Woman Decides To Lie About Her Career For 10 Years, Makes Up Wild Stories To Go With It

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When we talk about betrayal, infidelity from a romantic partner is one of the first things that comes to mind. Being lied to comes in a close second, and it stings much more when it comes from someone you’ve known for many years.
This woman knows the feeling all too well, having experienced it firsthand from a friend she’d known in high school. Worse, said friend had kept the deception going for an entire decade, making her feel like an utter fool.
She began connecting the dots on previous instances throughout their friendship. With full knowledge of the truth, she now wonders how to approach the conversation.
RELATED:
Being made to believe a lie is one of the worst feelings
Woman in medical scrubs wearing a mask and putting on gloves, portraying a healthcare professional in a hospital setting.
Living a lie can be a threat response outside of identity protection
The easiest assumption to make about Amy’s intent to lie was that she was likely protecting an identity. It is, after all, what most people do when they lie.
However, there are other reasons. According to licensed psychologist Dr. Amy Kincaid Todey, it could also be the desire to maintain control when they feel threatened, overwhelmed, or emotionally exposed.
“The person may become adamant about maintaining the false narrative because it represents psychological safety,” Dr. Today told Bored Panda. “For them, the lie isn’t simply a choice—it’s a coping strategy that keeps anxiety, shame, or emotional collapse at bay.”
ADVERTISEMENT
As Dr. Todey also pointed out, maintaining a long-term lie requires enormous emotional effort. Over time, it can turn into a source of chronic stress and the eventual breakdown of the relationship. And as she noted, it’s when cognitive dissonance takes over.
“The mind works to reduce discomfort by rationalizing behavior, selectively remembering events, or reframing reality to fit the existing narrative,” Dr. Today explained. “Over time, this process can blur the line between intentional deception and genuine belief.”
Cognitive dissonance is likely why Amy was able to live her lie for an entire decade. And according to Dr. Todey, a person who resorts to such long-term deception has likely made it their primary means of emotional survival.
ADVERTISEMENT
When that happens, “people lose the flexibility required to heal.”
As for the story, Amy’s breach of trust likely took a toll on their friendship. The author may never forgive her for it, and if she does, their relationship will never be the same.
People in the comments offered candid responses
Text message on a blue background with a message saying Schedule a dental cleaning for her office.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and creates wild stories.
Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for 10 years and the consequences of deception.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing the impact of a woman who lies about her career for years, with advice on handling the situation.
Comment discussing the psychology behind why a woman decides to lie about her career and gain acceptance.
Comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career with deceptive and wild stories for years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment warning about a pathological liar and the dangers of their exaggerated stories over time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a comment about deception and commitment related to a woman who lies about her career for years.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman lying about her career with made-up stories for 10 years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of online comment offering advice on friendship, reflecting on emotional challenges in relationships.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and fabricates wild stories.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Woman fabricates stories and lies about her career for a decade, creating wild fictional narratives to support it
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and claims to be an RN.
Comment discussing a woman who lied about her career for 10 years, described as a compulsive liar.
Reddit comment criticizing woman who lies about her career, discussing impact of fabricated nursing stories during COVID peak.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing the impact of a woman who lies about her career and creates wild stories for years.
Text comment about a woman deciding to lie about her career and the negative impact on personal relationships.
Alt text: Reddit comment discussing trust issues related to a woman lying about her career and affecting reputations.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing support for someone who failed nursing school but remains in her current position.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for years, making up wild stories about her job and Covid experiences.
Reddit comment discussing someone who lied about their career and how it affected personal relationships.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career and makes up wild stories for years.
Comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for 10 years and the impact of deception.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on a forum discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for 10 years, sharing thoughts on dishonesty and ending friendship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman sitting at a desk, looking contemplative while typing on a laptop, symbolizing career decisions and storytelling.
Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for years, creating wild stories to maintain the facade.
Comment discussing a pathological liar’s decade-long habit of lying about their career and personal life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a user comment discussing a woman who lied about her career, sharing wild fabricated stories online.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for ten years.
Comment excerpt about a woman who is a pathological liar, shared in an online forum discussion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post on social media about a woman who lies about her career for 10 years with wild made-up stories.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the consequences of pretending to be a nurse online for years.
Woman deciding to lie about her career for 10 years, creating wild stories to maintain the deception and cope with stress.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing someone who lies about her career for years with wild stories.
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
29
0