsessed with animals, so everything I did had to be animal-themed including my drawings. As I grew older this obsession faded a little bit until I started studying arts and having to find my personal artistic style, I was not quite sure what I should draw when it was so obvious my whole life that what gives me more pleasure is to draw animals,” wrote Luana.
    #2

    Funny animal illustration of two frogs, one saying "Hey shawty," with humorous text about female frogs faking death.

    #3

    Funny animal-themed illustration of a gray cat tattooing stripes on an orange cat.

    We asked Luana herself to describe the theme behind her illustrations.

    She wrote: “Obviously animals and their behaviors but also animals impersonating human thoughts and behaviors with a humorous side of it.”

    #4

    Wanted poster illustration of a cat, humorously themed around animal mischief by a tattoo artist.

    #5

    Tattoo artist's illustration of a cute rat with a crown, featuring pink accents and playful text.

    As for the creative process, Luana commented: “Most of my illustrations are inspired by pictures, videos, and information of animals I find online and my human daily thoughts that I write on my notes.”

    Lastly, Luana shared what she hopes her audience will take away from her artwork.

    “I hope they can relate and have a laugh.”
    #6

    Two cartoon cats in an animal-themed illustration, contemplating a jump.

    #7

    Illustration of a spotted dog wearing a green crocodile costume, by a tattoo artist known for animal-themed designs.

    #8

    Hilarious animal-themed illustration of a cat with an exposed brain and spiderweb drawn by a tattoo artist.

    #9

    Tattoo artist's illustration of a whimsical cat with blue geometric shapes on its belly.

    #10

    Illustration of a tiger-striped cat with a banana peel on its head, created by a tattoo artist.

    #11

    Animal-themed illustration of a crocodile with butterflies drinking tears.

    #12

    Animal-themed illustration of a kiwi bird with a kiwi fruit labeled "cannibalism."

    #13

    Tattoo artist's illustration of a cat with a martini glass on its head labeled "Angry Martini."

    #14

    Illustration of an animal with text "I hope I'm awkward in a sexy way," by a talented tattoo artist.

    #15

    Illustration of a cat inside a wine glass, showcasing humorous animal-themed art by a tattoo artist.

    #16

    Tattoo artist's animal-themed illustration of a snake with a pink bow and text "She's pretty but she could kill you."

    #17

    Cat illustration with boxing gloves, humorously representing battling thoughts, by tattoo artist.

    #18

    Illustration of an orange slug with large eyes labeled "Homeless."

    #19

    Two dogs in party hats discuss happiness and communication, featuring funny animal-themed illustration by a tattoo artist.

    #20

    Rat-themed illustration by tattoo artist, showing a whimsical story about dreaming of a rat friend.

    #21

    Tattoo artist's illustration of a mouse wearing frog slippers, featuring animal-themed humor.

    #22

    Illustration of a Borzoi wearing colorful socks, showcasing hilarious animal theme by tattoo artist.

    #23

    Animal-themed illustration of a dog in a pink sweater lounging beside a purple vase with a framed portrait on the wall.

    #24

    Animal-themed illustration of a cat in a pink hat with the text "Please don't talk to me."

    #25

    A quirky animal illustration by a tattoo artist featuring a cat posing playfully with one paw raised.

    #26

    Three cats playfully stacked, illustrating a humorous animal theme by a talented tattoo artist.

    #27

    Two dogs in colorful outfits and flip-flops; a hilarious animal-themed illustration by a tattoo artist.

    #28

    Animal-themed illustration of a quirky pigeon with an orange neck ring by a tattoo artist.

    #29

    Illustration of a round cat with orange stripes, wearing a green hat, by a tattoo artist.

    #30

    Hilarious animal-themed illustration featuring a snail with funny captions about intelligence.

    #31

    Cat illustration wearing sunglasses with tears; humorous animal-themed art by tattoo artist.

    #32

    Tattoo artist's illustration of a chubby cat with text "Leave the fat cat alone."

    #33

    Tattoo artist's funny illustration: fish holding sushi labeled "Expensive Cannibalism".

    #34

    A mouse humorously rides a lobster in a whimsical animal-themed illustration by a tattoo artist.

    #35

    Animal-themed illustration by tattoo artist features cartoon cat resembling a character from Star Wars.

    #36

    Tattoo artist's illustration of a cute bunny with a bow, captioned "Don't be mean, I'm very delicate."

    #37

    Animal-themed illustration featuring a cat with a Beatles hairstyle sketched by a tattoo artist.

    #38

    Illustration of a tiger wearing a pink cowboy hat and boots, drawn by a tattoo artist.

    #39

    Tattoo artist's illustration of a cool cat in sunglasses holding a cocktail.

    #40

    A fluffy cat illustration by tattoo artist, holding a burger on its belly, showcasing animal-themed humor.

    #41

    Hilarious animal-themed illustration of a possum contemplating life with quirky captions in a four-panel comic.

    #42

    Illustration by tattoo artist depicting a quirky, wide-eyed mouse with pink ears and tail, labeled "The Weirdest Looking Mouse."

    #43

    Hilarious animal-themed illustration of a bird and a mouse sharing a worm in a four-panel comic style.

    #44

    Pink pigeon illustration by tattoo artist with humorous caption about a mental breakdown.

    #45

    Animal-themed illustration of a smiling shrimp holding a cocktail, labeled "Cocktail Shrimp."

    #46

    Animal-themed illustration of a doodle dog in pink cowboy boots and a hat with humorous text above and below.

    #47

    Animal-themed illustration by a tattoo artist depicting a bear and a salmon with humorous text.

