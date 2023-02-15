Whatever the case, folks were recently talking about it, and so below are some of the juiciest stories from a viral thread on Mumsnet. Enjoy!

But work is hard, and getting work is sometimes even harder because there are too many things that can go wrong during a job interview. And it’s not just you—it’s the interviewer who can also pull a doozy.

Unless you were born rich, you’ll know just how much of a necessary evil job interviews are. I say evil because, for many of us, it’s a draining experience—like a leech, it feeds on our life essence, inevitably leading us into a lifetime of servitude to corporate Utopian dictatorship. Or something.

#1 A Wild Kid Appears [Cue Job Interview Theme] Interviewing for a position that would involve working with children, the interview was held in a childrens support center, they had cahms services there as well as physio and OT etc.

I was ushered into a waiting room that had lots of baby/toddler aimed toys, like bouncy chairs, duplo blocks, light up plastic toys and a lot of jack in the boxes.

The woman who showed me where to go said that someone would be there to interview me shortly, she then left.

About ten minutes later a boy who looked about 13 walked in and sat on one of the other sofas. I said Hi and asked if he was alright, he nodded, said 'yeah fine' got his phone out and angled himself away from me.

We sat there for another 10 minutes and the original woman came back and said I could leave as they didn't think I was the right fit for the company.

Apparently the boy (her son) had been part of the interview, a test to see how I engaged with children- they had been waiting for me to use the toys to interact with him.



Weirdest set up, but I was definitely not going to be the right fit if they wanted someone who would approach a random teenager in a waiting room with a jack in the box.

#2 So, What's Your Spirit Vegetable? An interviewer once asked me "if your friends were to describe you as a vegetable, which vegetable would it be and why?" I just looked at him a bit flabbergasted and he said "ok, let's move on". Didn't get the job funnily enough.

#3 First Impressions Matter I’ve interviewed a lot and had some very odd candidates.



I’ve also had some cracking interviews as a candidate. One I was called back for second interview with the HR director and the person who would be my line manager. I arrived 10 minutes early and the receptionist sat me in a waiting area just out of sight of the reception desk. While I was waiting someone appeared at reception and asked the receptionist for a report she had been working on. She went to print it and the printer jammed, the person looking for the report called her for everything, shouting, swearing and being a complete arse. A couple of minutes later I was ushered into the interview with said arse. I sat down, thanked them for inviting me and explained I didn’t think their ethos would suit me and left. The HR director called me to ask why I had left, she bloody knew what had happened, the whole office must have heard it.

#4 These Questions Did Not Age Well As candidate (1985). 'What does your boyfriend do, does he mind you working late, are you planning kids?' Me: 'ha ha ha, you know you can't ask those questions?' Didn't get job, didn't want it.

#5 So, Your Resume Doesn't Say If If You Always Wear Your Hair Like That... I applied for a job in an art gallery owned by a couple. In the interview the man sat opposite me and the woman sat beside me and I could sense her staring at my profile. Very odd but took a decided turn when he asked me about my partner and "how would I cope financially if we split up"? 🤨 Then the woman said, "do you always wear your hair like that?" 🤔😒



They kept chasing me for a second interview, but no thanks!



As an interviewer, I once interviewed someone who answered their phone halfway through. Good grief.

#6 Cool Guys Wear Glasses All The Time I have had a few! The one that made me really angry though was an interview my DS attended with a well known charitable organisation. Part of the interview was held outdoors on a very hot, very sunny day. The two short listed candidates, my DS and another person were sat round as the interviewer asked them various questions. My DS didn’t get the position, fair enough though he thought the interview went well. When he asked for feedback he was told he didn’t get the job because the interviewer couldn’t see his eyes during questioning. My DS’s prescription specs had reacted in the sunlight to darken into sunglasses. He is blind as a bat without his specs and has to wear them. Turned out subsequently that the other candidate was the sister of the interviewer and strangely she was offered the position!

