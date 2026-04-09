30 New Comics From This Wholesome Series About A Human Living As The Family Pet

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The story of “Me, The Family Pet?” keeps going, and this new post brings readers to the next chapter of Sally’s unusual life. In Jejo S.’s comic universe, a human girl ends up being raised by an alien family that sees her less as an equal and more as a beloved, slightly baffling little creature. That role reversal is what gives the series its charm, turning everyday family situations into something much stranger and a lot funnier.

Part of what makes these comics so easy to get hooked on is that they don’t rely on one joke alone. Alongside the visual humor and oddball sci-fi setting, there’s an ongoing story that keeps expanding with each new installment. This next batch adds more funny interactions, more unexpected turns, and more reasons to keep following Sally and the wonderfully weird world around her.

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