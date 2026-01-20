Mom Ghosts Friend For Hours After Asking Them To Babysit For “20 Minutes”, Blows Up When They Call For Help

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s best to not think of one’s friends as free labor, it’s still nice to have someone to help out every now and then. However, some folks get the unfortunate idea that because someone is their friend, they can really ask them to do anything, without limits.

A “twenty minute” babysitting favor ended up sparking drama. A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong to call their friend’s emergency contact number after being left with her kid for hours, with no end in sight. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

RELATED:

Looking after a friend’s child is a normal favor

Woman with worried expression holding phone to ear, reacting during a tense moment involving babysitting and a call for help.

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman decided to ghost her friend who was babysitting for hours

Text post about a mom ghosting her friend for hours after asking them to babysit her child for 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation describing a mom ghosting her friend after asking to babysit for 20 minutes.

Text message showing worry after no reply for an hour during babysitting, capturing panic and confusion.

Text describing mom ghosting friend after asking for 20-minute babysitting, causing frustration and worry during extended wait.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing emergency contact information found in a bag related to babysitting and a call for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Frustrated mom upset after friend babysits longer than agreed 20 minutes and calls for help.

Woman with concerned expression on phone call outdoors, illustrating babysit ghosting and a call for help situation.

Image credits: benzoix/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text showing a person explaining being used as a free babysitter and the friend calling furious after asking for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a mom ghosting her friend for hours after asking to babysit for 20 minutes and then getting upset when called.

Text excerpt discussing a mom ghosting a friend after babysitting, highlighting conflict and emergency contact issues.

Text showing a mom explaining how a friend ghosted her for hours after babysitting for 20 minutes and ignored calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: QuietDailyRitual

Friends aren’t just free labor

Image credits: Mental Health America (MHA)/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

We have all been there: a friend asks for a “quick favor,” and suddenly your entire Saturday is held hostage by a request that mutated from a twenty-minute errand into a three-hour saga. In the world of social psychology, this is often the starting point for a breakdown in Social Exchange Theory, which suggests that our relationships are essentially built on a subconscious ledger of costs and rewards. When the narrator in this viral story agreed to watch their friend Kayla’s six-year-old for twenty minutes, they were offering a low-cost favor in the spirit of friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when Kayla disappeared for hours and turned off her phone to go look at a car with a new date, the “cost” shifted from a minor inconvenience to a full-scale emotional hijacking. This isn’t just a case of a friend being “flaky”, it is a calculated use of a common door-to-door sales tactic, the foot-in-the-door technique, where a person secures a small commitment to ensure they can force a much larger, more intrusive one later. Kayla admitted she lied because she knew the narrator would have said no to the truth, which is the ultimate betrayal of the relational transparency required to keep a friendship actually a friendship.

Without legal guardianship or medical power of attorney, a temporary sitter is in a terrifying limbo if the child gets hurt or needs help. Research into perceived partner responsiveness shows that we value our friends based on how much we believe they have our best interests at heart. By ghosting the narrator, Kayla effectively signaled that her date was more important than the narrator’s time, their plans, and even the peace of mind of her own child. Calling the emergency contact, Kayla’s sister, wasn’t an act of “snitching,” but a standard safety procedure. If a parent is unreachable, the emergency contact is the designated “next in line” to ensure the safety of the minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayla’s reaction was borderline toxic

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The real fireworks began when Kayla finally resurfaced. Instead of offering an apology, she launched into a classic defensive maneuver, with a 60s sci fi robot’s name, DARVO: Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender. She denied she did anything wrong by claiming her phone died, attacked the narrator for being “dramatic,” and reversed the roles by claiming she was the victim of “humiliation.” This type of deflection is a common trait in individuals who struggle with accountability.

By telling mutual friends that the narrator “overreacted,” Kayla is engaging in social triangulation, trying to shore up her own reputation by painting the narrator as the villain. However, research on prosocial behavior suggests that we are wired to help others, but only when we feel the request is honest. Once a “helper” realizes they were manipulated through a lie, the trust is often permanently severed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It is important to remember that a “favor” given under false pretenses isn’t a favor at all, it’s coercive persuasion. If someone has to lie to get you to say yes, they are not respecting your autonomy or your friendship, they are treating you as a tool. The narrator’s decision to involve the sister was the only logical path to ensuring the child was returned to family care while the primary guardian was MIA. In the long run, friendships thrive on equity and reciprocity. If one person is always the “giver” and the other is a “taker” who uses deception to get their way, the relationship isn’t a bond, it’s a burden. The narrator isn’t being dramatic, they are setting a firm boundary against being used as an unpaid, unappreciated, and lied-to “drop-off zone.”

Most readers thought the babysitter did the right thing

Reddit comment discussing a mom ghosting her friend after asking to babysit for 20 minutes and the friend calling for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom ghosting a friend after asking to babysit for 20 minutes.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a mom ghosting a friend after asking them to babysit for 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom who ghosts her friend after asking to babysit for 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum about a mom ghosting her friend after asking to babysit for 20 minutes, causing conflict.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom ghosting friend for hours after a 20-minute babysitting request.

Screenshot of a comment calling out a babysitter as a bad mom and dishonest after being asked to babysit for 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media platform discussing a mom ghosting friend for hours after asking to babysit for 20 minutes.

Comment on Reddit explaining a woman ghosting her friend after asking them to babysit for 20 minutes and reacting negatively when called for help.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom ghosting her friend for hours after asking to babysit for 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment describing a mom ghosting her friend for hours after asking them to babysit for 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on babysitting dispute thread, discussing emergency contact and police involvement in a parenting conflict.

Comment discussing a mom ghosting their friend after a babysitting request and reacting negatively when help is called.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom ghosting a friend after asking them to babysit for 20 minutes.

[different take]

Comment discussing a mom ghosting friend after babysitting for 20 minutes, reacting strongly when called for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about a mom ghosting friend after asking to babysit for 20 minutes, then reacting when called for help.