#7 I'm Sorry, But Are You A Wizard? I went for an interview the day I moved out of a flatshare. I did a quick wipe round of the kitchen before I went. A bit later the interviewer stared in astonishment as orange spots appeared on my navy trousers where I'd splashed them with bleach.

#8 Flatulence To The Rescue! Mine is quite recent. Remote interview in my home office over Zoom, my son had apparently left a toy in the room. It was a farting ninja. I ignored it at first as I was answering a question but then I had to say I’m so sorry my sons farting toy keeps going off I’m just going to remove it from the room.



I got the job 😆

#9 If You Really Need The Job, Just Faint I was just a kid, ridiculously nervous, flat out fainted, came round to my prospective boss straddling me, fanning my face furiously with a cosmopolitan shouting "ring her mother"

They sent me away in a taxi, I went back 2 days later, got the job and stayed for 16 years, only leaving when the boss retired.

#10 The Poop Of Good Luck I was just walking up to the door of the company for my interview, too late to turn back as the guy had already seen me approaching through the glass doors, so I smiled and then I felt the splat as I opened the door, a bird had just pooped on my shoulder and it was running down my front.



He did see and got me some tissue and at the end of the interview told me apparently it's meant to be good luck (who knew) and that it had been for me as I was offered the job, it's never been mentioned since.

#11 A Very Suggestive Approach To Job Interviews One of the first jobs I went for when I was a teenager was for a waitress at a local hotel. When I got there the guy interviewing me took me into a bedroom and closed the door. Then asked if I wanted to sit on the chair or the bed. I chose the chair. (He sat in the bed) I can't remember a single question or how I answered I just remember feeling quite scared. I didn't get the job.

#12 I Know This Isn't A Sales Job, But Can You Do It Anyway? They handed me a muffin and told me to stand up and sell it to them for 30 seconds. It wasn't a sales job.

#13 Tell Me About Your Ma And Pa Oh and someone once asked me what my parents did for a living. Like that's relevant to MY ability to do the job.

#14 Are You A Breakdancer? Many years ago, when “disabled” meant purely in a wheelchair or mobility impaired I applied for a job. I mistakenly ticked “yes” in the “are you disabled?” Box. Later in the form the applicant was asked to list hobbies and I said, quite correctly, that I taught dance. This whole thing makes me go “wtf” today of course. Anyway I was told later (having got the job) that the main reason I was called for interview was that they wanted to know how I could teach dance and be mobility impaired (though being the 70s they used the “c” word - the one with 8 letters, not 4!)

#15 World's Loudest Zipper I got locked out my house about an hour before an interview so had to borrow my friends too small trousers. As I sat down in the silent room they very loudly unzipped. Everyone looked down at me now flying low. I was too embarrassed to zip up so just carried on. I got the job and they all took the piss in the pub!



Two years later, pretty much the same panel I went for an interview. We all knew each other well by then. I am quite annoyingly chatty. But on the first question justfrozen and sat in silence opening and shutting my mouth like a goldfish. Until one if them said "quietest you've ever been" which we all laughed at and I remembered how to speak. Got that job too 😁

#16 Blatant Favoritism At Its Finest As a teacher my worst interview was when I turned up to interview for a temp RS role and the other interviewee was there for a permanent and HOD position. There weren't 2 roles 🤷🏻‍♀️ For my lesson I was given a really belligerent year 10 class who were usually taught by the head, she was in the room and they were really badly behaved in spite of that. The other candidate had an enthusiastic year 7 class. The head of humanities came to talk to us and basically ignored me and inky spoke to her. In the interview she was in for about 40 mins, mine was 15 mins.



I've no idea why i stayed!

#17 Why Are You Asking Me This? Interviewing a candidate for a Child Development Officer in a nursery (Scotland). She had a degree in English literature and a second degree in Childhood Practice.



I asked, "What is your understanding of a Curriculum for Excellence?"



She answered, "Well it's the various curricular areas like maths, literacy, science and all that."



