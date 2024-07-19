Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Ashamed To Tell Friend He’s Not Invited To His Wedding, Still Asks For A Favor
Friends, Relationships

Man Ashamed To Tell Friend He’s Not Invited To His Wedding, Still Asks For A Favor

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Building a formidable friendship can take a while. However, a single mistake can make a lasting impact on the relationship. 

Reddit user EntertainerKey8553 had been close with his former colleague John for over a decade. But things reached an unexpected breaking point one day when he found out he wasn’t invited to his longtime friend’s wedding. 

Feeling hurt and betrayed, he refused to grant John and his fiancée one of his usual favors as a way to set boundaries. This also prompted him to consider whether he was wrong to do so, and he turned to the internet for some answers.

It only takes one mishap to ruin a longtime friendship

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / pexels (not the actual photo)

A man wasn’t invited to the wedding of his longtime friend John

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

He eventually let John know about feeling left out and betrayed

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EntertainerKey8563

Friend betrayals can carry serious repercussions

The author appears to be having difficulty digesting what happened. But according to experts, his actions and emotions are all valid. As psychology professor Dr. Jennifer Freyd tells The Guardian, such a situation could cause what she calls “betrayal trauma.”

“We are a social species; when someone betrays us, it’s a real threat to our wellbeing,” Dr. Freyd said. 

She also pointed out the toxicity and disloyalty and how it could lead to possible mental health challenges. PTSD, anxiety, dissociation, and substance abuse are some known symptoms

Dr. Freyd says the author’s reaction was likely an act of self-protection that triggered the fight-or-flight response. 

“You don’t want to continue to be betrayed,” she explained. 

Getting past a friend’s betrayal is about what works best 

For trauma experts, such coping reactions from the author aren’t out of line as long as they work for him. As psychotherapist Dr. Gina Davis wrote in an article for her website, “There is no universal right or wrong way to proceed.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you’re willing to give the friendship another shot, Dr. Davis urges deep self-evaluation. Ask yourself if it is worth it, given how your friend may react. Will they hear you out? Or will they deny any wrongdoing and even turn the blame around?

Ultimately, Dr. Davis reminds us to focus on ourselves when getting past a friend’s betrayal. You can only determine whether a friendship is right for you. Never be pressured into something you’re not ready for. 

Based on his account, the author feels significant damage has been done and seems to be looking to move on from the ruined friendship. But he is willing to have a dialogue with John, and that, in itself, is a crucial silver lining. 

What do you think, dear readers? Are these reasonable actions from the author? 

Most commenters sided with the author as he provided more context

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

He then gave a lengthy update about his conversation with John

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

33

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Op seems like a really kind person and a wonderful friend. It really is their loss. I hope all those wedding guests and the wedding are worth it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. You can always add a seat, but I don't think that's what is is about. Good for him for telling them to get lost.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Op seems like a really kind person and a wonderful friend. It really is their loss. I hope all those wedding guests and the wedding are worth it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. You can always add a seat, but I don't think that's what is is about. Good for him for telling them to get lost.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda