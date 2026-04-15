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MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: “It’s Not A Serious Job”
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Family, Relationships

MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: “It’s Not A Serious Job”

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Justin Sandberg BoredPanda staff
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If one’s only exposure to mother’s-in-law was internet stories and somewhat dated sitcoms, one could be forgiven for believing that this role required a sort of controlling, permanently entitled monster. But some less-than-fortunate individuals do actually have in-laws that suggest that some of these stories must be true.

A woman asked the internet for some advice after getting badmouthed and insulted by her mother-in-law. Her MIL had already spent years mocking her art career, until she decided that she was entitled to a free drawing which would normally be thousands of dollars.

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    As an artist, getting a commission from family is probably great

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one woman ended up getting badmouthed by her MIL who wanted free art

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    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MagicMinister

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    Some readers passed along their suggestions

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    Others shared similar stories

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd respond by saying "this gold digging welfare queen cannot afford to give away free art to the person who called me that". Leave it right there, let it implode. Walk away. And give your husband a kick up the jacksie because he is allowing this b******t.

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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd respond by saying "this gold digging welfare queen cannot afford to give away free art to the person who called me that". Leave it right there, let it implode. Walk away. And give your husband a kick up the jacksie because he is allowing this b******t.

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