I then asked, "Yes, but what is your understanding of its ethos?"



She replied, "Well it's the various curricular areas like I said. I mean - I have been writing about it in uni for the past 4 years!" She then looked proper put out at my perceived impertinence.



No - she did NOT get the job (despite looking like a fantastic applicant on paper).

#18 "They Wanted Raw Talent" It was a long time ago!



I was 16 and thought I'd try for a job in computing. They wanted raw talent lol! There was a big room with us all doing aptitude tests. You know, what comes next in the series etc.



I scored very high and got an interview. I thought it was a bit odd as the other candidates were older and very professional looking.



In the interview this nice avuncular man chatted about god knows what then asked me what my hobbies were, and I replied 'knitting' and pointed to my jumper. He was very sweet, almost patted me on the head like a dog and I didn't get the job.



I went to college and did a bit more growing up.

#19 What Kind Of Twisted Teambuilding Is This? I once had a full day interview with group activities and challenges including being shut alone in a windowless room to complete a written task (they called the room the 'cell'). This was for what was basically an entry-level admin job, not head of CIA! I didn't get the position. They did write to apologise and they said there would not be a repeat of this interview style.

#20 Went Down The Wrong Hole I took a sip of water in an interview once and it went down the wrong way and I spent at least 5 minutes coughing and spluttering all over the table. Never been so embarrassed, they kept asking if i was OK and I couldn't answer!

#21 Emotional Support Husband Once I interviewed someone for a senior PR role who showed up to the interview with her husband as she didn't want to get the train on her own. We didn't have a reception so he sat in our office while people were working while she did her interview. He was very awkward and shy and the whole thing was just weird.



I couldn't fathom why, even if he got the train down with her that he came to the office too, why not go sit in a cafe and wait?

#22 Too Nervous To Feel Something's Off Went for a job interview in a big city hospital. The interviewer was a male. I’ve walked in and sat down a bit nervous but excited. He’s looking at me like the cats who’s got the cream. all big smiles, wide eyed and overtly enthusiastic for me too take the job with an immediate start of that afternoon.

no reference check, police check or WWCC check.

i tell him I would love to take the job. I can start right away. I walk outside, all excited about how I had pulled off the impossible, I feel a breeze blow on my tummy. I look down and my shirt only has one button buttoned up, the rest are still undone. Leaving my boobs fully exposed. I’m a size E. So lots of boobie exposed.

I was so nervous before the interview I had forgotten to do my shirt up. I still blush and cringe whenever I see a man in a white shirt sleeves rolled up. It was almost 30 years ago now. Feels like yesterday

I never did take the job in the end.

#23 It Only Takes One Thing To Make Everything Else Spiral Out Of Control Turned up half an hour late for an interview for a job I really wanted (in London and there was a tube breakdown so not really my fault), talked at length, wouldn't shut up, the interviewer said he needed to draw the interview to a close as the next person was waiting, I said ok and kept on and on. The whole episode is in retrospect so excruciating that although it's 25 years ago I still go cold with horror.

#24 Because Knowledge Is Power My first job, working for a well-known catalogue place - ie. Argos. Told to bring something that encapsulated us as a person. Obviously people (normal people) half-assed it, brought in key rings like oh so I enjoy going on holiday… etc.



I brought in a huge encyclopaedia of film from 1918 to 2006 and breathlessly told everyone about how much I loved Fritz Lang’s films. You have to imagine this awkward shy 16 year old rabbiting on about the making of Metropolis, in a room of barely-concealed smirks. I got a job (desperate for staff) and proceeded to be pushed around, bullied by management and other employees, and cornered and sexually harassed multiple times in the stockroom.



They must have looked at this earnest kid and thought “yeah how can we break

that”

#25 Beats Having Fake Zoom Backgrounds... I had a zoom interview it was during covid but during summertime. My dad was helping me paint the outside of the house. He texted and said he was coming over that morning to paint and I texted back can you make it the afternoon, I didn't explain about he interview, because my parents are of the generation they think every interview you go to you should get the job. Any way I was just getting ready on zoom when my dad appeared painting around my upstairs window on a ladder- I moved to the back room but he then appeared next to that window during the actual interview- the interviewers didn't know about it but I didn't get the job.

