MIL Thinks She’s Going To Ruin Wedding, Gets Put In Her Place By Two Amazing Drag Queens
Two amazing drag queens in colorful makeup and outfits confidently posing during a lively outdoor event.
Family, Relationships

MIL Thinks She’s Going To Ruin Wedding, Gets Put In Her Place By Two Amazing Drag Queens

A couple’s wedding day should be all about them. Even though their family members and friends are involved, and may be an integral part of the celebration, they shouldn’t do anything that’s going to steal attention away from the happy couple. And if they do, karma might just come for them…

One Reddit user recently shared a story detailing how her friend’s mother-in-law showed up to her son’s wedding wearing a white gown. But instead of calling her out or making a scene, the friend decided to hire a couple of entertainers that they knew the mom wouldn’t be a fan of. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

RELATED:

    An important aspect of wedding etiquette is wearing appropriate attire to the celebration

    Image credits:

    So when one groom’s mother decided to wear white, a friend of the bride called in two drag queens to steal the show

    Image credits:

    Image credits:

    Unless guests have been told otherwise, white dresses are off limits when attending a wedding

    While wedding etiquette can vary widely from culture to culture, if you’re attending a wedding in your own country, you probably understand exactly what’s expected of you. Show up on time with a present in hand looking your best, don’t drink too much at the reception, don’t cause any drama or steal the show, and do everything you can to support the happy couple. Oh yeah, and don’t wear white.

    At least in many Western countries, white is reserved for the bride only. If she’s going to be walking down the aisle in a gorgeous white gown, nobody else at the event should be wearing the same color. 

    Well, a man might be able to get away with a white shirt under his suit, but in general, women should steer clear of white, cream, off-white or anything that might appear white in photos or certain lighting.

    Even if a dress is a completely different style or cut than a traditional bridal gown, bridal stylist Anny Choi says guests should err on the side of caution when choosing their outfits. 

    “It’s old-school to think, ‘Oh, the bride will be wearing a big white princess dress,’” Choi told Vogue. “What a bride looks like today varies and can be so different.”

    Now, just like any other rule, there will occasionally be exceptions. For example, if the bride chooses to wear another color and asks her guests to refrain from wearing that color instead, it may be appropriate to wear white. But it’s still a good idea to ask her in advance! 

    Or if the couple asks their entire wedding party or everyone attending to wear white, then of course, guests should comply with that request. And if a dress has some white on it, but also has a pattern or enough other colors to distract from the fact that there’s any white present, it may be an appropriate wedding attire choice. When in doubt, ask the bride and groom what they think.

    Image credits:

    The mother of the groom can certainly wear something special, but her look should be approved by the happy couple

    In this specific story, it sounds like the mother of the groom didn’t care about the bride’s feelings at all. But this certainly isn’t the first time a family member of the happy couple assumed that they were entitled to act however they wanted at their relative’s wedding.

    When it comes to what the mother of the groom specifically should wear to her son’s wedding, The Knot notes that white definitely is not the way to go. She should certainly wear something beautiful that will likely be fancier than what the majority of guests are wearing, but it’s not the time to show up in a wedding gown. 

    It’s also a good idea for the mothers of the bride and groom to have their outfits approved by the happy couple prior to the big day. Since they’re part of the wedding party, it’s important for the bride and groom to be on the same page about what their parents are going to wear. 

    In fact, The Knot recommends that the mother of the groom should pick out her dress around 9 months before the big day as well, so she has plenty of time to make alterations if necessary. And that way, she has ample time to find something else, if the bride decides that her look isn’t appropriate.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this friend did the right thing by hiring drag queens for the wedding? Feel free to weigh in. And then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar wedding drama right here

    Image credits:

    Later, the author responded to several comments and shared more details about the situation

    Many readers applauded the friend for their brilliant plan

    Wedding
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is pure class , I live drag queens they are hilarious straight to the point , and they take no shite whatsoever , although I wanna know where their BIG glasses of red wine were to accidentally like on purpose 😂spill all over said that inhuman monster in law , ( no idea why people had to pick on her typing either ,I managed to read the mil bit ok without making snide comments about it ) ,I wish I could have see that wedding , question is lol are Clara n Joe still together,n is mil still walking the earth ?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
