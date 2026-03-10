Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Selfish Lady Brings Kid On Child-Free Trip, Throws A Fit When Friends Go Out And Party Without Her
Three women in bathrobes and towels on heads wearing sunglasses relaxing with coffee, reflecting selfish behavior on a trip.
Friends, Relationships

Selfish Lady Brings Kid On Child-Free Trip, Throws A Fit When Friends Go Out And Party Without Her

Ifeoluwa Adesina
Adults-only vacations are designed to offer a rare chance for relaxation, free from the responsibilities and interruptions that come with children. Many parents seek these trips to recharge, reconnect with friends or partners, and enjoy quiet, uninterrupted downtime.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) had been looking forward to a trip to Cancun with her friends, and was even more excited because it was going to be adults-only. However, when one of the friends decided to bring their children, the OP and her friends were accused of being “bad friends” for not changing their plans for her.

More info: Reddit

    Bringing a child along to an adult-only trip can unintentionally disrupt thing, turning beach days, spa visits, or evening dinners into stressful experiences

    Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author and her friends had planned a year-long adults-only trip to Cancun, looking forward to relaxing without children

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One week before departure, one of the friends then announced she was bringing her 10-year-old, despite prior warnings

    Image credits: luis_molinero / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During the trip, the child-free friends enjoyed their planned activities, while the friend with her child complained and refused to join

    Image credits: AqutalIion

    After returning home, the friend’s fiancé sent a furious message blaming the group, and the author responded firmly, standing by their decision

    The OP shared that she and her friends had been planning their dream getaway to Cancun for nearly a year. For many of them, this was especially exciting because previous trips had always included their children, and this time was supposed to be different. However, just days before the trip, one friend casually announced she would be bringing her 10-year-old child along.

    The OP wasn’t shocked as she knew the friend struggled to set boundaries with her child, but she was deeply upset. Still, they just warned her that if she did bring the child, they wouldn’t be changing their plans for her. On the trip, the OP and the other friends stuck to the original plan.

    They enjoyed the resort’s restaurants and nightlife, meanwhile, the friend who brought her child spent most of the trip catering to her daughter’s preferences. Even when they would invite her to join them to do certain things, she would insist that her child wanted to do something else. So imagine the shock when during the journey home, they all received a furious message from the friend’s fiancé.

    According to him, they were “bad friends” who ruined the vacation by refusing to revolve their plans around the child. The OP, also furious, reminded him that the trip had been planned for a year as an adults-only getaway especially since there apparently had been other childcare options available. She added that bringing the child along simply wasn’t fair.

    Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Adults-only vacations have grown increasingly popular among parents seeking a break from daily responsibilities. According to Family Education, these trips allow adults to fully relax, reconnect with friends or partners, and enjoy uninterrupted downtime without the constant demands of childcare.

    However, as World Adventurists points out, the presence of children in these settings can quickly disrupt that peace. Crying, screaming, or loud play in shared spaces like pools, beaches, and restaurants can turn tranquil lounging or romantic dinners into chaotic experiences. Guests have reported frustration when parents focus on filming antics instead of managing their children.

    To manage these disruptions, experts quoted by the LA Times recommend setting clear personal boundaries. Simple strategies include choosing seating away from noisy areas, selecting quieter zones during shared activities, or politely excusing yourself when interruptions occur. By establishing limits in advance, adults can protect their relaxation without creating conflict, ensuring both personal enjoyment and respectful interactions.

    Netizens sided with the OP, insisting she was not in the wrong for sticking to the adults-only plans. They highlighted that the friend brought the child on her own and had been warned in advance. What do you think about this situation? How would you respond if a friend brought a kid on a trip you specifically planned to be child-free? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens supported the author, pointing out the entitlement and poor planning on the part of the friend and her fiancé

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Of course OP + her other friends are NTA. The woman who can't/won't parent *her* child is the AH. And it'll get worse the older the child gets. Eventually, the kid *and* the mom will get to the point where no one will want to be around them or be friends with them. Entitled people can go be entitled on their own, somewhere *else.*

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