#26 Too Woke For Me, No, Thanks Temp job at a very woke / pc council education unit...admin role...was asked why I didn't have any language skills in Hindi....I replied that I didnt know it would be essential as never mentioned on the application and stated I already spoke fluent Spanish and good Swahili.....whole panel was odd and far too pc and woke with silly questions about embracing the community etc.....it wasnt an area with many Hindus....all very bizarre....didnt get the job, few weeks later got a call and offered job as previous candidates had turned down job offer....but I had already got a job so refused offer.

#27 Covid? Never Heard Of Her In the height of the pandemic and the country was locked down. I managed to secure a face to face interview for a small company. The waiting area was also the sales showroom and it was a sh*t tip!



When I arrived, there were about six other people waiting to be interviewed, all crammed together in a tiny waiting room with no social distancing in place. The woman doing the interviews was also the woman I would have to work with most closely had I been successful, but she was miserable.



Another job I was interviewed by the CEO and it was like he was speed dating me, but interview style. He kept firing questions at me so quickly and expecting an answer as quick as he was firing them at me.

#28 Taking Those Head Tilt Filters To The Next Level One where I was asked what kind of Disney character I would be.



Another where we had to work as a team to move a book 1 metre across the room using only paper and sellotape. Ffs if you're going to use a task like that, at least make it a challenging one. At least we had time for a coffee afterwards.

This one was part of a day of tests, with verbal reasoning being another. I missed one mark on that, and some time spent on a training system doing the job, in which I also completed the tasks.

I always interview really badly though as I get very nervous and I flunked the interview so badly, I couldn't remember anything that I had achieved, helped with, worked as a team in, gone beyond the job description etc. At the time I was on the colleague council, was a union rep and a first aider.

Outside of work I'd become a commiee member to set up a community group, chaired the steering group for our first social event but when asked what I'd done to help people said " I don't know".

I didn't get the job.

#29 Apparently, Board Games Are The New Job Interviews Graduate assessment day.



We had to play a risk board game. It was massive board on the table, we had pieces/ dice etc - we worked in pairs - making decisions on investments and things. About 12 people in total playing. 3 invigilators. No discussion over why we were playing the game. I didn't know how we were being assessed, I thought it was like a collaboration thing.



I was very excited and animated during the game and I knocked over an entire jug of water across the whole board game.



I got the job. Later told that risk taking was my development area (nothing to do with collaboration) but they were so taken by coolness under pressure, and the fact that other than getting some tissues to clean up, and break to apologise to everyone - I kept on playing.



I just really enjoyed the game! Haha.

#30 I Hear You Like To Partake In Job Interviews At Your Current Job? I once interviewed a chap on zoom and as soon as came on, we could see he was outside and there was a loud whooshing noise behind him. We asked him where he was and he explained he was working a summer job at a beach bar in an overseas resort (the whooshing sound was the Sea).



We decided to persist with the interview and about 5 minutes in, he pauses while a man in the background starts shouting at him. He tells us it's his boss and he'd bunked off from work to do the interview and his boss had just discovered him round the back of the building. The boss kept shouting so he had to end the call.



Not surprisingly we didn't offer him the job. 😂

#31 Yeah, I'd Advise You Against Switching Jobs, Thanks... My weirdest interview never even got going. Went for a job as admin for a debt collection agency. Was taken to a separate floor with a huge open plan office that looked like it wasn't in use and was left there, sitting on a chair in the middle of the room with no one else there. Interviewer came in after about 10 mins, sat down and asked me what my current salary was. I told her, she said they weren't offering as much as that and we might as well not continue. And that was that!

