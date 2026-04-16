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While we tend to think of boundaries one sets as being a way to stave off controlling parents or perhaps a rather toxic partner, sometimes we need them for our friends too. After all, just because you’ve known someone for a long time doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of doing something pretty weird.

A man asked the internet what he could do to salvage his relationship after his friend, while looking through his art, realized that he had made some “questionable” drawings that resembled his mother. Readers were not at all sympathetic and a debate about his actions and how to proceed broke out in the comments.

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There are a few things that can end a friendship fast

Image credits: Martin May (not the actual photo)

Making suggestive drawings of your friend’s mom is one of them

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Image credits: Ahmet Kurt (not the actual photo)

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Image source: anonymous

A few people needed more info

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Most readers thought he was way out line

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