My name is Rachel Austin, and I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. I recently self-published my new how-to craft book ‘Needle Felting Christmas.’ Here are some of the creations from it! I hope you like them.

The book is available on my Etsy shop and also on Amazon. Thank you for reading!

If you are interested in seeing more of my needle-felt works on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

#2

Biscuit Theives

#3

Christmas Puppy

#4

Skating Mouse

#5

#6

Kitten In A Mitten

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

Penguins Christmas Wish

#12

Flying Dove

#13

#14

#15

Piggies In Blankets

#16

Three Kings

#17

Fairy Baskets

#18

Christmas Bear

#19

Fireplace Scene

#20

#21

Miniature Hare In Wreath

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

Nativity Scene

#28

Angel Tree Topper

#29

Turkey Card Place Holder

