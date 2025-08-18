MIL Thinks She’s Going To Ruin Wedding, Gets Put In Her Place By Two Amazing Drag Queens

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple’s wedding day should be all about them. Even though their family members and friends are involved, and may be an integral part of the celebration, they shouldn’t do anything that’s going to steal attention away from the happy couple. And if they do, karma might just come for them…

One Reddit user recently shared a story detailing how her friend’s mother-in-law showed up to her son’s wedding wearing a white gown. But instead of calling her out or making a scene, the friend decided to hire a couple of entertainers that they knew the mom wouldn’t be a fan of. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

RELATED:

An important aspect of wedding etiquette is wearing appropriate attire to the celebration

Share icon

Image credits: negratomasin (not the actual photo)

So when one groom’s mother decided to wear white, a friend of the bride called in two drag queens to steal the show

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: negratomasin (not the actual photo

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: negratomasina

Unless guests have been told otherwise, white dresses are off limits when attending a wedding

While wedding etiquette can vary widely from culture to culture, if you’re attending a wedding in your own country, you probably understand exactly what’s expected of you. Show up on time with a present in hand looking your best, don’t drink too much at the reception, don’t cause any drama or steal the show, and do everything you can to support the happy couple. Oh yeah, and don’t wear white.

At least in many Western countries, white is reserved for the bride only. If she’s going to be walking down the aisle in a gorgeous white gown, nobody else at the event should be wearing the same color.

Well, a man might be able to get away with a white shirt under his suit, but in general, women should steer clear of white, cream, off-white or anything that might appear white in photos or certain lighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if a dress is a completely different style or cut than a traditional bridal gown, bridal stylist Anny Choi says guests should err on the side of caution when choosing their outfits.

“It’s old-school to think, ‘Oh, the bride will be wearing a big white princess dress,’” Choi told Vogue. “What a bride looks like today varies and can be so different.”

Now, just like any other rule, there will occasionally be exceptions. For example, if the bride chooses to wear another color and asks her guests to refrain from wearing that color instead, it may be appropriate to wear white. But it’s still a good idea to ask her in advance!

Or if the couple asks their entire wedding party or everyone attending to wear white, then of course, guests should comply with that request. And if a dress has some white on it, but also has a pattern or enough other colors to distract from the fact that there’s any white present, it may be an appropriate wedding attire choice. When in doubt, ask the bride and groom what they think.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Min An (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of the groom can certainly wear something special, but her look should be approved by the happy couple

In this specific story, it sounds like the mother of the groom didn’t care about the bride’s feelings at all. But this certainly isn’t the first time a family member of the happy couple assumed that they were entitled to act however they wanted at their relative’s wedding.

When it comes to what the mother of the groom specifically should wear to her son’s wedding, The Knot notes that white definitely is not the way to go. She should certainly wear something beautiful that will likely be fancier than what the majority of guests are wearing, but it’s not the time to show up in a wedding gown.

It’s also a good idea for the mothers of the bride and groom to have their outfits approved by the happy couple prior to the big day. Since they’re part of the wedding party, it’s important for the bride and groom to be on the same page about what their parents are going to wear.

In fact, The Knot recommends that the mother of the groom should pick out her dress around 9 months before the big day as well, so she has plenty of time to make alterations if necessary. And that way, she has ample time to find something else, if the bride decides that her look isn’t appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this friend did the right thing by hiring drag queens for the wedding? Feel free to weigh in. And then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar wedding drama right here.

Share icon

Image credits: George Chambers (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the author responded to several comments and shared more details about the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers applauded the friend for their brilliant plan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT