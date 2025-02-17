ADVERTISEMENT

Me, The Family Pet? is an ongoing webcomic series by Jejo S. that follows a girl named Sally, who was captured by the Gwanians—aliens that keep humans as pets. During her time on planet Gwan, she and her adoptive alien family went on many adventures, and Sally surprisingly had a lovely time.

In this edition, Sally leaves Gwan after discovering that a long-lost family member is searching for her back on Earth. Having grown up in an orphanage, she never knew she had any family left, making this revelation life-changing. Determined to reunite with them, she decides to return home.

The series blends sharp humor, heartfelt moments, and an imaginative premise where humans are kept as pets by aliens. Sally’s sarcastic wit adds to the fun, making the comic enjoyable even for those who aren’t following the full story—you’re sure to get a good laugh along the way!

    Is Rex the man with the plan?

    Comic strip where aliens secretly plan to adopt humans as pets, featuring two characters in dialogue.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Bored Panda reached out to the author, who told us more about herself.

    Hi, I’m Jennifer (Jejo) Sleeper, creator of the webcomic “Me, The Family Pet?”, which has taken off on Instagram and gone viral with its animated shorts on TikTok and YouTube. I’m also the co-author and illustrator of the children’s book “The Upside Down House and Other Poems”. I’ve been in the animation industry for nearly 14 years, spending seven years at Disney Animation and another seven at Sony Animation. My credits include Frozen, Zootopia, Frozen 2, Moana, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, Mitchells vs. The Machines, and all three Spider-Verse films—including Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is currently in production. 

    In addition to my creative work, I oversee production finance for Sony Animation’s Netflix television slate, which gives me a unique perspective on storytelling from both the artistic and business sides. I’ve always been passionate about animation and storytelling, which is why “Me, The Family Pet?” has been such a personal project for me. It’s a series that blends humor, heart, and a touch of sci-fi weirdness to explore themes of family, identity, and belonging.”

    I don’t know about you guys, but I sure could go for some mediocrity right now…

    Comic strip depicting aliens adopting humans as pets, showing a conversation about returning to Earth and being part of a family.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Nananana Batman! I mean- Sally!

    Comic strip depicting aliens adopting humans as pets, with a girl sneaking for keys but getting caught by an alien.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    We asked Jennifer to share what a typical day is like for her when she’s working on a new comic.

    Jennifer wrote: “It takes me about ten minutes to draw a comic—and about five hours to perfect every panel. Writing isn’t just about getting the joke across; it’s about making each line flow, every beat land, and every moment feel just right. I agonize over phrasing, rhythm, and pacing because the dialogue is just as important as the art in bringing the characters to life. 

    Once I’m satisfied, I send the rough draft over to Daniel Blake, my incredibly talented comic clean-up artist, who inks and polishes it. Dan has an amazing eye for detail, and I’m so lucky to be working with him—he makes sure every panel looks as sharp and expressive as possible. After that, it’s off to the readers—where I hold my breath and hope they laugh (or cry) in all the right places!”

    Will Sally make the right choice?

    Comic strip by artist exploring aliens adopting humans as pets, showing emotional goodbyes between a girl and alien family.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Sally vs Rex, who would win?

    Comic strip depicting aliens adopting humans as pets, featuring characters navigating a spaceship with humorous dialogue.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Furthermore, Jennifer disclosed what tools and software she prefers to use.

    “I use Procreate on the iPad with the Apple Pencil. I find it much more intuitive than Photoshop, though that’s just my personal preference. Procreate makes it easy for me to sketch, refine, and experiment with expressions and layouts quickly. 

    Switching to digital tools has definitely changed my creative process. Before, I used to sketch traditionally and then scan everything in, but now I can work seamlessly from rough concept to final version. This has also made it easier to adapt the comic into animated shorts—something I never would have imagined doing when I first started!”

    I can explain…

    Comic strip where aliens adopt humans as pets, featuring kids in a spaceship and an alien called Europa.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Are you on Sally’s side or Rex’s?

    Comic shows aliens discussing humans as pets; includes space travel and humorous dialogue.

    As for the audience’s take away, Jennifer shared: “That humans are amazing and worthy of love. That family can be found and doesn’t have to be blood. That our relationships with our pets are sacred. That it’s important to take care of our planet. That self-love is crucial, and so is cutting out toxic relationships. 

