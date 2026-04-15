MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: “It’s Not A Serious Job”
If one’s only exposure to mother’s-in-law was internet stories and somewhat dated sitcoms, one could be forgiven for believing that this role required a sort of controlling, permanently entitled monster. But some less-than-fortunate individuals do actually have in-laws that suggest that some of these stories must be true.
A woman asked the internet for some advice after getting badmouthed and insulted by her mother-in-law. Her MIL had already spent years mocking her art career, until she decided that she was entitled to a free drawing which would normally be thousands of dollars.
As an artist, getting a commission from family is probably great
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
But one woman ended up getting badmouthed by her MIL who wanted free art
Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MagicMinister
Some readers passed along their suggestions
Others shared similar stories
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I'd respond by saying "this gold digging welfare queen cannot afford to give away free art to the person who called me that". Leave it right there, let it implode. Walk away. And give your husband a kick up the jacksie because he is allowing this b******t.
I'd respond by saying "this gold digging welfare queen cannot afford to give away free art to the person who called me that". Leave it right there, let it implode. Walk away. And give your husband a kick up the jacksie because he is allowing this b******t.
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