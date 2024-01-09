“Not So Wild”: 70 Wholesome Comics By Douglas Grillet
Douglas Grillet, a Brisbane-based author and creator, ventured into the artistic realm with his webcomic "Not so Wild." Emphasizing the themes of friendship, cuteness, food, and fun, with a touch of sarcasm to appeal to adults, Grillet is committed to maintaining a child-safe environment in his comics.
This commitment stems from his own experience as a parent to a six-year-old girl, a role he takes very seriously. Grillet's work reflects his dedication to creating engaging and safe content for children, as highlighted on his website.
More info: notsowildcomic.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.