If you grew up in the ‘70s or ‘80s, you’ve probably come across the haunting Crying Children Paintings by Giovanni Bragolin. These artworks, with their sorrowful gazes and melancholic expressions, left a lasting impression and sparked eerie legends of curses and unexplained misfortunes.

But what if this story could have a different ending?

Thanks to technology and artificial intelligence, these children can now smile! Their once-tragic expressions have been transformed into joyful faces, offering a fresh perspective on Bragolin’s work and proving that even art can evolve with time, revealing new emotions and meanings.

