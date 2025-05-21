From Tears To Smiles: I Gave Bragolin’s Crying Children A Smile, With The Help Of AI (16 Pics)
If you grew up in the ‘70s or ‘80s, you’ve probably come across the haunting Crying Children Paintings by Giovanni Bragolin. These artworks, with their sorrowful gazes and melancholic expressions, left a lasting impression and sparked eerie legends of curses and unexplained misfortunes.
But what if this story could have a different ending?
Thanks to technology and artificial intelligence, these children can now smile! Their once-tragic expressions have been transformed into joyful faces, offering a fresh perspective on Bragolin’s work and proving that even art can evolve with time, revealing new emotions and meanings.
Giovanni Bragolin, whose real name was Bruno Amadio, was an Italian painter born in 1911. His paintings became famous not only for their masterful technique but also for the eerie myths surrounding them. According to legend, Bragolin’s series depicted orphans from World War II, and over time, these images became linked to strange occurrences—most notably, fires breaking out in homes where the paintings were displayed.
Whether these stories were real or simply urban legends, we may never know. But one thing is certain: decades later, these children—at least in art—have finally found happiness. And perhaps, that’s a reminder that even in the darkest tales, there is always room for a little light.