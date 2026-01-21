Woman Fabricates Evidence Of Cheating To Convince Friend To Dump Boyfriend, Plan Backfires

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
If a friend tells you your partner is cheating, that’s usually the kind of comment that can send you into instant panic. But this Redditor didn’t believe it for a second.
Instead, she grew more and more annoyed with her roommate, who couldn’t stop “joking” that her long-distance boyfriend had a side chick in his new city. And when she didn’t bite, the roommate escalated, coming back with supposed “proof” and treating it like a personal mission to expose him. The woman shut it down every time, because none of it added up.
Eventually, the truth did come out, just not the one her roommate was trying to sell. Read the full story below.
As soon as the woman went long distance with her boyfriend, her friend insisted he was cheating on her
Two women in a heated discussion indoors, illustrating tension around fabricating cheating evidence and friendship conflict.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
