From Roblox Developer “Infamousandrea” (120m Visits) To Rising TikTok Creator “Kxttydrea”

Andrea, known online as InfamousAndrea, made a name in the Roblox community as a talented developer whose games reached over 120 million visits. Their work helped shape engaging virtual worlds that captured the attention of players worldwide.

Now, Andrea is bringing that creativity to a new platform. As @kxttydrea on TikTok, they create relatable funny videos and gaming related live streams.

Since starting on TikTok, Andrea has grown a following of over 11,000 fans, building a community that values authenticity, creativity, and fun. By using skills learned from years in Roblox development, Andrea demonstrates how game-making skills can develop into content that connects across social platforms.

This story highlights Andrea’s journey from InfamousAndrea on Roblox to kxttydrea on TikTok, showing the growth of a creator who continues to inspire others in both gaming and online content creation.

Former Roblox Username: InfamousAndrea.

More info: tiktok.com

