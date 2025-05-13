ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Rachel Austin, I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. I have created an easy-to-follow sewing pattern for a little frog doll called Beanz. The possibilities of outfits and accessories seem endless!

I enjoy hearing people's suggestions for new costumes for him, although initially some can be tricky to get just right for a little frog. The patterns to make Beanz the frog and each outfit are straightforward, making them an ideal sewing project for all skill levels.

Additionally, you can find a complete video on my YouTube channel that guides you through the entire process of how Beanz is stitched together. I also have a book available on Amazon called ‘Sew a dress up frog doll’ which contains some of the outfits. I am always adding sewing patterns of new miniature costumes and accessories for Beanz over on my website. I hope you like all the outfits so far, I’d love to hear any more suggestions!

Thanks for reading.

More info: thewishingshed.com | Instagram | Facebook | Etsy

#1

#1

    #2

    #2

    #3

    #3

    #4

    #4

    #5

    #5

    #6

    #6

    #7

    #7

    #8

    #8

    #9

    #9

    #10

    #10

    #11

    #11

    #12

    #12

    #13

    #13

    #14

    #14

    #15

    #15

    #16

    #16

    #17

    #17

    #18

    #18

    #19

    #19

    #20

    #20

    #21

    #21

    #22

    #22

    #23

    #23

    #24

    #24

    #25

    #25

    #26

    #26

    #27

    #27

    #28

    #28

    #29

    #29

    #30

    #30

    #31

    #31

    #32

    #32

    #33

    #33

    #34

    #34

    #35

    #35

    #36

    #36

    #37

    #37