    Me, The Family Pet? is ultimately a story about resilience. Sally’s journey proves that true family transcends genetics, and that kindness can triumph over greed and power. I also love exploring the way we humans see ourselves versus how the Gwanians see us—being adored as pets flips the usual dynamic and makes us question our own assumptions about worth and hierarchy.

    If I can make people laugh, think, and maybe even feel a little emotional about a scrappy orphan and her overly affectionate alien family, then I’ve done my job.”

    Comic strip of aliens adopting humans as pets, featuring a dream sequence where kids are forced to sing to survive.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Gotta love Earth!

    Comic panel featuring aliens adopting humans, depicting humorous space adventure and landing on Earth.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Sometimes readers reach out to their favorite artists to share their thoughts. We were curious about a time when a reader’s response made Jennifer feel good about her work.

    She wrote: “There have been so many moments. I love and appreciate my fans and followers more than words can say—every message, every comment, every share means the world to me. One that really stuck with me was from a reader who said that Sally’s story reminded them of their own childhood—feeling lost, not knowing where they belonged, and eventually finding comfort in an unexpected place. It meant so much because Me, The Family Pet? may be a sci-fi comedy, but at its heart, it’s about what it means to be wanted, loved, and truly seen.

    Every time someone tells me that my comic helped them through a tough time, or just made them laugh on a bad day, it reminds me why I do this and keeps me going.”

    Rex, away!!

    Comic strip illustrating aliens adopting humans as pets, featuring a girl and a boy in a spaceship saying goodbye.

    Comic strip depicting humans being treated as pets by aliens, showing a dramatic and humorous storyline.

    Lastly, Jennifer added: “Season 3 of the “Me, The Family Pet?” webcomic starts soon! Make sure to subscribe to Me, The Family Pet? on Webtoon and Instagram for the latest updates on Sally’s story, and check out “Me, The Family Pet?” animated shorts on YouTube and TikTok.

    And if you have a cat or a dog, go give them a treat right now. Trust me, they’re watching!”

    Comic strip depicting aliens adopting humans as pets; young boy reunites with his mom in a hospital.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Has Sally found her “real” family?

    Comic featuring aliens adopting humans as pets; scenes in an orphanage with characters meeting and discussing guardianship.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Ten points if you get the reference

    Comic strip featuring a humorous conversation about family and relationships, part of the "aliens adopt humans as pets" theme.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Now is good! Does now work?

    Comic strip featuring a girl and a woman discussing family history, highlighting a premise where aliens adopt humans as pets.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Is Sally going to like it here?

    Comic depicting aliens adopting humans as pets, featuring a woman and a child in various scenes at home and discussing outings.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    When your gut is telling you something, should you listen to it?

    Comic strip illustrating aliens adopting humans as pets, by this artist.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Also Sally, you’re talking to a doll…

    Comic strip with a girl and alien discussing life as pets, highlighting a humorous take on aliens adopting humans.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Are you good with first impressions?

    Comic strip featuring an alien tutor visiting a family; humorous take on aliens adopting humans as pets.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Hands up if you think he deserved it

    Comic strip depicting aliens adopting humans as pets, with characters discussing space interest and obsession.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Here we go!

    Comic strip where aliens adopt humans as pets, featuring a conversation between a girl and her aunt in a bedroom setting.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Would you believe Sally?

    Comic strip explores aliens adopting humans as pets, featuring a girl sharing stories with her aunt in a bedroom setting.

    Comic scene exploring humans adopted by aliens as pets; woman on phone discussing kid's strange story.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    Run, Sally, Run!

    Comic strip of a girl trying to escape from a room, feeling like a caged animal, and being saved by a butterfly.

    Comic scene depicting aliens adopting humans as pets, featuring two characters running through an alleyway.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    What would you do in Rex’s position?

    Comic strip featuring aliens adopting humans, with characters in a hospital room and a missing child news broadcast on TV.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    What’s going to happen now?

    Comic strip depicting aliens adopting humans as pets in a forest scene.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

    To be continued…

    Comic strip depicting a story where aliens adopt humans as pets, featuring characters in a forest and a spaceship.

    Image credits: methefamilypet

