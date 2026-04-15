MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: “It’s Not A Serious Job”

ADVERTISEMENT

If one’s only exposure to mother’s-in-law was internet stories and somewhat dated sitcoms, one could be forgiven for believing that this role required a sort of controlling, permanently entitled monster. But some less-than-fortunate individuals do actually have in-laws that suggest that some of these stories must be true.

A woman asked the internet for some advice after getting badmouthed and insulted by her mother-in-law. Her MIL had already spent years mocking her art career, until she decided that she was entitled to a free drawing which would normally be thousands of dollars.

RELATED:

As an artist, getting a commission from family is probably great

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

But one woman ended up getting badmouthed by her MIL who wanted free art

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MagicMinister

ADVERTISEMENT

Some readers passed along their suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT