“Accidental Comedy”: 61 Seemingly Harmless Pics That Have No Business Being This Funny (New Pics)
Sometimes, life’s most hilarious moments happen unintentionally. It could be two coincidental signs posted side-by-side that perfectly complement each other, or an off-the-cuff joke that drew out more than a bunch of laughs.
Check out these photos to see what we mean. These are from the Accidental Comedy subreddit, a growing online group of 182,000 members with a common theme: anything that is unintentionally funny. And so far, they’ve been able to draw out at least a few chuckles online.
We’ve compiled this list of images from the page to hopefully bring you some good vibes today. Enjoy!
Ismart Charger That Is Not
None Of Us Can Help It. Sorry
Hmmm
Ever wondered how some people can be inherently funny while others don’t seem to have a sense of humor at all? Improv comedy and sketch writing coach Anthony Ellison mentioned one factor that likely isn’t mentioned when humor is the subject matter: caring about the things around you.
“The number one quality of funny people is that they have the confidence to care wholeheartedly about most things around them,” Allison wrote on LinkedIn. “A LOT...and out loud.”
Somebody Probably Got Fired For This, Right?
A new favorite here to stay, it says at the bottom
Perfect Timing
Ehh... Sweet Democracy
Allison further explained that some of the best comedians, such as Larry David, can have a unique and comical perspective on things because they remember the details of their surroundings. All because they care about the environment around them.
There is nothing funnier than someone who gets hung up on the lady who interrupts people at church,” he wrote, adding that caring about what’s happening around you allows you to view your environment “for its potential stakes and add fuel to the fire.” This also allows you to view things from a more interesting and funnier perspective.
What Do You Think?
Meanwhile At Home Depot
"Uranus," Indeed
If you feel like you’re lacking in terms of sense of humor, don’t fret. There are ways to improve it, and the steps involved are not complicated at all.
Author and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) trainer Stephanie Philip shared a few tips, the first being to expose yourself to more comedy through film and television.
This Is *supposed* To Be A Statue Of The Virgin Mary From A Sculptor Named Maria Scanu
Give Him Some Time
An Unfortunate Sign Placement Overseen In Oxford, England
Among other tips that Philips shared are being playful, laughing at yourself, noticing the ridiculousness in every situation of daily life, and avoiding negative news. She also advised asking yourself, “Is this something I’ll look back on and laugh about in the months or years to come?”
“If the answer is yes, then why wait months or years? Start laughing straight away,” she urged.
Advertising Placement In Dublin
Prof Had Me For A Moment
Question: How Italian Is Your Food?
Another important piece of advice that Philips shared was to add a “humor item” to your daily to-do list. It could be reading a few paragraphs from a funny book or article, watching a video, or even learning a joke.
As she noted, this activity only takes a few minutes of your time each day. She also added an insightful piece of information: humor isn’t a one-off event.
It's Not A Phase Mom!
Maybe Not The Best Placement For Those Two Signs
Accidents Are Not Accidental
What Did Shrek Do Wrong?
Don't Forget To Buckle Up!
10/10 Name For A Sandwich Shop
Not Sure If These Two Shops Should Have Set Up Next To Each Other
Strategic Placement
Unlucky Sticker Placement
Ad Placement Win
Really Bad Billboard Placement
What An [Awful] Name For A Baby Girl
Bro Said O-O
☕
Toy Section In Vons Directly Next To The Condoms, Ky Jelly, And Vagisil
My Girlfriend Didn't Understand Why I Was So Amused By Her Family's Table Placement
Poor Placement
Product Placement. So Important
Talk About Poor Placement
Product Placement
Uhmmm
And The 2024 Self Awareness Failure Award Goes To:
