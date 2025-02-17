ADVERTISEMENT

Me, The Family Pet? is an ongoing webcomic series by Jejo S. that follows a girl named Sally, who was captured by the Gwanians—aliens that keep humans as pets. During her time on planet Gwan, she and her adoptive alien family went on many adventures, and Sally surprisingly had a lovely time.

In this edition, Sally leaves Gwan after discovering that a long-lost family member is searching for her back on Earth. Having grown up in an orphanage, she never knew she had any family left, making this revelation life-changing. Determined to reunite with them, she decides to return home.

The series blends sharp humor, heartfelt moments, and an imaginative premise where humans are kept as pets by aliens. Sally’s sarcastic wit adds to the fun, making the comic enjoyable even for those who aren’t following the full story—you’re sure to get a good laugh along the way!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com

RELATED:

Is Rex the man with the plan?

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Bored Panda reached out to the author, who told us more about herself.

“Hi, I’m Jennifer (Jejo) Sleeper, creator of the webcomic “Me, The Family Pet?”, which has taken off on Instagram and gone viral with its animated shorts on TikTok and YouTube. I’m also the co-author and illustrator of the children’s book “The Upside Down House and Other Poems”. I’ve been in the animation industry for nearly 14 years, spending seven years at Disney Animation and another seven at Sony Animation. My credits include Frozen, Zootopia, Frozen 2, Moana, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, Mitchells vs. The Machines, and all three Spider-Verse films—including Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is currently in production.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to my creative work, I oversee production finance for Sony Animation’s Netflix television slate, which gives me a unique perspective on storytelling from both the artistic and business sides. I’ve always been passionate about animation and storytelling, which is why “Me, The Family Pet?” has been such a personal project for me. It’s a series that blends humor, heart, and a touch of sci-fi weirdness to explore themes of family, identity, and belonging.”

I don’t know about you guys, but I sure could go for some mediocrity right now…

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Nananana Batman! I mean- Sally!

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

We asked Jennifer to share what a typical day is like for her when she’s working on a new comic.

Jennifer wrote: “It takes me about ten minutes to draw a comic—and about five hours to perfect every panel. Writing isn’t just about getting the joke across; it’s about making each line flow, every beat land, and every moment feel just right. I agonize over phrasing, rhythm, and pacing because the dialogue is just as important as the art in bringing the characters to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once I’m satisfied, I send the rough draft over to Daniel Blake, my incredibly talented comic clean-up artist, who inks and polishes it. Dan has an amazing eye for detail, and I’m so lucky to be working with him—he makes sure every panel looks as sharp and expressive as possible. After that, it’s off to the readers—where I hold my breath and hope they laugh (or cry) in all the right places!”

Will Sally make the right choice?

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Sally vs Rex, who would win?

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Furthermore, Jennifer disclosed what tools and software she prefers to use.

“I use Procreate on the iPad with the Apple Pencil. I find it much more intuitive than Photoshop, though that’s just my personal preference. Procreate makes it easy for me to sketch, refine, and experiment with expressions and layouts quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Switching to digital tools has definitely changed my creative process. Before, I used to sketch traditionally and then scan everything in, but now I can work seamlessly from rough concept to final version. This has also made it easier to adapt the comic into animated shorts—something I never would have imagined doing when I first started!”

I can explain…

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Are you on Sally’s side or Rex’s?

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the audience’s take away, Jennifer shared: “That humans are amazing and worthy of love. That family can be found and doesn’t have to be blood. That our relationships with our pets are sacred. That it’s important to take care of our planet. That self-love is crucial, and so is cutting out toxic relationships.

Me, The Family Pet? is ultimately a story about resilience. Sally’s journey proves that true family transcends genetics, and that kindness can triumph over greed and power. I also love exploring the way we humans see ourselves versus how the Gwanians see us—being adored as pets flips the usual dynamic and makes us question our own assumptions about worth and hierarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

If I can make people laugh, think, and maybe even feel a little emotional about a scrappy orphan and her overly affectionate alien family, then I’ve done my job.”

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Gotta love Earth!

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Sometimes readers reach out to their favorite artists to share their thoughts. We were curious about a time when a reader’s response made Jennifer feel good about her work.

She wrote: “There have been so many moments. I love and appreciate my fans and followers more than words can say—every message, every comment, every share means the world to me. One that really stuck with me was from a reader who said that Sally’s story reminded them of their own childhood—feeling lost, not knowing where they belonged, and eventually finding comfort in an unexpected place. It meant so much because Me, The Family Pet? may be a sci-fi comedy, but at its heart, it’s about what it means to be wanted, loved, and truly seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every time someone tells me that my comic helped them through a tough time, or just made them laugh on a bad day, it reminds me why I do this and keeps me going.”

Rex, away!!

Share icon

Share icon

Lastly, Jennifer added: “Season 3 of the “Me, The Family Pet?” webcomic starts soon! Make sure to subscribe to Me, The Family Pet? on Webtoon and Instagram for the latest updates on Sally’s story, and check out “Me, The Family Pet?” animated shorts on YouTube and TikTok.

And if you have a cat or a dog, go give them a treat right now. Trust me, they’re watching!”

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Has Sally found her “real” family?

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: methefamilypet

Ten points if you get the reference

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Now is good! Does now work?

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Is Sally going to like it here?

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

When your gut is telling you something, should you listen to it?

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Also Sally, you’re talking to a doll…

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Are you good with first impressions?

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: methefamilypet

Hands up if you think he deserved it

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Here we go!

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Would you believe Sally?

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

Run, Sally, Run!

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

What would you do in Rex’s position?

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

What’s going to happen now?

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet

To be continued…

Share icon

Image credits: methefamilypet