Woman Decides To Lie About Her Career For 10 Years, Makes Up Wild Stories To Go With It
Woman in medical scrubs and mask wearing gloves, symbolizing career with fabricated stories for 10 years.
Woman Decides To Lie About Her Career For 10 Years, Makes Up Wild Stories To Go With It

When we talk about betrayal, infidelity from a romantic partner is one of the first things that comes to mind. Being lied to comes in a close second, and it stings much more when it comes from someone you’ve known for many years. 

This woman knows the feeling all too well, having experienced it firsthand from a friend she’d known in high school. Worse, said friend had kept the deception going for an entire decade, making her feel like an utter fool. 

She began connecting the dots on previous instances throughout their friendship. With full knowledge of the truth, she now wonders how to approach the conversation. 

    Being made to believe a lie is one of the worst feelings

    Woman in medical scrubs wearing a mask and putting on gloves, portraying a healthcare professional in a hospital setting.

    Image credits:

    This woman experienced it from a friend she had known since high school

    Text excerpt describing a woman who decides to lie about her career for 10 years, creating wild stories to support it.

    Alt text: Woman decides to lie about her career, creating wild stories over a period of ten years to cover the truth.

    Text excerpt about a woman who lies about her career and makes up wild stories over a 10-year period.

    Woman lying about her career for years, creating wild stories to support her fabricated professional life.

    Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on her real career and struggles during the pandemic ICU experience.

    Text excerpt describing a woman sharing traumatic work experiences while lying about her career for years.

    Woman in scrubs sitting in a hospital hallway looking stressed, reflecting career lies and wild stories she made up

    Image credits:

    It wasn’t until recently that she started to suspect that something was amiss

    Text excerpt discussing someone researching a nursing license to verify career claims for a story about career deception.

    Text excerpt about a woman lying about her career for years, including fabricated stories and family confusion.

    Text excerpt describing a woman whose career was questioned after years of fabricated stories about her nursing job.

    Text excerpt from a story about a woman who lies about her career and creates wild stories to cover it up.

    Text excerpt revealing a woman’s fabricated career stories and financial troubles over a decade-long lie.

    Text excerpt about a woman who lies about her career for 10 years, creating fictional stories to support it.

    Woman in waiting room at dentist office, reflecting on career stories and fabricated life experiences.

    Image credits:

    She began connecting the dots to unravel the truth

    Text discussing a woman deciding to lie about her career as a nurse for 10 years with fabricated stories.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman who lies about her career for 10 years, sharing wild and embellished stories.

    Text excerpt from a woman who decides to lie about her career, sharing fabricated stories spanning ten years.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman who lies about her career, with others suggesting ways to confront or support her.

    Alt text: Text post about a woman lying about her career as a nurse for 10 years, sharing wild fabricated stories.

    Text about a woman deciding how to approach a difficult conversation regarding her career lies and feelings of frustration.

    Woman sitting on a couch looking pensive, reflecting on a decade of lies about her career and wild fabricated stories.

    Image credits:

    The woman posted an update, revealing she decided to confront Amy

    Text excerpt explaining a woman who lies about her career for 10 years, creating wild stories to cover it up.

    Text on a screen describing a woman who decided to lie about her career and made up wild stories over time.

    Text excerpt describing a woman reflecting on lying about her career for years, sharing feelings of frustration and elaborate stories.

    Text excerpt about a woman who decides to lie about her career for years, creating wild stories to explain it.

    Text describing a woman’s decision to lie about her career and invent wild stories over a period of 10 years.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career and invents wild stories to cover it.

    Young woman sitting indoors looking at her phone, reflecting on decisions about her career and storytelling.

    Image credits:

    As it turned out, Amy also lied to one of their close friends

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s story involving a signed TB test, linked to lies about her career and fabricated stories.

    Text excerpt describing a woman deciding to lie about her career, fabricating stories over ten years.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s story about social media activity while deciding to lie about her career for years.

    Image credits:

    Living a lie can be a threat response outside of identity protection 

    The easiest assumption to make about Amy’s intent to lie was that she was likely protecting an identity. It is, after all, what most people do when they lie. 

    However, there are other reasons. According to licensed psychologist Dr. Amy Kincaid Todey, it could also be the desire to maintain control when they feel threatened, overwhelmed, or emotionally exposed. 

    “The person may become adamant about maintaining the false narrative because it represents psychological safety,” Dr. Today told Bored Panda. “For them, the lie isn’t simply a choice—it’s a coping strategy that keeps anxiety, shame, or emotional collapse at bay.”

    As Dr. Todey also pointed out, maintaining a long-term lie requires enormous emotional effort. Over time, it can turn into a source of chronic stress and the eventual breakdown of the relationship. And as she noted, it’s when cognitive dissonance takes over. 

    “The mind works to reduce discomfort by rationalizing behavior, selectively remembering events, or reframing reality to fit the existing narrative,” Dr. Today explained. “Over time, this process can blur the line between intentional deception and genuine belief.” 

    Cognitive dissonance is likely why Amy was able to live her lie for an entire decade. And according to Dr. Todey, a person who resorts to such long-term deception has likely made it their primary means of emotional survival. 

    When that happens, “people lose the flexibility required to heal.” 

    As for the story, Amy’s breach of trust likely took a toll on their friendship. The author may never forgive her for it, and if she does, their relationship will never be the same.

    People in the comments offered candid responses

    Text message on a blue background with a message saying Schedule a dental cleaning for her office.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and creates wild stories.

    Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for 10 years and the consequences of deception.

    Comment discussing the impact of a woman who lies about her career for years, with advice on handling the situation.

    Comment discussing the psychology behind why a woman decides to lie about her career and gain acceptance.

    Comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career with deceptive and wild stories for years.

    Screenshot of an online comment warning about a pathological liar and the dangers of their exaggerated stories over time.

    Screenshot of a comment about deception and commitment related to a woman who lies about her career for years.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman lying about her career with made-up stories for 10 years.

    Screenshot of online comment offering advice on friendship, reflecting on emotional challenges in relationships.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and fabricates wild stories.

    Alt text: Woman fabricates stories and lies about her career for a decade, creating wild fictional narratives to support it

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and claims to be an RN.

    Comment discussing a woman who lied about her career for 10 years, described as a compulsive liar.

    Reddit comment criticizing woman who lies about her career, discussing impact of fabricated nursing stories during COVID peak.

    Comment discussing the impact of a woman who lies about her career and creates wild stories for years.

    Text comment about a woman deciding to lie about her career and the negative impact on personal relationships.

    Alt text: Reddit comment discussing trust issues related to a woman lying about her career and affecting reputations.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing support for someone who failed nursing school but remains in her current position.

    Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for years, making up wild stories about her job and Covid experiences.

    Reddit comment discussing someone who lied about their career and how it affected personal relationships.

    Text post discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career and makes up wild stories for years.

    Comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for 10 years and the impact of deception.

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for 10 years, sharing thoughts on dishonesty and ending friendship.

    Woman sitting at a desk, looking contemplative while typing on a laptop, symbolizing career decisions and storytelling.

    Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for years, creating wild stories to maintain the facade.

    Comment discussing a pathological liar’s decade-long habit of lying about their career and personal life.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing a woman who lied about her career, sharing wild fabricated stories online.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for ten years.

    Comment excerpt about a woman who is a pathological liar, shared in an online forum discussion.

    Text post on social media about a woman who lies about her career for 10 years with wild made-up stories.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the consequences of pretending to be a nurse online for years.

    Woman deciding to lie about her career for 10 years, creating wild stories to maintain the deception and cope with stress.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing someone who lies about her career for years with wild stories.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

