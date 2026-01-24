Woman Decides To Lie About Her Career For 10 Years, Makes Up Wild Stories To Go With It

ADVERTISEMENT

When we talk about betrayal, infidelity from a romantic partner is one of the first things that comes to mind. Being lied to comes in a close second, and it stings much more when it comes from someone you’ve known for many years.

This woman knows the feeling all too well, having experienced it firsthand from a friend she’d known in high school. Worse, said friend had kept the deception going for an entire decade, making her feel like an utter fool.

She began connecting the dots on previous instances throughout their friendship. With full knowledge of the truth, she now wonders how to approach the conversation.

Being made to believe a lie is one of the worst feelings

This woman experienced it from a friend she had known since high school

It wasn’t until recently that she started to suspect that something was amiss

She began connecting the dots to unravel the truth

Text about a woman deciding how to approach a difficult conversation regarding her career lies and feelings of frustration.

The woman posted an update, revealing she decided to confront Amy

As it turned out, Amy also lied to one of their close friends

Living a lie can be a threat response outside of identity protection

The easiest assumption to make about Amy’s intent to lie was that she was likely protecting an identity. It is, after all, what most people do when they lie.

However, there are other reasons. According to licensed psychologist Dr. Amy Kincaid Todey, it could also be the desire to maintain control when they feel threatened, overwhelmed, or emotionally exposed.

“The person may become adamant about maintaining the false narrative because it represents psychological safety,” Dr. Today told Bored Panda. “For them, the lie isn’t simply a choice—it’s a coping strategy that keeps anxiety, shame, or emotional collapse at bay.”

As Dr. Todey also pointed out, maintaining a long-term lie requires enormous emotional effort. Over time, it can turn into a source of chronic stress and the eventual breakdown of the relationship. And as she noted, it’s when cognitive dissonance takes over.

“The mind works to reduce discomfort by rationalizing behavior, selectively remembering events, or reframing reality to fit the existing narrative,” Dr. Today explained. “Over time, this process can blur the line between intentional deception and genuine belief.”

Cognitive dissonance is likely why Amy was able to live her lie for an entire decade. And according to Dr. Todey, a person who resorts to such long-term deception has likely made it their primary means of emotional survival.

When that happens, “people lose the flexibility required to heal.”

As for the story, Amy’s breach of trust likely took a toll on their friendship. The author may never forgive her for it, and if she does, their relationship will never be the same.

People in the comments offered candid responses

Text message on a blue background with a message saying Schedule a dental cleaning for her office.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and creates wild stories.

Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for 10 years and the consequences of deception.

Comment discussing the impact of a woman who lies about her career for years, with advice on handling the situation.

Comment discussing the psychology behind why a woman decides to lie about her career and gain acceptance.

Comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career with deceptive and wild stories for years.

Screenshot of an online comment warning about a pathological liar and the dangers of their exaggerated stories over time.

Screenshot of a comment about deception and commitment related to a woman who lies about her career for years.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman lying about her career with made-up stories for 10 years.

Screenshot of online comment offering advice on friendship, reflecting on emotional challenges in relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and fabricates wild stories.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who lies about her career and claims to be an RN.

Comment discussing a woman who lied about her career for 10 years, described as a compulsive liar.

Reddit comment criticizing woman who lies about her career, discussing impact of fabricated nursing stories during COVID peak.

Comment discussing the impact of a woman who lies about her career and creates wild stories for years.

Text comment about a woman deciding to lie about her career and the negative impact on personal relationships.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing trust issues related to a woman lying about her career and affecting reputations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing support for someone who failed nursing school but remains in her current position.

Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for years, making up wild stories about her job and Covid experiences.

Reddit comment discussing someone who lied about their career and how it affected personal relationships.

Text post discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career and makes up wild stories for years.

Comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for 10 years and the impact of deception.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for 10 years, sharing thoughts on dishonesty and ending friendship.

Woman sitting at a desk, looking contemplative while typing on a laptop, symbolizing career decisions and storytelling.

Comment discussing a woman who lies about her career for years, creating wild stories to maintain the facade.

Comment discussing a pathological liar’s decade-long habit of lying about their career and personal life.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a woman who lied about her career, sharing wild fabricated stories online.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who decides to lie about her career for ten years.

Comment excerpt about a woman who is a pathological liar, shared in an online forum discussion.

Text post on social media about a woman who lies about her career for 10 years with wild made-up stories.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the consequences of pretending to be a nurse online for years.

Woman deciding to lie about her career for 10 years, creating wild stories to maintain the deception and cope with stress.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing someone who lies about her career for years with wild stories.