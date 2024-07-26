From Infamous To Hidden Gem – Traveling To Marseille In 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Your text provides a vivid and honest depiction of Marseille, capturing both its beauty and its challenges. Here's a revised version that maintains your original observations while enhancing clarity and flow:

The gentle sounds of moving water, whether from the vast Mediterranean Sea or one of the city’s many fountains, birds chirping softly in the treetops, and the subtle hum of street noise—all create a unique atmosphere in Marseille. For the blind, this sensory experience must be entirely different. Graffiti covers nearly every square centimeter of reachable wall space, and many of the city's historical buildings are crumbling. The homeless sleep just a stone's throw from those picturesque water features. It is not opulent or grandiose; trash lines the highways on your way in, making you wonder why you chose Marseille as the first stop on your grand European tour.

For much of the past century, Marseille has built up a reputation as a dangerous city, a place to be avoided, and has been largely neglected within France. Much of this reputation stems from the city's rampant drug trade, which has only recently become a focus of policy change and enforcement. Additionally, nearly a quarter of Marseille’s metropolitan population lives below the poverty line, a staggering figure.

What does all this mean for the average tourist wanting to explore one of France’s most impressive port cities? In 2024, treat Marseille like you would any other destination: plan ahead, research areas to avoid, and keep an eye on your belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marseille Graffiti

Share icon

More Graffiti with a Mix of Nature

Share icon

Le Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde

Share icon

If you are a theologian, like myself, or simply interested in fascinating architecture, Le Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde is a natural draw. This basilica dominates the Marseille skyline, visible from nearly every corner of the city. The views are breathtaking, though the many statues of Madonna seem similar to those found elsewhere. This place of worship did not particularly strike me as significant to the city I was in.

Palais Longchamp

Share icon

A more culturally significant monument, reflecting what Marseille once was and what it could become again, is the Palais Longchamp. Housing both an art museum and a natural history museum, the building is spectacular, whether or not you go inside. Striking statues of bulls, women, and crests gaze down from their heights upon the wondrous water features that flow throughout the palace grounds. Thousands flock here to soak in the atmosphere and stroll through its gardens, which are popular but not well maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Old Port of Marseille

Share icon

Vallon des Auffes

Share icon

The old port and Vallon des Auffes are popular with both tourists and locals. Visit these areas to witness the flow of hundreds of ships moving in and out of the marinas. Restaurants lining the ports eagerly serve delicious French food, or you can relax at a café with a coffee and juice. You can never go wrong spending a few hours wandering around the ports, no matter the city.

The Calanques

Share icon

Feeling adventurous? Take a day trip to the beautiful Calanques, where you can hike along limestone cliffs in search of the perfect swimming spot. A bus ticket costs just a few euros, and it’s well worth it to escape the crowded city beaches and swim in the cool waters that the Calanques are known for. Calanque de Morgiou is accessible by car, but many find the hike from Aix-Marseille University much more enjoyable—just be sure to wear good shoes and bring plenty of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calanque de Morgiou

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

View of Beautiful Marseille

Share icon

Marseille has a troubled history, but don’t let that stop you from experiencing its impressive vistas and delicious cuisine. With new government initiatives being implemented and enforced, the quality of life is slowly improving, resulting in fewer homeless people, more jobs, and increased tourism. The city is also hosting the 2024 Olympic sailing events, pushing the tourism board to enhance its operations. During my visit, the city was alive with live music, fireworks, street art events, and food trucks. I believe Marseille has a bright future, and there’s no reason not to include this French marvel in your itinerary.