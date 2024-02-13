ADVERTISEMENT

Blanche.draw is a comic artist from Montreal who's really hit it off on Instagram, with over 30K followers loving her work. She creates funny and super relatable comics about the ins and outs of being a young woman today, often starring herself. Blanche has been all about drawing since she was a kid, finding her true passion in comics among other creative interests like theater and improv.

Recently, she talked about how her journey's been evolving: she’s not chasing follower counts, published a new book of her comics, and is diving into more comic events and a big project. She’s also keen on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community through her work, standing strong against any negativity.

When it comes to her favorite creations, it’s the comics that crack her up while drawing them that she loves most, showing her aim to share a good laugh and some positivity with the world.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com | reddit.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#43

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#44

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#45

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

New Funny Comics Created By Blanche With Unexpected Endings

blanche.draw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!