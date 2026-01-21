Woman Fabricates Evidence Of Cheating To Convince Friend To Dump Boyfriend, Plan Backfires

ADVERTISEMENT

If a friend tells you your partner is cheating, that’s usually the kind of comment that can send you into instant panic. But this Redditor didn’t believe it for a second.

Instead, she grew more and more annoyed with her roommate, who couldn’t stop “joking” that her long-distance boyfriend had a side chick in his new city. And when she didn’t bite, the roommate escalated, coming back with supposed “proof” and treating it like a personal mission to expose him. The woman shut it down every time, because none of it added up.

Eventually, the truth did come out, just not the one her roommate was trying to sell. Read the full story below.

As soon as the woman went long distance with her boyfriend, her friend insisted he was cheating on her

Two women in a heated discussion indoors, illustrating tension around fabricating cheating evidence and friendship conflict.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

She refused to believe it, but the friend just wouldn’t let it go

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Young woman worried and stressed, holding her head, symbolizing emotional distress from fabricated cheating evidence.

Image credits: Iakobchuk / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FriendConflict54

In the comments, readers came through with theories about why she might be acting that way, and plenty of advice on how to handle it

Online forum discussion showing a woman fabricating evidence of cheating to convince friend to dump boyfriend, plan backfires.

Forum comment discussing a woman fabricating evidence of cheating to convince her friend to dump boyfriend.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman fabricates evidence of cheating to convince her friend to end the relationship.

Commenter warns about drama and fabricated cheating evidence causing friendship and relationship issues.

Text excerpt discussing woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince friend, highlighting the plan backfiring and emotional drama involved.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fabricated cheating evidence and complicated friendship dynamics in a roommate situation.

Screenshot of a comment discussing fabricated evidence of cheating used to convince a friend to dump her boyfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship boundaries and fabricating evidence of cheating to convince a friend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a woman fabricating evidence of cheating to convince a friend to dump her boyfriend.

alt text: Digital comment warning about fabricated cheating evidence used to convince a friend to dump boyfriend and the plan backfiring.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince a friend to dump her boyfriend.

Comment discussing a woman fabricating evidence of cheating to convince her friend to end a relationship.

Woman fabricates cheating evidence to convince friend to dump boyfriend, but the plan backfires and causes distrust.

Comment on a forum post questioning if a woman fabricated cheating evidence to convince a friend to dump her boyfriend.

Screenshot of a forum comment explaining how true friends don’t try to destroy relationships or fabricate cheating evidence.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman who fabricates evidence of cheating to convince a friend to dump her boyfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a dramatic situation where fabricated cheating evidence backfires between friends.

Text post describing a woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince her friend to dump boyfriend, leading to fallout.

Text conversation showing a woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince friend to dump boyfriend, plan backfires.

Comment warning someone to be cautious about a friend amid fabricated cheating evidence and a backfired plan situation.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a fabricated cheating claim affecting a friendship and causing drama.

Comment discussing a woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince her friend to dump boyfriend and the plan backfiring.

Screenshot of a comment discussing fabricating evidence of cheating to convince a friend to dump boyfriend and the plan backfiring.

Comment advising how to handle fabricated cheating evidence, relating to woman fabricating evidence of cheating.

Comment discussing woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince friend to dump boyfriend, warning about the plan backfiring.

The author later returned with an update, and the truth finally came out

Two women showing emotions, one comforting the other after fabricating evidence of cheating to convince friend to dump boyfriend.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text update on woman fabricates evidence of cheating, showing conversation tension and relationship drama resolution.

Text excerpt describing a woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince a friend to dump her boyfriend, plan backfiring.

Text excerpt from a story showing a woman denying fabricating evidence of cheating to convince a friend to dump her boyfriend.

Text excerpt showing a woman fabricates evidence of cheating to convince her friend to dump her boyfriend, plan backfires.

Woman fabricates evidence of cheating to convince friend to dump boyfriend, plan backfires causing unexpected consequences.

Two women on a couch having a heated argument, illustrating woman fabricates evidence of cheating and plan backfires.

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Woman fabricates evidence of cheating to convince friend to dump boyfriend, but her plan ultimately backfires.

Text excerpt showing someone explaining their plan to move out, linked to woman fabricates evidence of cheating scenario.

Text excerpt showing a woman considering writing a goodbye note after fabricating evidence of cheating to influence a friend’s breakup decision.

Text from a woman explaining fabricated cheating evidence to convince a friend to end her relationship, plan backfiring.

Woman with curly hair smiling at man in a brown jacket, illustrating fabricated cheating evidence and friendship betrayal concept.

Image credits: josecarloscerdeno / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text discussing doubts about cheating, addressing the possibility of fabricated evidence and trust issues in relationships.

Text about woman fabricating evidence of cheating to convince friend to dump boyfriend, but plan backfires revealing betrayal.

Image credits: FriendConflict54

Readers were stunned, with many saying the friend’s behavior seemed rooted in deep insecurity

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing protecting yourself from damage claims when breaking a lease, related to cheating evidence.

Text comment expressing anger towards a woman who fabricated evidence of cheating, causing a friendship fallout.

Comment discussing a woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince friend to dump boyfriend, and the plan backfiring.

Comment highlighting a woman fabricating cheating evidence to convince friend to dump boyfriend, warning of plan backfiring risks.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman fabricating evidence of cheating and the resulting failed plan.

Comment on Reddit thread discussing a woman fabricating evidence of cheating, highlighting projection and moral judgment.