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Friend Reveals Mom-Of-Five’s Chilling Final Moments As She Fought To Survive Brutal Attack By Smiling Sisters
Mugshots of three young women, the smiling sisters, central to a brutal attack.
Crime, Society

Friend Reveals Mom-Of-Five’s Chilling Final Moments As She Fought To Survive Brutal Attack By Smiling Sisters

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Caroline Peña, a 32-year-old Texas resident, was fatally stabbed by Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and their friend, Kyandra Renne Faz, 21, on Thursday, June 25, in their shared neighborhood of Del Rio.

She was a mother of five, with her youngest child being three.

Peña refused to go down without a fight in her final moments, according to her longtime friend, Zelina Ochoa, who learned about her fate through a now-deleted Facebook post.

Highlights
  • Caroline Peña, a 32-year-old mother of five, was fatally stabbed in Del Rio by the “smiling sisters.”
  • A close friend said Peña was resilient in her final moments, as she “stood right back up” after collapsing from several blows.
  • Authorities say Peña and the three attackers knew each other and that the confrontation was premeditated.

“She had just collapsed, and she stood right back up,” Ochoa detailed. “She was a fighter.” 

RELATED:

    The victim of the “smiling sisters” was remembered as “a fighter” by her longtime friend 

    Mom-Of-Five in a striped shirt, smiling gently, revealing chilling final moments as she fought to survive brutal attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Caro Peña

    Ochoa spoke with The New York Post on Monday, June 29, saying that before Kitty and Cookie went viral for smiling during their arrest, a photo circulating on Facebook showed them in the midst of harming Peña, whom she endearingly called Caro.

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    Peña had her back turned towards the camera in the photo, with her shirt appearing to be “filled with blood,” Ochoa said. 

    The sisters and their friend were in front of her.

    Mom-Of-Five with her children, including her smiling sisters. She fought to survive a brutal attack, her final moments chilling.

    Image credits: Facebook/Caro Peña

    Ochoa labeled the picture as “powerful” because it revealed that “these three girls showed up with their weapons, and Caro showed up with nothing but her hands.”

    “She didn’t show up thinking that ‘today is my last day.’”

    Mugshots of smiling sisters, Amaya Cookie Diaz, Kyandra Renee Faz, and Kitty Mia Diaz, involved in a brutal attack.

    Image credits: City of Del Rio Police Department

    Peña was attacked at a “very busy intersection” in their town, according to Ochoa, so there were a lot of witnesses, some of whom commented under the post before it was taken down.

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    According to the comments, “there was no verbal altercation” between Peña and her attackers before the violence erupted.

    Instead, “it went from 0 to 100 very quickly.”

    “It confused a lot of people because it happened so quickly, and everybody was like, ‘Wait, hold on, what did we just witness?’” Ochoa said.

    Police said the victim and the three accused knew each other, indicating the attack was not random

    A smiling sister, involved in a brutal attack, is apprehended by police. The Mom-Of-Five fought to survive the chilling final moments.

    Image credits: YouTube/Good Citizen

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    Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez told TMZ on Monday that the Diaz sisters, as well as Faz, were acquainted with Peña, though he did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

    According to previous reports, Faz told police that Peña had “arrived at her residence looking to start a fight” at around 2 pm.

    Mom-Of-Five on the phone, revealing chilling final moments as she fought to survive a brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: KENS 5

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    Surveillance footage later obtained by investigators showed Peña’s black Dodge pickup truck driving up to Faz’s house, where Cookie and Kitty arrived shortly after.

    The video shows Cookie getting out of the passenger seat of a black Chrysler 300 and confronting Peña while holding an object believed by the cops to be the homicide weapon.

    A tweet by Kosisochukwu about a mom-of-five and the brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: Aguatazik

    Two smiling sisters in a car, the main keyword for this image is brutal attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Christina Salinas

    Ochoa denounced Faz’s claims, as she described Peña as someone who never got involved with drama.

    “Caro was not the type to go to the clubs or be involved in any type of altercations or anything like that,” she said.

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    “She was that one friend who tried to bring peace among everyone, so it’s just confusing why this happened.”

    Woman in a white t-shirt, main keyword for this image is brutal attack.

    Image credits: KENS 5

    Ramirez, notably, stressed that Peña’s decision to go to Faz’s house doesn’t make her responsible for the violence she was subjected to.

    He also commented on the fact that Cookie and Kitty smiled during their arrest, saying, “My impression is it didn’t look good, and you would think there would be a little more remorse in a situation like that—it looked callous.”

    The attackers remain behind bars after each was slapped with a $5 million bond during their first court appearance on Friday.

    Peña’s friend expressed sympathy for her children, as a GoFundMe campaign was launched in their support

    Woman taking a mirror selfie, main keyword for this image is brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: Facebook/Caro Peña

    The fundraiser states that two out of Peña’s five children have autism.

    It has secured $5.4K out of its $9K target as of this writing, but Ochoa says no amount of financial support will erase the loss suffered by the family Peña left behind.

    Mom-of-five with her children, main keyword for this image is brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: Facebook/Caro Peña

    “She was one of those people who were born to be a mom… she made it look so easy,” Ochoa said.

    “Everyone says your kids love you, but her kids really love her. She wasn’t just a mom—she was their friend… her life was her children.”

    Additionally, referring to Kitty Diaz, a mother of a 4-year-old, Ochoa said she could not understand “why a mother would do this to another mother.”

    “She is still gonna see her son grow up through the glass, but Caro’s kids are only gonna have a tombstone,” Ochoa lamented.

    The attackers were labeled “monsters” by several netizens

    A social media post about mom-of-five's final moments and brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: krmrrwz1

    A social media post on the mom-of-five's final moments, brutal attack, and smiling sisters.

    Image credits: CrimeandCannoli

    A social media post discussing the mom-of-five's brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: VEventHorizonV

    A social media post commenting on the mom-of-five's brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: CaptRonFulmer

    A social media post about the mom-of-five's chilling final moments and brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: ginamilan_

    A social media comment discussing the mom-of-five brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: altimaguy11

    A social media comment about the mom-of-five brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: LForsac

    A social media comment highlighting the smiling sisters' demeanor after the brutal attack.

    Image credits: davischarizma

    A social media comment expressing sadness about the mom-of-five brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: Kyle_Soberdogs

    A social media comment predicting the fate of the smiling sisters after the brutal attack.

    Image credits: lynne196469

    A social media post with a user named Sean commenting on the brutal attack, questioning the names Cookie and Kitty.

    Image credits: doc_1029

    A social media post from Skyking58 asking about parents raising monsters, related to the brutal attack by smiling sisters.

    Image credits: Skyking581

    A social media post by Realistic Steve about the smiling sisters facing interrogation for the brutal attack.

    Image credits: avi_pimpin

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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