#32 My Name's Not Rebecca Longish interview, the interviewer had a cv in front of him and at the end the interviewer said, ok Rebecca, that's everything. My name isn't Rebecca and I didn't get the job.



One I did get was for a position and the boss said my skills would soon be obsolete, the skills he was recruiting for. I laughed in his face.

#33 The Classic "Stuck On A Desert Island" Approach I got asked by the final interviewer (the CEO) if I was stuck on a desert island, which of the previous rounds of interviewers would be most useful to be stuck with, and who would be the least useful (previous rounds being an HR person, the head of HR, and the general counsel....). If he was asking all candidates I guess he was also doing a nice little play assessing his current staff too....

I had been warned by the recruiter that the interview style was unusual so at least I wasn't completely thrown by this and I got the job.

#34 When Robots Do Interviews I was about 18 and applied for a v junior admin job (photocopying, envelope stuffing) at the London HQ of a foreign bank. The interview panel consisted of FIVE directors - all middle aged men who were almost robotically formal. It was so intimidating. I was terrified and barely said a word. Didn't get the job.



Another interview around the same time, I'd borrowed some shoes from my mum. They were slightly too small. I got lost after getting off the tube (pre-smart phones) and eventually found the office 20 minutes late, by which time I was hobbling on bleeding feet. My first words were "sorry I'm late, do you mind if I take ny shoes off and do you have any plasters?" Fortunately she was a nice and sympathetic lady, but it was pretty clear I wasn't going to get the job.

#35 Foiled By Your Height Yet Again! My worst experience was for a visual merchandising role - I had a fair amount of experience but in a ladies wear shop where there were a lot of graphics to manage and women and children's mannequins to dress. This interview they wanted 2 male mannequins presented in a particular style. I'm less than 5' tall and at the time was about 6 stone and I really struggled with the size of the mannequins. You usually have to dismantle them somewhat to get the clothes on . But then I just couldn't re-attach the arm on one and I had to present it with only one arm. needless to say i didnt get the job!

#36 So, You Guys Do Banking Here, Right?... At This... Bank? I was 18 and applied for a trainee position at the London branch of an International bank, it was advertised in one of those free magazines which were given out at tube stations, 9 to 5 I think... anyhow I turned up for the interview which had 2 people on the panel, the CEO and supervisor of department... I was asked why I would like to work for a bank (I had no idea it was a bank and had done no research as Internet was very limited in late 90's)... I replied with "oh I didn't know it was a bank!"... their company name even had Bank in their title which should haven been a slight clue for me Confused



Anyhow interviewers smirked at each other and they still offered me the job! They later said they appreciated my naivety and I ended up staying there for quite a few years and wised up in the process!

#37 Woo The Crowd With Your Wife's Clothes Not me but a friend of mine. Interview for a promotion in a uniformed organisation which his wife also worked for.



Took a beautifully ironed shirt out of the wardrobe and hung it on the hook in his car intending to change into it when he got to the venue as he didn't want to risk any creases. On arrival he found out he'd brought his wife's shirt and not his own! Had to go through the interview in a much too tight shirt although it was certainly an ice breaker and he got the promotion!

#38 "Are You A Girly Girl?" About 20 years ago, I went for a job interview in events organising. I thought it went pretty well. Towards the end I was asked "Are you a girly girl?" The question kinda flustered me, I'm not a girly girl, but the meaning of girly girl is, I guess, subjective, some might even find it offensive, I didn't know, so I stammered out something non-commital. "Oh I only ask because there are a lot of girly girls here and you might find them difficult to fit in with."



Anyway I was offered the job and turned it down on the basis of that comment! Got something slightly higher paying a week later. Still don't really understand what they meant or what, if anything, they were trying to tell me!

#39 When The Interviewer Out-Nerves You I've had interviews when I was dead nervous but relaxed when I realised that the interviewer was more nervous than me and I sort of helped them out by talking about myself and my CV and answering questions they might want to know. First one when I was about 22 for a temp job. Got the job. I suddenly felt like a proper grown up after that.