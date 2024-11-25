ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for a trip to another galaxy? Jejo S. takes you there with her comic series ‘Me, The Family Pet?’ Sounds intriguing? We think you'll love the adventures of Sally and her family living on planet Gwan. Want to learn more about these characters? Scroll down to check out the strips we've selected for you today!

Bored Panda was curious to learn how the artist herself would best describe her series. Jejo kindly shared her thoughts: ”Heartfelt, hilarious, and hopeful. The comic has a lot of heart because it’s ultimately about finding love, family, and friendship in unexpected places. It’s hilarious because the premise—humans as pets to aliens—creates some truly absurd situations. The unique twist with Me, The Family Pet? is that we’re imagined as the pets of a kind, nurturing alien species called "the Gwanians," loving aliens that just want to make us all happy. Plus, Sally, our heroine, is dry and sarcastic, much like a human Garfield. The comic is hopeful because it celebrates humanity, quirks and all, in a time when the world feels divided. From the Gwanian perspective, humanity's imperfections are what make us endearing! (Plus, they think we're all really cute.)”

