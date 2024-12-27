ADVERTISEMENT

'Blanche.draw,' a talented comic artist from Montreal, has carved out a vibrant niche in the online art world, captivating over 27K Instagram followers with her clever and relatable takes on modern life. Her comics, often self-referential, explore the joys and challenges of being a young woman today, blending humor with heartfelt moments that resonate deeply with her audience.

A natural artist from an early age, Blanche discovered her passion for comics while exploring other creative outlets like theater and improv. Her journey has been dynamic and inspiring—she recently published a book of her work, participated in comic events, and embarked on an exciting new project. Despite her growing fanbase, Blanche remains grounded, focusing on creating meaningful art rather than chasing numbers.

More info: Instagram | blanchedraws.bigcartel.com | twitch.tv | reddit.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

    blanche.draw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!