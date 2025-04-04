Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Tells Bestie To Get Rid Of Her Anxiety Pills, She Ditches The Wedding, Groom Ditches The Bride
Friends, Relationships

Bride Tells Bestie To Get Rid Of Her Anxiety Pills, She Ditches The Wedding, Groom Ditches The Bride

Weddings are usually all about love, questionable dance moves, and tiny starters that never make anyone full. But, if we’re being honest, sometimes they can bring out the absolute weirdest in people. Give someone a bouquet and a fancy white dress, and suddenly they’re calling the shots like it’s a royal decree.

Some folks cry tears of joy at weddings, others turn into bridezillas (or groomzillas), and occasionally, someone’s marriage implodes before the ink on the certificate even dries.

One Redditor went from being the bride’s best friend and speech-giver to being labeled a homewrecker, just for needing her anxiety medication.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Weddings are supposed to be about celebrating love, until the bride decides to hand out ultimatums instead of party favors

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman ditches her best friend’s wedding and causes her divorce after the bride bans her anxiety meds from the reception, triggering a panic attack

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman suffers from severe anxiety and relies on prescription meds to get through the day, but her friend bans all pills from the wedding, including her meds

    Image credits: Soner Görkem / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The bride confronts the woman about bringing her pills to the wedding, but she tells her she won’t be able to give her speech without them

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman has a panic attack at the wedding as the bride calls her name to give the speech

    Image credits: No-Worldliness-9233

    The woman ditches the wedding and later tells the groom everything that happened, knowing his sister has anxiety too, causing him to ask for a divorce

    The OP (original poster) has severe anxiety and relies on medication to keep panic attacks at bay. Knowing this, she planned on bringing her prescription meds to her best friend’s wedding, because standing up in front of a crowd to give a speech isn’t exactly a walk in the park when your brain is running a 24/7 anxiety marathon.

    But then, the bride, Kate, declared that there would be no pills at the wedding. Now, most rational people would assume that this meant illegal substances, not life-saving prescription meds. The OP thought nothing of it, until Kate personally confronted her at the wedding and told her that her prescribed anxiety meds were also banned. Her logic? “I thought you would suck it up for me.”

    Sure, mental health works exactly like that. Newsflash, it doesn’t, Kate. So, the OP, faced with the impossible choice of risking a panic attack or obeying the absurd wedding rule, agreed to ditch her meds but warned Kate that she wouldn’t be able to give the speech. The bride, visibly upset, walked away. Crisis averted, right? Wrong.

    A little while later, as the speeches were about to begin, Kate still called her friend’s name. A very panicked OP bolted to the nearest bathroom and locked herself in a stall. While guests toasted and clapped, she was busy gasping for air in the worst panic attack of her life. Eventually, she took her meds and calmed herself down enough to make the three-hour drive home.

    The OP remembered that the groom has a sister who also struggles with mental health. So, she sent him a text explaining exactly what had happened. The next afternoon, the OP’s phone started blowing up. Kate’s family called her a jerk for abandoning the bride when she needed her most, and Kate herself texted later that night, accusing the OP of always wanting the groom. Why? Because he had just asked for a divorce.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Turns out, Kate’s “no pills” policy backfired spectacularly, and her now-ex-husband was not cool with the way she had treated his childhood best friend. The OP, in one last mic-drop moment, responded with, “I just showed him who you really were.” And that was the end of that friendship. Honestly, good for her. True friends don’t dismiss your medical needs or put their own desires above your well-being.

    When your core values start to differ noticeably, it might be time to end the friendship. Because some friendships come with an expiration date, and no, it doesn’t always involve a big fight or dramatic exit. Sometimes, it’s as simple as realizing that you’re doing all the emotional heavy lifting while they bring nothing but bad vibes.

    If your friend ignores your boundaries, mocks your struggles, or turns everything into a competition, it might be time to rethink that relationship. Ask yourself if they make you feel supported, safe, and seen. If the answer is “Ha, absolutely not,” then it’s okay to walk away. You’re allowed to protect your peace, and mental health, even if it means losing people who were once close.

    Because, unlike a bridezilla’s mood swings, anxiety isn’t something you can just turn off. Anxiety takes over one’s entire body; it isn’t just nerves before a date or butterflies before a speech. We’re talking racing heart, sweaty palms, spiraling thoughts, and sometimes, full-on panic attacks that make breathing feel like a luxury.

    While some folks manage with breathing techniques or therapy, others need medication—and that’s perfectly okay. Can people control it? Sometimes. But “sucking it up” isn’t a real strategy. If anxiety messes with your daily life, that’s a sign to talk to a doctor, not your aunt who swears lavender oil fixed her cousin’s shyness in ’98. No shame in needing help—there’s real strength in asking for it.

    What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong to tell her friend’s husband what happened? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for leaving the wedding and telling the groom the truth about what happened

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "AH for abandoning Kate when she needed you the most" - it's a f#cking wedding, not a rescue operation on the high seas! $hit happens, but the bride FAFO. Looks like the groom is the one who got rescued. It's possible that the bride behaved the same way with the groom's sister (who also has anxiety) and saw a pattern of jealousy, paranoia, lack of kindness, selfishness, etc.

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "AH for abandoning Kate when she needed you the most" - it's a f#cking wedding, not a rescue operation on the high seas! $hit happens, but the bride FAFO. Looks like the groom is the one who got rescued. It's possible that the bride behaved the same way with the groom's sister (who also has anxiety) and saw a pattern of jealousy, paranoia, lack of kindness, selfishness, etc.

