Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

From Infamous To Hidden Gem – Traveling To Marseille In 2024
User submission
Photography, Travel

From Infamous To Hidden Gem – Traveling To Marseille In 2024

Logan Messenger
Community member
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Your text provides a vivid and honest depiction of Marseille, capturing both its beauty and its challenges. Here's a revised version that maintains your original observations while enhancing clarity and flow:

The gentle sounds of moving water, whether from the vast Mediterranean Sea or one of the city’s many fountains, birds chirping softly in the treetops, and the subtle hum of street noise—all create a unique atmosphere in Marseille. For the blind, this sensory experience must be entirely different. Graffiti covers nearly every square centimeter of reachable wall space, and many of the city's historical buildings are crumbling. The homeless sleep just a stone's throw from those picturesque water features. It is not opulent or grandiose; trash lines the highways on your way in, making you wonder why you chose Marseille as the first stop on your grand European tour.

For much of the past century, Marseille has built up a reputation as a dangerous city, a place to be avoided, and has been largely neglected within France. Much of this reputation stems from the city's rampant drug trade, which has only recently become a focus of policy change and enforcement. Additionally, nearly a quarter of Marseille’s metropolitan population lives below the poverty line, a staggering figure.

What does all this mean for the average tourist wanting to explore one of France’s most impressive port cities? In 2024, treat Marseille like you would any other destination: plan ahead, research areas to avoid, and keep an eye on your belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marseille Graffiti

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

More Graffiti with a Mix of Nature

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

Le Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

If you are a theologian, like myself, or simply interested in fascinating architecture, Le Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde is a natural draw. This basilica dominates the Marseille skyline, visible from nearly every corner of the city. The views are breathtaking, though the many statues of Madonna seem similar to those found elsewhere. This place of worship did not particularly strike me as significant to the city I was in.

Palais Longchamp

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

A more culturally significant monument, reflecting what Marseille once was and what it could become again, is the Palais Longchamp. Housing both an art museum and a natural history museum, the building is spectacular, whether or not you go inside. Striking statues of bulls, women, and crests gaze down from their heights upon the wondrous water features that flow throughout the palace grounds. Thousands flock here to soak in the atmosphere and stroll through its gardens, which are popular but not well maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Old Port of Marseille

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

Vallon des Auffes

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

The old port and Vallon des Auffes are popular with both tourists and locals. Visit these areas to witness the flow of hundreds of ships moving in and out of the marinas. Restaurants lining the ports eagerly serve delicious French food, or you can relax at a café with a coffee and juice. You can never go wrong spending a few hours wandering around the ports, no matter the city.

The Calanques

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

Feeling adventurous? Take a day trip to the beautiful Calanques, where you can hike along limestone cliffs in search of the perfect swimming spot. A bus ticket costs just a few euros, and it’s well worth it to escape the crowded city beaches and swim in the cool waters that the Calanques are known for. Calanque de Morgiou is accessible by car, but many find the hike from Aix-Marseille University much more enjoyable—just be sure to wear good shoes and bring plenty of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calanque de Morgiou

ADVERTISEMENT

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

View of Beautiful Marseille

From Infamous To Hidden Gem - Traveling To Marseille In 2024

Marseille has a troubled history, but don’t let that stop you from experiencing its impressive vistas and delicious cuisine. With new government initiatives being implemented and enforced, the quality of life is slowly improving, resulting in fewer homeless people, more jobs, and increased tourism. The city is also hosting the 2024 Olympic sailing events, pushing the tourism board to enhance its operations. During my visit, the city was alive with live music, fireworks, street art events, and food trucks. I believe Marseille has a bright future, and there’s no reason not to include this French marvel in your itinerary.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

11

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

1

Logan Messenger

Logan Messenger

Author, Community member

Read more »

I travel around the world and take pictures.

Read less »
Logan Messenger

Logan Messenger

Author, Community member

Read more »

I travel around the world and take pictures.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful pictures. I love Marseille, I lived there for 18 months, and I keep going back, it is a great place to spend a weekend.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful pictures. I love Marseille, I lived there for 18 months, and I keep going back, it is a great place to spend a weekend.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Travel Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda