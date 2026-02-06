Woman Goes From Psychiatric “Nurse” To Psychiatric Patient After Her Boyfriend Finds Out Her Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

“What do you do for a living?” or words to that effect are common first-date ice-breakers. By the time you’re 9 months into the relationship, it’s safe to say you should know what profession your partner is in. Unless, of course, they’re with the CIA or something super classified.

His girlfriend didn’t even need to say she was a nurse. There were medical books all over the apartment, she came home wearing scrubs, and he’d fetched her at her place of work (a prestigious hospital) on more than one occasion. Imagine his confusion when his EMT friend raised concerns that the woman may very well have been lying about her profession. The guy has revealed how he was left terrified when the truth finally came out.

He was stunned when it emerged that his ‘nurse’ girlfriend had been lying about her profession all along

Female psychiatric nurse wearing mask and gloves preparing syringe in clinical setting focused on her task

Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

But he was never prepared for just how dark and twisted things would get after he confronted her

Woman goes from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient after boyfriend discovers her secret, revealing hidden truths.

Text excerpt describing a woman in scrubs who claims to work at a hospital with medical books in her apartment.

Woman described as psychiatric nurse questioned by EMT friend about her work on psychiatric ward after boyfriend's discovery.

Alt text: Text describing inconsistencies in psychiatric nurse knowledge raising suspicion of psychiatric patient identity.

Text excerpt discussing confusion over a woman lying about being a psychiatric nurse and its emotional impact.

Image credits: Powerful_Profession

Three people having an intense conversation outdoors at sunset, illustrating psychiatric nurse and patient interaction.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

He decided to call the hospital while she was on duty

Reddit conversation discussing a woman’s role as a psychiatric nurse and issues revealed in her relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman who went from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient.

Many gave him advice on how to fact-check his girlfriend’s story

Reddit comments discussing a woman who went from psychiatric nurse to patient after boyfriend discovers her secret.

Text screenshot discussing how to verify a psychiatric nurse's license status and identification credentials online.

Comment discussing logic about a woman pretending to be a psychiatric nurse but possibly being a psychiatric patient instead.

Comment discussing doubts about a woman’s claim of being a psychiatric nurse and questioning her credentials.

Alt text: User commenting on psychiatric nurse license and employment verification after secret is revealed by boyfriend.

Text conversation explaining how to confront a psychiatric nurse, relating to psychiatric nurse and patient situation.

Text post discussing personal experiences with psychiatric nurse deception and psychiatric patient issues in relationships.

Comment discussing psychiatric nurse station details and warning about potential serious issues involving lying and consequences.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a situation involving a psychiatric nurse turned patient after a secret is revealed.

“Mystery solved”: The man finally figured out the truth after doing some digging

Text update revealing a woman who falsely claimed to be a psychiatric nurse and later became a psychiatric patient.

Text describing a woman’s mental instability and delusions, relating to psychiatric nurse and patient situation.

Alt text: Woman experiencing a mental breakdown after boyfriend discovers her secret, transitioning from psychiatric nurse to patient

“Needs a psych nurse instead”: People didn’t miss the irony in the woman’s lies

Reddit comments discussing a woman who transitioned from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient after her secret was revealed.

Text post discussing skepticism about a woman posing as a psychiatric nurse based on her medical books display.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a man for heroically saving a life after revealing a psychiatric nurse secret.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing psychiatric topics, mentioning therapist and DSM reading habits.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who transitions from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient after a secret is revealed.

Comment discussing bipolar 2 disorder and manic behavior in context of psychiatric nurse and patient situation.

Comment discussing the value of nurses and phlebotomists in different hospital settings and communities.

Woman in a hospital gown sitting on a bed, representing a psychiatric nurse turned psychiatric patient story.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s drastic change from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing possible schizophrenia symptoms in a young woman, relating to psychiatric patient concerns.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman falsely claiming to be a psychiatric nurse but needing psychiatric care instead.

Comment text on a white background discussing a woman’s loss of confidence linked to her role as psychiatric nurse and patient.

Comment text expressing empathy about a woman’s insecurity leading to relationship troubles after her secret is revealed.

Lying about being a nurse can cost you a lot more than your relationship

Pretending to be something you’re not and lying about your profession is never a wise move. But it has particularly serious consequences in the field of nursing.

Telling tall tales is basically falsification, or “the willful perversion of facts and includes such behavior as lying, distorting and paltering,” explains Nancy J. Brent, MS, JD, RN, a legal expert who specializes in health law.

Brent warns that falsification in the nursing profession can cost you your reputation, job, and even land you in jail. If you’re caught, state boards of nursing can initiate professional disciplinary proceedings against you. “Including in cases when unprofessional conduct is likely to deceive, defraud or harm the public; using false, deceptive or fraudulent statements in any record in connection with a nurse’s practice; practicing beyond the scope of one’s practice; and violating state or federal laws, rules and regulations governing controlled substances,” says Brent.

The legal expert says that in most states, falsification can lead to a reprimand, censure, probation, suspension, or revocation of the nurse’s license. On top of that, you may be slapped with criminal charges on a state or federal level, depending on the gravity of the situation.

“These charges include fraud, falsifying business records, criminal possession of a controlled substance, practicing nursing without a license, and petit larceny,” says Brent.

And here’s a case in point…

Female psychiatric nurse in blue scrubs caring for an elderly male patient in a hospital room setting.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The consequences of lying about your nursing qualifications are pretty similar outside of America… Just ask Tanya Nasir from the U.K.

She thought she was being clever when she lied about her qualifications to get a job as a senior nurse caring for sick and premature babies. It backfired, and not only was she banned from the profession, but she was also sentenced to five years in jail.

According to the BBC, Nasir claimed to be a highly qualified neonatal nurse and an Army combat medic. The tall tales landed her a job as ward manager of the neonatal unit at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend in 2019. The disgraced “nurse” was outed four months after starting the position. She was suspended after it emerged the qualification date on her nursing registration did not match up with her application form.

“She had faked her reference for the post using an NHS email account of a nurse she had previously worked with in London,” reports the BBC. “An investigation by the hospital unravelled a deeper web of lies, as Nasir lied about working across the globe doing military and humanitarian work with charities including Oxfam and the Red Cross.”

Nasir, who has two children, also claimed to have experience in intensive care, A&E medicine, and children’s palliative care. She clearly went way too far because she was later found guilty on nine counts of fraud and false representation, and jailed for five years in October 2024.

It wasn’t Nasir’s first time being caught out in a web of lies. In 2010, she was previously convicted of fraudulently claiming welfare benefits.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) committee said that Nasir’s actions could have put vulnerable patients at “a real risk of significant harm, which could have had catastrophic consequences.”

“She broke into my home”: Things took a rather dark turn after he confronted his girlfriend

Frustrated woman indoors raising hands, representing psychiatric nurse turned psychiatric patient after secret revealed.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman transitions from psychiatric nurse to patient after boyfriend discovers her secret in a complex mental health story.

Text describing a woman’s deception as a psychiatric nurse, later revealed as a phlebotomy technician by her boyfriend’s discovery.

Text describing a psychiatric patient’s breakdown and behaviors after a secret is discovered by her boyfriend.

Text excerpt about a woman's secret uncovered by her boyfriend leading from psychiatric nurse to patient.

Text excerpt describing a frantic phone call about a brother planning to confront an ex, highlighting psychiatric nurse and patient themes.

Alt text: Text message revealing someone feeling regret after involving family in a psychiatric nurse and patient situation.

Image credits: Powerful_Profession

He later said he might have made a mistake by calling her family

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman going from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about psychiatric nurse turned psychiatric patient and concerns over handling a difficult situation.

Text exchange discussing a woman’s family and psychiatric nurse status before becoming a psychiatric patient.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman who goes from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient.

Many voiced their concern and advised the man to be careful

Comment discussing compassionate response to a woman going from psychiatric nurse to psychiatric patient after boyfriend discovers her secret.

Woman in a psychiatric nurse uniform looking distressed, representing transition from nurse to psychiatric patient disorder.

Text post showing user Carliebeans commenting on a psychiatric nurse who becomes a psychiatric patient after a secret is revealed.

Comment on forum discussing psychiatric nurse turned psychiatric patient, mentioning family involvement and need for support.

Comment about woman going from psychiatric nurse to patient after secret is revealed in an online forum discussion.

ALT text: woman with mental health struggles transitions from psychiatric nurse to patient after boyfriend uncovers secret

Comment discussing a woman’s mental health and need for family support after boyfriend discovers her secret.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics related to a woman going from psychiatric nurse to patient.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman’s mental breakdown after her secret as a psychiatric nurse is revealed.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing possible psychosis signs in a woman who was a psychiatric nurse turned patient.

Text from online forum discussing family involvement and safety concerns in psychiatric patient care decisions.

Text conversation showing a person discussing issues with friends and referencing an ex breaking into a house again.

Comment about a psychiatric nurse struggling emotionally, highlighting issues of mental health and workplace concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing experiences related to psychiatric care and family handling during psychotic breaks.

Text post discussing empathy in a situation involving a woman who went from psychiatric nurse to patient.

Text post discussing rational people and those with delusions of grandeur, relating to psychiatric nurse and patient roles.

Comment about psychiatric nurse who becomes psychiatric patient after secret is discovered, discussing psychological issues and need for support.

Comment text discussing a psychiatric nurse who becomes a psychiatric patient after a secret is revealed.